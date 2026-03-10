Blue Jays back to the World Series?

Bisons parent looking for that final 90 feet Dunedin, Florida…

As far as the vibe and the buzz at any Spring Training complex, the air in Dunedin, Florida, which has been the spring home for the Toronto Blue Jays since the franchise’s founding back in the 70s, and the anticipation

is over the top.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers staged

a World Series that will be remembered for all time as one for

the ages. So full o f twists, of turns, of defining moments. But

if there was one play, it was this one…

Game 7, bottom o f the 9th, score tied at 4, the Blue Jays had

runners at second and third, and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa was sent

to third to pinch run. 90 feet. 90 feet to glory. 90 feet to that

moment that would stand alongside Joe Carter’s walk off

home run to win the World Series three decades earlier.

Daulton Varsho hits the ball to second, the ball comes to the

plate. Kiner-Falefa was out. Barely. Confirmed by replay. The

Dodgers would go on to win the game, and the

championship, in 11 innings.

Even with that disappointment, interest in the Blue Jays is off

the charts. Expectations for a return to the World Series and

unfinished business is all the talk in Dunedin.

Will the team be as good? Or better? And ready to take

another run. Absolutely, say the pundits, and some former

players with the Buffalo Bisons are ready to play a big role.

The biggest departure from the 2025 roster is that of former

Bison Bo Bichette, who signed a free agent contract with the

New York Mets. Literally going to “greener pastures,” Bichette

spoke of his love for the team, the City of Toronto, while

lamenting the stadium’s artificial grass playing surface and

the long term effect that may cause to his career and

longevity as a player.

Where the Blue Jays have made major strides in personnel is

the addition of solid pitching help. Returning is ageless

wonder Max Scherzer, signed to a one year contract. Dylan

Cease and Cody Ponce are new to the starting rotation,

adding impactful arms along with depth and flexibility.

That leaves a big third base signing with Kazuma Okamoto,

and the rest of the projected lineup headlining familiar

names… Springer, Kirk, Guerrero, Clement, Gimenez, Lukes,

Varsho and Barger.

Addison Barger in particular is a player worth watching. He

played parts of four seasons in a Buffalo uniform before

landing a permanent spot on the Toronto roster in 2025. His

impact on the team’s playoff success was huge. And earlier

this week, with the Jays spring season record at 2-7-2, Barger

did what Barger does best… Launching a grand slam home

run to right center field, giving his team a lead for a time

against the Boston Red Sox. His team would g o o n t o lose

that game Monday by a 7-6 score, yet again Barger put on

display of his power and run production ability, most

importantly, showing a keen sense o f meeting the moment.

There are still battles for an outfield spot or a utility role, with

Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, Jonatan Clase and Joey

Loperfido all looking for making a strong presence in March.

And how does all this shake out for the Buffalo Bisons?l

First of all, Casey Candaele returns for his sixth season as

Bisons manager. He posted his best record back in 2021,

with the team winning a division title and a 79-47 record. I n

2025 he became the winningest manager in the Bisons

modern era.

Familiarize with these names as the season opens…Josh

Kasevich, Josh Rivera, Charles McAdoo, Sean Keys and Riley

Tirotta. All infielders who can play different positions. Both

Tirotta and Rivera spent significant time in Buffalo.

As for pitching, which cost the Bisons dearly in a

disappointing 61-85 season last year, expect to see a cast of

new faces, including veterans such a s Nic Enright and Josh

Winckowski, who can pitch long innings and offer immediate

call up help to Toronto if needed.

And the one intriguing name who we might, emphasis, might

see in a Buffalo uniform at some point. Trey Yesavage.

Yes, that Trey Yesavage, whose 2025 career rocketed from A

level baseball, through Buffalo, then on to Toronto and

appearances in the World Series. This story book has many

chapters to follow, and with the Blue Jays starting rotation

quite crowded, Yesavage might see time in Buffalo to keep

him fresh and work on his mechanics.

One walk through TD Ballpark in Dunedin, where ticket sales

have been robust and excitement is high, you know that the

2026 season might b e a season in Toronto like no other. And

that the road to the World Series is paved right through

Buffalo.

It all starts o n Friday, March 2 7 at Sahlen Field in downtown

Buffalo, the 148th year of professional baseball in our city.

Blue Jays Win American League Championship