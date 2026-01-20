The Danesh Chronicles #2: The Trust Fund Aryan Who Plays Brown for Profit

I’m not seeing brown.

Though I’m trying.

Let me adjust the contrast.

Over the years, in response to his accountability culture campaigns, multiple women targeted by Danesh Noshirvan attempted suicide.

His response: call them liars, frame himself as the victim, and start fundraising. And of course identifying with being brown – a benighted brown man.

“This is what an enemy looks like,” Noshirvan told his followers. “White women who have been putting my life in danger for months and months and months.”

The women weren’t his enemies. They were his targets. One of the women was Jen Welch, known online as JenTheAdvocate. She had once been Noshirvan’s ally. Then she became his target.

On December 31, 2021, after weeks of his AI-fueled attacks, Welch attempted suicide.

What Welch didn’t know—what most of his targets don’t know—is that most of the attackers aren’t human. Forensic analysis of Noshirvan’s campaigns reveals that more than 80% of the engagement is from bots, AI-generated comments, spoofed calls, and coordinated fake accounts.

Danesh attacked Jenn Welch relentlessly with his bot army

He creates accounts to harass targets and push them toward suicide, arrest, and loss of employment—often over petty offenses. Someone has an indiscreet moment caught on a cell phone. The video gets sent to Danesh. He begins to destroy them.

The voicemails are generated by AI to sound human. The death threats are posted by bots programmed to terrorize. The calls to employers are made using spoofing software that masks the caller’s identity. It’s not thousands of people. It’s Danesh with a keyboard and a bot network- software that lets one person control hundreds of fake accounts to attack a target simultaneously.

Evan Berryhill

Evan Berryhill was stalked by two men in a dark parking lot outside her own apartment—she was charged with a hate crime and received rape threats.

Dr Poneh Rahimi

Dr. Poneh Rahimi, an Iranian immigrant, responded to masked provocateurs shoving cameras in her face—she was branded a racist and harassed for months.

Jennifer Couture

Jennifer Couture confronted a distracted driver—her family received death threats, her husband’s practice was flooded with fake reviews.

Nigel Ford had a minor parking lot incident—death threats.

Aaron de la Torre was falsely accused by Danesh of choking and punching out a 12-year-old. Police investigated. Looked at the video. It was not true. They would not arrest him. The employer would not fire him. Danesh went wild.

He increased his cyber attacks, and de la Torre took his life eight days after being cleared by police.

The targets are almost always white. The provocateurs are almost always brown or black. Danesh finds the footage, strips the context, and frames every confrontation as white racism. That’s the real racism—weaponizing skin color to destroy people who were provoked, stalked, or ambushed.

Over 200 victims. Healthcare workers. Educators. Small business owners. Grieving families.

And the victim thinks, “Thousands of people want me dead.”

No.

One guy wants you dead.

One guy with software.

Danesh gets content. He sings his Consequences song. He makes (literally) a fart noise. He moves on.

The Calculation

Noshirvan admitted he was watching and waiting as Jen Welch fought for her life: “I waited till there was more information. I just wanted to know you were alive. Because if you were not alive, I couldn’t continue doing anything I was doing.”

He wasn’t praying for her survival. He was assessing her situation. If she died, he’d adopt a different strategy. If she lived, he could call her a liar.

She lived.

He called her a liar.

J

The Brown Card

Is he brown

The most absurd part of this game is that Noshirvan casts himself as a “brown man” being persecuted by “white women” who were lying to destroy him.

“As a brown man having a white woman go on TikTok crying her eyes out… two women crying their eyes out… there will be accountability,” he told his followers.

Noshirvan calls himself a “brown man.”

He is Iranian. Iranians do not identify as brown. The U.S. government has officially classified Iranians as White since 1978. Look at him. Danesh Noshirvan doesn’t look brown. He looks white—because he is.

In Iran itself, generations were taught to take pride in their Aryan heritage—the word “Iran” derives from “Aryan.”

