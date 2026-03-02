Eric Dane’s Official Cause Of Death Has Been Released And What His Death Certificate Reveals Is Devastating

Eric Dane is gone, and today the world found out exactly how he died.

The official cause of death for the Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star has been confirmed following the release of his death certificate, obtained by People magazine.

Dane died of respiratory failure. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, was listed as an underlying cause.

He was 53 years old. He died on February 19, 2026.

What Did Eric Dane Die From?

Eric Dane’s death certificate lists respiratory failure as his official cause of death, with ALS recorded as a contributing factor.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks the nerve cells controlling muscle movement.

As the disease advances, patients gradually lose the ability to move, speak, swallow, and eventually breathe.

Respiratory failure, the inability of the lungs and breathing muscles to function, is the most common cause of death in ALS patients.

Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025. He died ten months later.

In the months between his diagnosis and his death, Dane was open about how quickly the disease was taking hold. By June 2025 he could no longer use his right arm. By October 2025 he was using a wheelchair. In his final months he required round-the-clock nursing care.

His family confirmed his death in a statement:

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

What Is ALS?

ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative disease that progressively destroys the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. There is currently no cure.

The disease typically begins with weakness in a limb or difficulty speaking, then spreads through the body as more and more motor neurons are lost.

Most patients lose the ability to walk, use their hands, speak clearly, and eventually breathe on their own. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is two to five years, though some patients live longer.

Dane noticed weakness in his right hand in late 2023 or early 2024, consulted multiple specialists, and received his diagnosis in 2025. He died less than a year after going public with it.

Throughout his diagnosis Dane became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” his family said.

Who Was Eric Dane?

Eric Dane was best known to television audiences as Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed McSteamy, on Grey’s Anatomy, the role that made him a household name.

He joined the ABC medical drama in 2006 and became one of its most recognizable faces, appearing through the end of Season 8 in 2012 before returning briefly in 2021.

His debut scene, stepping out of a bathroom soaking wet wearing only a towel, was described at the time as a television watercooler moment.

Born Eric William Melvin on November 9, 1972 in San Francisco, California,

Dane began his career with small television roles in the early 1990s, appearing in Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Married with Children, and Roseanne before landing his breakthrough role as Jason Dean on Charmed in 2000.

After Grey’s Anatomy he starred as Captain Tom Chandler in Michael Bay’s TNT drama The Last Ship, which ran from 2014 to 2018.

He later joined the cast of HBO’s Euphoria as Cal Jacobs, the complicated and secretly bisexual father of Nate Jacobs, appearing across the show’s first two seasons.

His final credited roles came in Countdown and Brilliant Minds, the latter of which saw him play an ALS patient, a role that mirrored his own diagnosis.

He also appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley and Me, Valentine’s Day, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Who Did Eric Dane Leave Behind?

Eric Dane is survived by his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Dane and Gayheart married on October 29, 2004.

In February 2018 Gayheart filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, but in March 2025, just weeks before Dane publicly announced his ALS diagnosis, she filed to dismiss the divorce petition after seven years of separation.

The couple remained together through his illness and until his death.

Following his passing Gayheart addressed the public through Instagram. “I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” she wrote. “There aren’t words to express our gratitude. You are truly holding us up during this difficult time.”

Dane described his daughters as the center of his world. In a pre-taped interview for Netflix’s Famous Last Words series, he left them with his final advice.

What Did Eric Dane Say About His ALS Battle?

From the moment he announced his diagnosis Dane chose to speak openly, document his decline publicly, and use the time he had left to fight for others facing the same disease.

“I have been an open book about certain things in my life,” he told the Washington Post after his diagnosis. “This is more of a: how can I help? How can I be of some service?”

In a June 2025 interview with ABC’s Good Morning America he made clear he intended to exhaust every option available to him.

“I will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if doctors told me that would help,” he told Diane Sawyer. “I’ll assume the risk.”

He acknowledged the brutal reality of waking up each day with the disease. “I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening. It’s not a dream,” he said.

But he refused to accept the worst. “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I just don’t feel like, in my heart, I don’t feel like this is the end of me.”

Eric Dane was 53 years old. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, who were with him at the end.