Harry Styles Prepares For Release Of New Album: ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’

Harry Styles, the legendary singer who is amongst the most popular artists in the world, is releasing a new album in the coming days.

His fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, drops globally on March 6th via Columbia Records. It’s his first release since Harry’s House in 2022, the album that won him a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2023 and somehow kept “As It Was” on the UK Singles Chart for two straight years.

Reports surfaced in May 2025 that Styles had relocated to Berlin in order to work on new material, drawn in by the city’s music scene, its people, and apparently its synthesizers.

Styles Flocked To Berlin To Record New Album

He told Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North:

“I spent a lot of time in Berlin last year and I was meeting a lot of fun and interesting people and hearing a lot of different kinds of music. And I kind of just started feeling how that was influencing the music I was making.”

The comparisons to David Bowie relocating to Berlin to record his Berlin Trilogy were not subtle.

The lead single, “Aperture,” dropped January 22nd and debuted at number one on both the UK Singles Chart and the US Billboard Hot 100, Styles’ third number one on both charts simultaneously.

It’s a five-minute slow-building electronic track, co-written and produced by Kid Harpoon, the same collaborator who has been on every Harry Styles record since the beginning.

NME called it one of the boldest sounds of his career. The Independent pointed to Robyn and LCD Soundsystem as reference points. One critic noted echoes of Leonard Cohen in a song about hitting the dance floor, which is either a stretch or exactly right depending on your perspective.

It debuted number one on the UK streaming, sales, and downloads charts simultaneously.

Styles told BBC Radio 1 that “Aperture” was actually the last song written for the album, added after the other eleven tracks were already done.

“Getting this song at the end, it was when we were feeling freest and really having a lot of fun at that point,” he said. “It felt like the mission statement of what the album was about, this perfect little bow on it, and it was like: oh, the record’s finished.”

The full tracklist was revealed in a characteristically Styles-esque way — through a YouTube countdown for the “Aperture” music video, where track titles appeared one by one in a circular spiral graphic until the final song, “Carla’s Song,” completed the design.

Twelve tracks total. The album was executive produced by Kid Harpoon and includes tracks titled “American Girls” and “Ready, Steady, Go!” among others.

The music video for “Aperture” was directed by Aube Perrie, who also directed his previous videos “Satellite” and “Music For a Sushi Restaurant.” It draws visual inspiration from Spike Jonze’s 2001 “Weapon of Choice” video and the film Dirty Dancing.

Styles Will Go Back On Tour With New Album

Styles also has a tour lined up. The Together Together Tour is coming, with presale codes already being distributed to fans who pre-ordered the album through his UK store.

Four years is a long time in pop music. Styles spent his doing exactly what he wanted, in a city most pop stars don’t move to, making music that doesn’t sound like anything currently on the radio.

March 6th will answer the question of whether that gamble paid off. Based on what “Aperture” already did to the charts in its first week, the early signs are hard to argue with.