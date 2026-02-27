Hard Summer 2026 Tickets Are On Sale Today – Here’s The Full Lineup

Hard Summer is back.

Tickets go on sale today, February 27, at 10 a.m. PT at hardsummer.com. Early access opened at 9 a.m. PT. Two-day and single-day passes are both available. Saturday GA is $129. Sunday GA is $129. Two-day GA starts at a $9.95 deposit for a limited time. VIP is 21 and up with valid ID required.

The festival runs August 1 and 2, 2026 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, right next to SoFi Stadium. Gates open at 2 p.m. both days. Show ends at 10 p.m.

This is the largest electronic music festival in Los Angeles. It has been running since 2007. This year’s lineup is one of the most stacked they have ever put together. Day-by-day set times have not been announced yet, so be sure to check hardsummer.com for updates as they drop.

Zedd b2b Knock2

Zedd B2b Knock2 Image

This is the headlining set everyone is talking about. Day assignment has not been confirmed yet but both-day pass holders are covered either way.

Zedd is German-Russian, born Anton Zaslavski, classically trained on piano and drums.

He broke through in 2012 with “Clarity,” which hit number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording. “Stay” with Alessia Cara has over 4.2 billion streams.

“The Middle” with Maren Morris earned three Grammy nominations including Record of the Year. He is a legitimate crossover name — the kind of DJ who sells out arenas and gets played on pop radio simultaneously.

Knock2 is a completely different story. Real name Richard Nakhonethap, Laotian-American, grew up in San Diego, started DJing at eleven years old, and taught himself production entirely from YouTube tutorials.

His track “dashstar*” spread with no label support and no live shows during COVID. He is just 25 years old.

DJ Snake Hip-Hop Set

Born William Grigahcine in Paris to Algerian parents, DJ Snake grew up in Ermont, a banlieue outside the city that he has described plainly as a ghetto. He got his name evading the police as a teenage graffiti artist. He started DJing at 14.

His first major credit was on Lady Gaga’s Born This Way in 2011. “Turn Down for What” with Lil Jon in 2013 peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and went octuple platinum.

“Lean On” with Major Lazer and MØ in 2015 became the most-streamed song in Spotify’s history at that point with over 526 million plays.

He is playing an all hip-hop set here. KRS-One and Cypress Hill were his original influences before he ever made an electronic record. This is him going back to where he started.

The set assingments have not yet been released.

Kali Uchis

Born Karly Marina Loaiza in Alexandria, Virginia, to a Colombian father and American mother. At seventeen she was kicked out of her parents’ house, lived in her car, and recorded her debut mixtape in 48 hours with a Yeti mic.

That was 2012. By 2021 she won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for her feature on Kaytranada’s “10%.” Her 2024 album Orquídeas and 2025 album Sincerely both peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. As of 2026 she has sold over 29 million certified units.

She is the most complete performer on this lineup. Her set will not sound like anyone else on the bill.

Tokischa

Tokischa is a Dominican rapper from Los Alcarrizos, nd one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in Santo Domingo.

She broke internationally through collaborations with J Balvin and Rosalía and is one of the defining voices in the new wave of Latin urban music.

Her booking alongside Kali Uchis signals the direction Hard Summer is deliberately pushing.

Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens

Charlotte de Witte is a DJ Mag Top 100 regular and one of the few women to headline major techno festivals globally.

Amelie Lens built her following through her own Exhale festival brand and residencies at clubs like Fabric in London.

Both of them at Hard Summer is an unexpected booking, the festival is making clear the techno audience belongs here.

RL Grime

Henry Steinway, raised in Los Angeles, built his name through Sable Valley — the label that also launched Knock2.

His annual Halloween mixes are cult events that consistently crash servers on release day. His live show is one of the most produced sets in bass music.

The Rest Of The Lineup

Also confirmed across both days: Mau P, Sammy Virji, Vintage Culture, Chris Lorenzo, Maceo Plex, Brutalismus 3000, Tiga, Shygirl presenting Club Shy, Snow Strippers, Frost Children, DJ Seinfeld b2b Luuk Van Dijk, Interplanetary Criminal b2b Main Phase, Matroda and San Pacho as After Midnight, and Odd Mob and Omnom as Hyperbeam.

The full Live From Earth stage takeover features 2hollis, MCR-T, Underscores, 10cust, and more to be announced.

Tickets and What You Need To Know

Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California. Adjacent to SoFi Stadium. August 1 and 2, 2026. Gates open 2 p.m. both days.

Ages 18 and up for GA. Ages 21 and up for VIP with valid photo ID required at all VIP areas.

Single-day Saturday GA: $129 plus fees. Single-day Sunday GA: $129 plus fees. Two-day GA starts at a $9.95 deposit limited time. Two-day VIP: $345 plus fees.

Day-by-day artist assignments and set times have not been released yet. Check hardsummer.com regularly, that information will drop before the event.

Tickets are live now at hardsummer.com.

Are you going?

Read more from Artvoice