Bruce Campbell Cancer Diagnosis Revealed And His Message To Fans Is Extraordinary

Bruce Campbell has cancer, and he told the world about it in the most Bruce Campbell way possible.

The Evil Dead icon announced Monday on X that he has been diagnosed with a form of cancer he described as “treatable” but not “curable.”

He is canceling summer convention appearances and fan events to focus on treatment, with plans to return to public life in the fall to tour with his new movie Ernie & Emma.

His full statement reads:

“Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that — I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock — it was to me too.”

The star continued,

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change — appearances and cons and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall. There are several cons this summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand.”

He then finished,

“That’s about it. I’m not trying to enlist sympathy — or advice — I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around awhile. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!”

The internet responded with an outpouring of love for one of the most genuinely beloved figures in horror and cult cinema.

Who Is Bruce Campbell?

Bruce Campbell is the actor, author, and filmmaker best known for playing Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise, one of the most enduring and influential horror series ever made.

The original Evil Dead was shot in 1981 on a shoestring budget in the woods of Tennessee and went on to become a landmark of independent horror filmmaking. Campbell reprised the role across Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and the Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead, which ran from 2015 to 2018.

Outside of Evil Dead he spent five seasons playing Sam Axe on the USA Network series Burn Notice and has appeared in every Sam Raimi-directed film as a running tradition, including the Spider-Man trilogy.

He has written two books, including the memoir If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor, and has built one of the most loyal fanbases in the entertainment industry over a career spanning more than four decades.

How Old Is Bruce Campbell?

Bruce Campbell was born on June 22, 1958, in Royal Oak, Michigan. He is 67 years old.

What Is Bruce Campbell Doing Next?

Campbell says his plan is to spend the summer focused on treatment and return to public life in the fall for a tour supporting his new film Ernie & Emma.

He did not specify which summer conventions he is canceling, but said there are several and expressed genuine regret about each one.

He has not disclosed the specific type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, and made clear in his statement that he does not intend to. That is his right, and knowing Campbell, he will not be changing his mind about it.

What he did make clear is that he intends to fight, he intends to work, and he intends to be around for a long time.

“Fear not,” he said. “I am a tough old son-of-a-b****.”