Blue Jays back to the World Series?

Bisons parent looking for that final 90 feet Dunedin, Florida…
As far as the vibe and the buzz at any Spring Training complex, the air in Dunedin, Florida, which has been the spring home for the Toronto Blue Jays since the franchise’s founding back in the 70s, and the anticipation
is over the top.
The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers staged
a World Series that will be remembered for all time as one for
the ages. So full o f twists, of turns, of defining moments. But
if there was one play, it was this one…
Game 7, bottom o f the 9th, score tied at 4, the Blue Jays had
runners at second and third, and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa was sent
to third to pinch run. 90 feet. 90 feet to glory. 90 feet to that
moment that would stand alongside Joe Carter’s walk off
home run to win the World Series three decades earlier.
Daulton Varsho hits the ball to second, the ball comes to the
plate. Kiner-Falefa was out. Barely. Confirmed by replay. The
Dodgers would go on to win the game, and the
championship, in 11 innings.
Even with that disappointment, interest in the Blue Jays is off
the charts. Expectations for a return to the World Series and
unfinished business is all the talk in Dunedin.
Will the team be as good? Or better? And ready to take
another run. Absolutely, say the pundits, and some former
players with the Buffalo Bisons are ready to play a big role.
The biggest departure from the 2025 roster is that of former
Bison Bo Bichette, who signed a free agent contract with the
New York Mets. Literally going to “greener pastures,” Bichette
spoke of his love for the team, the City of Toronto, while
lamenting the stadium’s artificial grass playing surface and
the long term effect that may cause to his career and
longevity as a player.
Where the Blue Jays have made major strides in personnel is
the addition of solid pitching help. Returning is ageless
wonder Max Scherzer, signed to a one year contract. Dylan
Cease and Cody Ponce are new to the starting rotation,
adding impactful arms along with depth and flexibility.
That leaves a big third base signing with Kazuma Okamoto,
and the rest of the projected lineup headlining familiar
names… Springer, Kirk, Guerrero, Clement, Gimenez, Lukes,
Varsho and Barger.
Addison Barger in particular is a player worth watching. He
played parts of four seasons in a Buffalo uniform before
landing a permanent spot on the Toronto roster in 2025. His
impact on the team’s playoff success was huge. And earlier
this week, with the Jays spring season record at 2-7-2, Barger
did what Barger does best… Launching a grand slam home
run to right center field, giving his team a lead for a time
against the Boston Red Sox. His team would g o o n t o lose
that game Monday by a 7-6 score, yet again Barger put on
display of his power and run production ability, most
importantly, showing a keen sense o f meeting the moment.
There are still battles for an outfield spot or a utility role, with
Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, Jonatan Clase and Joey
Loperfido all looking for making a strong presence in March.
And how does all this shake out for the Buffalo Bisons?l
First of all, Casey Candaele returns for his sixth season as
Bisons manager. He posted his best record back in 2021,
with the team winning a division title and a 79-47 record. I n
2025 he became the winningest manager in the Bisons
modern era.
Familiarize with these names as the season opens…Josh
Kasevich, Josh Rivera, Charles McAdoo, Sean Keys and Riley
Tirotta. All infielders who can play different positions. Both
Tirotta and Rivera spent significant time in Buffalo.
As for pitching, which cost the Bisons dearly in a
disappointing 61-85 season last year, expect to see a cast of
new faces, including veterans such a s Nic Enright and Josh
Winckowski, who can pitch long innings and offer immediate
call up help to Toronto if needed.
And the one intriguing name who we might, emphasis, might
see in a Buffalo uniform at some point. Trey Yesavage.
Yes, that Trey Yesavage, whose 2025 career rocketed from A
level baseball, through Buffalo, then on to Toronto and
appearances in the World Series. This story book has many
chapters to follow, and with the Blue Jays starting rotation
quite crowded, Yesavage might see time in Buffalo to keep
him fresh and work on his mechanics.
One walk through TD Ballpark in Dunedin, where ticket sales
have been robust and excitement is high, you know that the
2026 season might b e a season in Toronto like no other. And
that the road to the World Series is paved right through
Buffalo.
It all starts o n Friday, March 2 7 at Sahlen Field in downtown
Buffalo, the 148th year of professional baseball in our city.