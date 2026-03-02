Denver Nuggets Sign Tyus Jones: Here’s What You Need To Know

The Denver Nuggets have signed veteran point guard Tyus Jones, ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed Monday, describing the move as adding “a veteran point guard and ball handler to fill a need for the Nuggets’ backcourt.”

Jones signed with Denver after being waived by the Dallas Mavericks on February 28, and he will be playoff-eligible for the Nuggets when the postseason arrives.

Denver is currently 37-24 and sitting fifth in the Western Conference. Jones gives them exactly what they need heading into the stretch run to make a deep playoff run.

Why Did The Mavericks Cut Tyus Jones?

Dallas waived Jones on February 28 to create roster space for young guard Ryan Nembhard, whom the Mavericks converted to a standard NBA contract.

The decision was part of a larger youth movement in Dallas built around 19-year-old rookie Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jones had only been with the Mavericks briefly. He was acquired at the February trade deadline as part of a three-team deal involving the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, and made his Dallas debut on February 17, logging four points and seven assists in 17 minutes.

He appeared in just a handful of games before Dallas moved on.

Notably Jones approached the Mavericks about the buyout himself. He wanted to land with a playoff contender, not ride out the season on a rebuilding team. Denver was exactly the destination he had in mind.

What Does Tyus Jones Bring To The Nuggets?

Jones brings playoff experience, veteran leadership, and reliable backcourt depth to a Nuggets team that needs all three.

At 29 years old Jones has four playoff runs to his name, three with the Memphis Grizzlies and one with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that drafted him.

He is a steady, low-turnover point guard who does not force the issue and makes smart decisions with the ball.

His career averages reflect a player built for a supporting role on a contending team rather than a featured scoring option.

For Denver the signing is about protecting Jamal Murray. With Jones available as a capable backup, the Nuggets can limit Murray’s minutes in less critical regular season games and keep him fresh for the playoff push that matters.

Jones knows his role, has been in big moments before, and will not disrupt the chemistry of a team that already has its identity established around Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Who Is Tyus Jones?

Tyus Jones is a 29-year-old point guard from Apple Valley, Minnesota, born May 10, 1996.

He was selected 24th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who immediately traded his rights to his hometown Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before entering the draft Jones spent one season at Duke, where he was a key piece of the Blue Devils’ 2015 NCAA Championship team.

He was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament after scoring 23 points with five rebounds in the championship game.

Jones spent four seasons with the Timberwolves before signing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019, where he spent four more years and had the most productive stretch of his career.

He later played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, and Dallas Mavericks before landing in Denver.

He comes from a basketball family. His brother Tre Jones plays for the Chicago Bulls.

Their mother Debbie played point guard in high school, and their father Rob played college basketball at Wisconsin-Parkside. Jones has a son, Tyus Jr., born May 5, 2020, with his fiancée Carrie Yeakey.

The mayor of Apple Valley once declared April 22 as Tyus Jones Day. Now he plays for a Nuggets team that could be celebrating something far bigger in June.