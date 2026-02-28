Charles Leclerc Just Got Married In Monaco And The Video He Never Wanted Anyone To See Is Already Going Viral

Charles Leclerc got married today. The Formula 1 superstar and his fiancée Alexandra Saint-Mleux tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Monaco on February 28, 2026.

Even though the couple tried to keep it quiet, the internet had other plans.

Guests were explicitly forbidden from sharing photos or videos on social media. Professional photographs were supposed to drop on the couple’s own terms.

Within hours of the ceremony, footage of the newlyweds was everywhere.

The clips show Leclerc and Saint-Mleux driving through Monaco in a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, a vintage racing car worth approximately $12 million, dressed in matching white, flanked by three motorcycle escorts and a black Mercedes.

It is one of the most striking wedding videos F1 fans have ever seen.

The reaction online was immediate. One fan posted on X: “MY GOAT IS A MARRIED MAN AND OMG THE CAR CHOICE IS PERFECT.” Another simply wrote: “omg last thing I expected today???”

Neither Charles nor Alexandra has officially confirmed the wedding as of this writing. Their representatives have not responded to media requests. The footage, however, leaves little room for interpretation.

Who Is Alexandra Saint-Mleux?

Alexandra Saint-Mleux, 23, is not your average bride.

Born in Italy to an Argentinian father and Mexican mother, she graduated from the École du Louvre in Paris with a specialization in 20th-century art history and worked as an art assistant at prestigious auction houses before her public profile took off.

She now has over three million Instagram followers and has collaborated with luxury brands including Nina Ricci and Rhode, appearing in Vogue, Elle, and People magazine.

She first crossed paths with Leclerc at Paris Fashion Week in March 2023. The connection was immediate but the couple kept it quiet, confirming their relationship publicly at Wimbledon later that year.

Since then she has become a fixture in the F1 paddock, often spotted alongside their miniature longhaired dachshund Leo, a dog Leclerc has referred to publicly as his son.

What Is Charles LeClerc’s Net Worth?

Leclerc proposed in November 2025 in a candlelit setting, slipping a five to six carat oval-cut diamond ring estimated at $500,000 onto her finger.

The engagement announcement on Instagram, captioned “Mr² & Mrs Leclerc,” went viral instantly among F1 fans who had watched the relationship develop.

The civil ceremony today was intimate by design. Only close friends and family were in attendance.

The choice of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa as the getaway car was deliberate, a nod to Leclerc’s racing identity and the couple’s shared appreciation for heritage and luxury.

It is one of the most historically significant Ferraris ever built, a car that has won Le Mans and sits in the permanent collections of major automotive museums.

Charles Leclerc is not hurting for money. His net worth is estimated somewhere between $50 million and $125 million depending on who you ask, with the spread reflecting how much of his income never gets disclosed publicly. What is confirmed is that Ferrari pays him $34 million a year as a base salary through 2029, the third largest driver paycheck on the grid behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Add in endorsement deals with Richard Mille, Giorgio Armani, Ray-Ban, and EA Sports, and industry estimates put his total annual earnings closer to $50 million or higher.

He co-founded a low-calorie ice cream brand called LEC, owns a yacht in Monaco, and has put money into real estate and tech. The $500,000 engagement ring and the $12 million Ferrari he picked as a wedding car tell you most of what you need to know about how he lives.

What Comes Next For Leclerc?

Leclerc will not have long to enjoy married life before getting back to work.

The 2026 Formula 1 season opens with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne on March 8. Practice begins March 6. The new Mr. and Mrs. Leclerc are expected to make their first public appearance as a married couple in Melbourne, where Alexandra regularly accompanies Charles to race weekends.

Whether married life gives Leclerc a competitive edge or adds a new layer of distraction to an already demanding season is a question F1 fans will be watching closely. He enters 2026 as one of Ferrari’s lead drivers with championship ambitions and a new wife by his side.

The professional wedding photos will come eventually. For now, the video from Monaco’s streets is doing just fine on its own.