Dillon Brooks Arrested And The Timing Could Not Be Worse

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Scottsdale, Arizona early Friday morning, TMZ Sports first reported.

He was taken into custody around 2 AM and released at approximately 3:20 AM. Authorities said he was respectful and cooperative.

No further details about the stop have been released. The Suns have not issued a statement.

Brooks, 30, is already out of the Suns’ lineup with a fractured hand.

Phoenix played the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night without him, losing 105-103.

Before the injury, he was averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game in his first season with the team.

Brooks’ Off The Court Issues Compound In Phoenix

Brooks signed with Phoenix in 2025 after stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

His arrival came with expectations. The Suns wanted his defensive intensity and willingness to take on difficult matchups. He delivered, posting career numbers before the hand injury shut him down.

But the bigger storyline surrounding Brooks this season has played out off the court.

In June 2025, Brooks filed a restraining order against Heather Andrews, the mother of his two daughters, ages five and two in Los Angeles.

The filing came months after Andrews had obtained her own temporary restraining order against him in November 2024, which expired at the end of June.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Brooks alleged Andrews hacked his social media accounts, destroyed his personal property, and sent him threatening messages over several years.

Among the claims, Brooks alleged she sent him a message reading: “I’ll have someone cut each one of your f—— little fingers off one by one so you can never play basketball.”

He also alleged she accessed the couple’s shared co-parenting app, OurFamilyWizard, and sent herself a fabricated threatening message, which she then used as evidence in her own restraining order filing against him.

Neither side has made extended public comments on the proceedings.

The LeBron James – Dillon Brooks Feud Is Still Going

Brooks earned his “Dillon the Villain” nickname the hard way, having spent years antagonizing LeBron James specifically.

It’s a rivalry that started with a “too small” taunt from James during a 2021 regular season game and escalated into one of the NBA’s most talked-about feuds.

The defining moment came during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, when Brooks publicly challenged James ahead of their first-round series while with Memphis.

James averaged 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists as the Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies in six games.

After the series ended, James posted a photo on Instagram captioned: “If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR.”

In December 2025, Brooks was ejected from a Suns-Lakers game after getting in James’ face following a go-ahead three with 12.2 seconds left, his second technical of the night.

The Lakers won anyway. Earlier this month, asked on a live stream to name the most overrated player in the NBA, Brooks answered without hesitation. “I’ll probably say LeBron right now,” he said.

Former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, responding to the December ejection, put it plainly: “You’re playing too well to only be known against two games this year. He’s averaging 21, right? And the only time we hear him talk is LeBron James.”

The Suns have not commented on Brooks’ arrest. The league has not commented either.

No charges beyond the initial DUI suspicion have been formally announced. Brooks’ return from the fractured hand was already uncertain before Friday morning. This adds a new layer the organization will have to address publicly at some point.

This story is developing.