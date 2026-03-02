What Is Record Store Day 2026 And How To Get Taylor Swift’s New Vinyl Before It Sells Out

Taylor Swift is taking the internet by storm once again, and this time it’s because she’s releasing a new version of one of her songs, along with a re-release of one of her latest hits, on a violet glitter record that will only be sold in stores.

Swift is participating in Record Store Day 2026. This was reported by the Instagram account Taylor Nation, who revealed Swift’s involvement in a post that is currently going viral.

The post’s caption reads,

Put it in the papers, on the screen, and in their minds! Elizabeth Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor (So Glamorous Cabaret Version) will be available on Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter 7” Vinyl as part of #RSD2026 on April 18th, while supplies last! 💎💜 More information at RecordStoreDay.com

Record Store Day began in 2008 to promote independent music retailers amid challenges from digital streaming and big-box sales. It has continued as a way for artists to give back to their industry, which Swift is known for.

Artists partner with the event to release special products exclusively through independent record stores. Those releases are not available online, not available through major chain retailers, and not available after the day’s supply runs out. Once a store sells through its allocation, that is the end of it.

The record will only be available in small record stores that are participating in the day, meaning that supplies will be incredibly limited. Fans will only have a short window to grab their copy.

Where can fans secure this violet glitter album? How can they start to plan where to obtain their record? Artvoice has you covered. Here’s what we know so far.

Where Can Fans Get Taylor Swift’s New Record?

The database showing which record stores are participating in Record Day 2026 is on their website. Fans can enter their address and see which stores that will be selling the record are closest to them.

On April 18th, the records will go on sale. There will undoubtedly be lots of Swifties lined up, so it’s best to be their as early as you can manage.

Supplies will only be available in stores, so ordering a copy online isn’t going to be an option. The record won’t be available online, only in record stores across America.

Swift is doing this to help local record stores, sending her fans to give them their business by the thousand. The demand will surely be high.

What Does Taylor’s RSD Release Look Like?

Artvoice has obtained images of the Taylor Swift vinyl record that will exclusively be for sale through local record stores on April 18th, 2026 through the Taylor Nation Instagram post.

Those images can be seen here.

The glittery violet color present in the vinyl is truly breathtaking, with images of Swift in the center of the piece.

The album cover shows Swift in an outfit from her ‘Life of a Showgirl’ music video shoots, sitting in a dressing room. If there has ever been an opportunity for fans to grab a collectible version of Swift’s music, this is certainly it.