The country isn’t called “Persia” anymore precisely because Iranians wanted the world to know they are Aryan. “Iran” means “Land of the Aryans.” They changed the name in 1935 to make that point.

He comes from a culture that has spent a century insisting it’s Aryan.

Danesh is a big proponent of people choosing their gender. Danesh wants to take it further. He wants to choose his race.

He’s a white man who pretends to be “brown.” Scroll through his targets: overwhelmingly white, overwhelmingly female. Jen Welch. Evan Berryhill. Jennifer Couture. Dr. Poneh Rahimi. China Casarin. KC Davis.

When a black attorney questioned his wife, Danesh called the black man a racist. When an Iranian immigrant responded to provocateurs, Danesh called her a racist. The consistent thread is that Danesh decides who’s racist—and it’s almost always a white woman.

He wraps himself in a fake brown identity so he can target white women and call it justice. Anyone who pushes back is a racist attacking a “brown man.”

So, what do you call a white man who fakes being a minority so he can destroy white women and call it social justice?

A white man in brownface.

A wolf in victim’s clothing.

A con man who weaponizes woke.

Or a member of The Fundraising Minority.

Roxy from Puddnhead Wilson

In Pudd’nhead Wilson, Twain wrote about a woman who was 1/16th Black, looked completely white, but couldn’t escape being classified as a slave. Danesh Noshirvan is the opposite—a man who is legally white, looks white, but identifies as ‘brown’ whenever there’s money in it.

Still, if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck. If it looks like a white man, talks like a white man, but calls itself a brown man—it’s still a fraud.

As for being an oppressed minority, he is not only not a minority, he isn’t oppressed.

Danesh Noshirvan doesn’t work. He lives off a trust fund from his late father and his wife’s income as a school teacher while he sits at home making attack videos.

Oppressed? He’s never faced a day of prejudice in his life. Brown? He doesn’t look brown enough to fake it. He’s a trust fund baby who discovered that “brown man” gets sympathy—and more donations—than “unemployed Persian heir.”

“Brown man” lets him call every critic a racist. It lets him turn suicide attempts into fundraising opportunities. It lets him cast himself as the victim while he makes his targets suffer.

Danesh Noshirvan isn’t really brown. He only plays one on TikTok.

The Brown Man’s Pattern

When China Casarin spoke about Jen Welch’s harassment, Noshirvan accused her of racism. He created impersonation accounts to harass her.

When KC Davis, a licensed professional counselor, described Noshirvan as a “psychological terrorist,” he labeled her a racist. Troll accounts flooded her platform.

After Welch’s suicide attempt, Noshirvan raised money on CashApp, claiming he would sue anyone who defended her. He never filed a lawsuit.

He went on vacation instead.

When a federal judge ordered him to pay $62,320 in sanctions for his racial and harassing misconduct—he had called an attorney a racist and sent his bots after him with death threats—he launched a GoFundMe to pay the sanctions, raised over $45,000, and paid nothing.

The Body Count

Ten days after Noshirvan targeted Aaron De La Torre, a Texas high school football coach, De La Torre died by suicide.

Noshirvan’s response was:

“The death of this man is a deeply sad event and no one ever wanted it to end this way. My heart goes out to this family during this difficult time. However, my focus has been and will continue to be on protecting children, and families who have allegedly been harmed. These children deserve justice and it is important to remember the responsibility lies with the choices made throughout this case, the choice the school made not to act decisively and the choice law enforcement made not to pursue charges sooner.”

His argument: if the school had fired De La Torre faster, if police had arrested him sooner, Noshirvan wouldn’t be blamed for his death.

Jen Welch said if she was faking her suicide attempt, she deserved an Emmy. She wasn’t faking. But if there’s an Emmy for faking a racial identity, Danesh Noshirvan has it locked up.

Indeed, everything about Danesh Noshirvan is fake.

The followers? Bought.

The outrage? Automated.

The mob? Software.

The race? A con.

The accountability? Shakedown.

The legal fund? Vacation money.

The only real thing is the damage.

This is accountability culture.

This is ThatDaneshGuy.