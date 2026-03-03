Colin Gray Trial: Father Found Guilty And The Sentence He Is Now Facing Will Shock You

On Tuesday morning, Colin Gray was found guilty on all 27 charges in connection with the September 2024 mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, a verdict that just redrew the legal boundaries of parental responsibility in America.

Gray sat at the defense table and did not visibly react as the counts were read: two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, 18 counts of cruelty to children, and five counts of reckless conduct. Guilty on all counts.

He now faces 10 to 30 years in prison on each murder count and 1 to 10 years on each manslaughter count.

His son, Colt Gray, was 14 years old on September 4, 2024, when he walked into Apalachee High School and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing two teachers and two students and wounding nine others.

Prosecutors argued the weapon belonged to Colin Gray, who had given it to his son as a Christmas present, and that he allowed Colt access to both the gun and its ammunition despite receiving explicit warnings that his son was dangerous.

The indictment accused Colin Gray of “criminal negligence,” that he “consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk.” The jury agreed in under two hours.

The defense had argued Gray didn’t know what his son was planning and had in fact been trying to get Colt mental health help in the period leading up to the shooting. The jury rejected that argument entirely.

Colt Gray, now 16, has admitted to carrying out the attack, according to authorities, but has pleaded not guilty to 55 felony charges including four counts of malice murder. No trial date has been set for him.

What Was This Trial About?

This case was never only about Colin and Colt Gray. It was a test. The latest and most closely watched in a series of trials asking a question that American courts have been wrestling with for years: when a child commits a mass shooting, how far does criminal responsibility extend?

The answer, as of Tuesday, goes further than many people thought.

The closest comparison is the case of James and Jennifer Crumbley, whose then-15-year-old son Ethan killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan in November 2021.

Both parents were tried separately and convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Jennifer Crumbley was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison. James Crumbley received the same sentence.

Their convictions were the first of their kind, parents of a school shooter held criminally responsible for the shooting itself.

The Gray case carries even more weight because prosecutors pursued murder charges, not just manslaughter.

That is a significant escalation, and Tuesday’s guilty verdict on those counts signals that juries are willing to go there.

What Happened At Apalachee High School

The shooting at Apalachee High School on September 4, 2024, killed math teacher Richard Aspinwall, 39, and social studies teacher Christina Irimie, 53, along with students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14. Nine others were wounded.

The attack sent shockwaves through Georgia and reignited a national debate about gun access and parental accountability.

Investigators found that the FBI had received a tip about Colt Gray in May 2023, more than a year before the shooting, warning that he had made online threats about carrying out a school shooting.

The FBI interviewed Colt and his father at the time but took no further action.

That detail became central to the prosecution’s case against Colin Gray. He had been warned. He knew. And he gave his son a rifle anyway.

What Comes Next For Colin Gray?

Colin Gray’s sentencing date has not yet been announced. Given the charges he was convicted on, he is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Colt Gray’s trial, when it eventually comes, will be the next major chapter in this story.

He faces 55 felony counts including malice murder. He was 14 when he pulled the trigger. He is 16 now.

The jury in his father’s case deliberated for less than two hours.