Riyadh US Embassy Attack Confirmed And What The State Department Is Telling Americans Right Now Is Chilling

The United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been struck in a drone attac.

Two suspected Iranian drones hit the US Embassy in the Saudi capital on Monday, sources told CNN.

See video of the attack here.

A fire broke out at the embassy following the strikes. There were no initial reports of injuries, according to one of the sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters confirmed the fire and explosion at the site, citing two independent sources. Neither US nor Saudi officials have issued an official public statement confirming the specifics of the attack as of Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Here is everything confirmed so far.

What Happened At The US Embassy In Riyadh?

The US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two suspected Iranian drones, sources told CNN.

The attack triggered a fire at the diplomatic compound. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released footage it claims shows the strike.

One official confirmed a suicide drone attack on the embassy. Preliminary reports indicate footage released by the IRGC shows the city’s Southern Ring Road area.

The attack on the Riyadh embassy is part of a sweeping Iranian retaliation campaign targeting US and allied installations across the region.

The US Embassy in Kuwait City was also struck on Sunday and Monday. Six US service members died in a separate Iranian attack on US troops stationed in Kuwait, according to CNN.

What Is The US State Department Telling Americans?

The State Department’s message to Americans in the region is unambiguous. Leave now is the gist of it.

The US State Department has urged all American citizens to depart immediately from countries throughout the Middle East, citing “serious safety risks.”

The warning covers the entire region, not just Saudi Arabia.

The US Mission to Saudi Arabia issued a shelter in place notification covering Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran, and announced it is limiting all non-essential travel to military installations in the country.

“We recommend American citizens in the Kingdom to shelter in place immediately,” the US Mission to Saudi Arabia said in a post on X following the drone strikes.

Americans in need of State Department assistance can call +1-202-501-4444 from abroad or +1-888-407-4747 from the US and Canada. Citizens can also enroll at step.state.gov for the latest security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate.

What Is The Broader Context Of The Attack?

The Riyadh strike does not exist in isolation. It is part of one of the most significant escalations in Middle East tensions in decades.

The Iranian drone campaign follows coordinated US and Israeli military strikes on Iran that began on Saturday.

Iran has responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting US military installations and diplomatic facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia confirmed over the weekend that Iranian strikes had hit both Riyadh and the Eastern Province, which is home to major oil infrastructure. The Eastern Province attacks represent a direct strike on the energy infrastructure that underpins the global oil supply.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed, according to multiple reports. The Financial Times, citing a source, reported that Washington had an agent in Khamenei’s inner circle who facilitated the operation.

Israeli military forces are simultaneously striking Hezbollah command centers and weapons storage facilities in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hezbollah fired missiles and drones at a military base in Israel in retaliation for Khamenei’s killing, according to the Israeli military.

President Donald Trump addressed the escalation directly in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, warning that the largest phase of military action has not yet occurred. “The big wave is yet to come,” Trump said.

What Has Trump Said About Iran?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not ruled out a US role in governing Iran following the military campaign.

CNN reported Monday, citing sources, that the United States is running low on certain munitions including the Tomahawk cruise missile, though the Pentagon has not commented on that report.

The US is reportedly planning to significantly increase the intensity of attacks on Iran within the next 24 hours.

Approximately 15 American aerial refueling aircraft are en route from the United States to the Middle East, according to Israel Hayom.

What Should Americans In The Region Do Right Now?

If you are an American citizen currently in Saudi Arabia or anywhere in the Middle East, the US government’s guidance is clear.

Shelter in place immediately if you are in Riyadh, Jeddah, or Dhahran. Avoid all travel to military installations.

Monitor the US Embassy website and the State Department’s travel advisory page for real-time updates. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at step.state.gov to receive direct alerts from the nearest US consulate.

The State Department’s 24-hour emergency line for Americans abroad is +1-202-501-4444. From the US or Canada the number is +1-888-407-4747.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.