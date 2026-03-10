Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Hits Netflix On March 20 And Here Is Everything You Need To Know

The wait is almost over. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man arrives on Netflix on March 20, 2026, ten days from now, and if you haven’t been following its theatrical run, you have a little under two weeks to get caught up on what to expect.

The short version: Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby, the 92% Rotten Tomatoes score suggests it delivers, and the story goes places the series never got to take him.

For fans who have been waiting since the show’s sixth and final season ended in 2022, this is the payoff. Here is everything you need to know before it lands on your screen.

What Is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man About?

The Immortal Man is set in Birmingham in 1940, four years after the events of the series finale.

Thomas Shelby is living in rural isolation, having exiled himself from the world he built. He is writing a novel. He is trying to be quiet. It does not last.

Nazi Germany is executing a plan to economically devastate Britain by using Jewish concentration camp prisoners to forge counterfeit British pound notes, a plot rooted in the real-world Operation Bernhard, one of the largest counterfeiting operations in history.

When the Luftwaffe bombs the BSA factory in Small Heath, Birmingham, Tommy is pulled back into the chaos he thought he had left behind.

He is also haunted. His deceased daughter Ruby Shelby returns to him, not as a ghost exactly, but as a presence that won’t leave him alone.

And the arrival of a young man named Duke forces him to confront family secrets he has never spoken aloud.

Creator Steven Knight described the film simply: “Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” Director Tom Harper, who directed several of the series’ most acclaimed episodes, returns to bring that vision to the screen. The runtime is 112 minutes.

Who Is In The Cast?

Cillian Murphy leads the film as Tommy Shelby, a role that defined his career and earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor for Oppenheimer in 2024.

Murphy himself said: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.” And elsewhere: “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Returning cast members include Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, and Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, Tommy’s loyal companion who follows him into rural exile.

The new additions are significant. Barry Keoghan joins as Erasmus “Duke” Shelby, the young man whose arrival triggers the film’s central family revelation.

Keoghan has been one of the most exciting actors working in film over the past several years, with standout performances in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, and his presence here immediately elevates the stakes.

Rebecca Ferguson takes on a dual role, playing identical twins named Kaulo and Zelda. Tim Roth brings menace as the antagonist John Beckett. Jay Lycurgo and Ian Peck round out the ensemble.

What Are Critics Saying?

The film has been in select cinemas since March 6, 2026, giving critics enough time to weigh in.

The current Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 92% from 48 reviews, a strong result that suggests The Immortal Man does what fans need it to do without simply retreading the series.

The reviews are not uniformly ecstatic, IndieWire called it “fiery but familiar,” and The Guardian noted it was “muddy and bloody,” but the consensus appears to be that Murphy’s performance is extraordinary and that the film earns its place in the Peaky Blinders canon.

MovieWeb went furthest, calling it something that “stuns in every regard.”

How Does The Immortal Man Connect To The Series?

The Immortal Man picks up Tommy’s story approximately four years after the sixth series finale, in which he discovered he had tuberculoma, a condition he was told was terminal.

The film does not require you to have rewatched the entire series to follow it, but familiarity with Tommy’s arc across the six seasons deepens the emotional weight of where we find him now: a man who built an empire, lost nearly everyone he loved, and is now trying, and failing, to disappear.

The WWII setting is territory the series always gestured toward but never fully entered.

Steven Knight has been building toward this moment for years, and the wartime backdrop gives the story a scale and historical weight that the series, grounded in the 1920s and 30s, could only approach.

Where Does Peaky Blinders Go From Here?

Knight has suggested that The Immortal Man completes Tommy Shelby’s story, but has also hinted that the Peaky Blinders universe has room for new generation stories.

Whether that means a sequel, a spin-off, or something else entirely remains unclear. What is clear is that the 92% score and the built-in global fanbase give Netflix every reason to keep the world alive in some form.

For now: mark March 20 in your calendar. Tommy Shelby is back.