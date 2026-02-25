Mary Cosby’s Son Robert Is Dead At 23 – What We Know So Far

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., has reportedly died at the age of 23.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Police responded to the scene of his death in Utah on Monday, responding to a call about a possible overdose.

The authorities turned their overdose suspicion into a death investigation upon arrival.

Mary Cosby told TMZ,

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Robert’s death comes just months after his wife, Alexiana Smokoff, requested a divorce.

Robert made several appearances on RHOSLC over the course of the show’s run.

In Season 4, a storyline emerged around Mary discovering that Robert had secretly gotten married without her knowledge,a wedding that reportedly took place in August 2022 at a courthouse in Utah.

Robert’s legal troubles are well-documented at this point. As we first reported, he was arrested in Utah in September on multiple charges including trespassing and assault.

It isn’t his first time dealing with law enforcement, back in 2022 he was picked up for DUI, with officers noting he was driving without a license and ignoring traffic laws.

He didn’t fight it. He pleaded guilty.

He spent two months in Salt Lake County Metro Jail before being released earlier this month. His attorney Clayton Simms told Page Six the time inside had helped him get sober and start thinking clearly. He was looking forward to moving on.

That was less than a month ago.

The addiction battle played out in real time on television, which is a brutal thing to sit with now. On Season 5, Robert sat down with his mother on camera and talked openly about his struggles with substance use. He agreed to get treatment.

Mary said at the reunion he was doing well. Season 6 told a different story. She was taking things day by day, and Robert had relapsed. In September 2025 she appeared on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked and was asked how he was doing. She answered carefully, with hesitancy in her voice.

On February 7, 2026, sixteen days before he died, Mary posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “godfirst Love you all My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm.”