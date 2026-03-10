Dan Davis’s Daughter Spent Months Begging For Help Finding Her Missing Father And His Body Has Now Been Found

The search for Dan Davis is over. The body of the 59-year-old Chicago man, who vanished on November 25, 2025 after a car accident and was last seen leaving his workplace in the early morning hours, has been found in a forest preserve in Blue Island, Illinois.

His daughter Wendy Davis confirmed the news on Monday, March 9.

“I know he would drop the world for me,” Wendy had said at a candlelight vigil for her father in December.

“And I wish he could see how many people are doing the same thing for him. Like he would not believe it.”

He was found. But not the way anyone was hoping.

What Happened To Dan Davis?

Dan Davis was a father who worked at 115 Bourbon Street, a bar located at 3359 W. 115th Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois.

On the night of November 24, 2025, he was involved in a car accident, a head-on collision in unincorporated Alsip.

He suffered what his family believed was a head injury, but he refused medical attention at the scene.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies drove Davis to his workplace, dropping him off around 12:30 a.m. on November 25.

Bodycam footage released by the sheriff’s department showed him having difficulty walking when he arrived.

That was the last confirmed sighting of him at work.

He was reported missing on November 25, 2025, the day he was due to leave his job. He never came home.

The Search

What followed was a months-long search that grew from a local Chicago story into something larger.

His daughter Wendy became the public face of the effort to find him, speaking at vigils, giving interviews, and pushing to keep her father’s name in front of as many people as possible.

In February 2026, Wendy took the search national, reaching out to true crime communities, larger media outlets, and anyone who might have seen something.

The story had gained significant traction online, with multiple YouTube channels and true crime investigators covering the disappearance and the circumstances that led to it.

The last confirmed camera sighting of Davis was on November 26, 2025 — the day after he went missing, when he appeared on surveillance footage near St. Donatus Church in the 1900 block of South Union Street in Blue Island.

That sighting narrowed the search area considerably. Blue Island, a city of roughly 23,000 people located about 17 miles south of downtown Chicago, became the focal point of the investigation.

His family consistently believed Davis had suffered a medical event, possibly related to the head injury from the car accident, that left him disoriented and unable to get home or make contact with anyone who knew him.

The Discovery

His body was found in a forest preserve in Blue Island on Monday, March 9, 2026.

His daughter Wendy confirmed the news. No further details about the exact circumstances of the discovery or the cause of death have been released publicly.

CBS News Chicago said it had reached out to officials in Blue Island and the Blue Island Police Department and was awaiting a response.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office would typically be responsible for determining the official cause and manner of death. No ruling has been announced.

Who Was Dan Davis?

Dan Davis was 59 years old and a father. His daughter Wendy described him as the kind of man who would do anything for his family, someone whose instinct was always to show up for the people he loved.

The months between his disappearance and the discovery of his body were defined by Wendy’s relentless effort to find him, to keep his story alive, and to find answers.

That effort, the vigils, the social media campaigns, the national outreach, was a testament to who he was to the people who knew him.

Families of missing adults do not always get the kind of coverage or community response that Wendy managed to generate for her father. She fought hard to make sure people knew his name.

They do now.

No arrests have been announced in connection with his death. The investigation is ongoing.