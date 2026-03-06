Justin Herbert Said Four Words About Madison Beer That The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About

Justin Herbert is without a doubt one of the most private quarterbacks in the NFL.

In just five professional seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Herbert has given very little away about his personal life. He has avoided the headlines.

That changed Thursday night.

On Madison Beer’s 27th birthday, Herbert posted a series of photos to his Instagram Stories that gave fans the most intimate look yet at their relationship. The post quickly went viral.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time,” Herbert wrote alongside a photo of the two of them on the sidelines at one of his games. “I love you so much. You’ve changed my life forever.”

In a second photo showing the couple at dinner, he wrote: “I am the luckiest guy alive.”

Who Is Madison Beer?

Madison Beer turned 27 on March 5.

She is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, best known for songs including Make You Mine, Good in Goodbye, and All Day and Night.

She has built a substantial career in pop music while maintaining one of the most engaged fanbases in the industry.

Herbert is also extremely successful. He signed a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers in July 2023, giving him one of the largest deals in NFL history at the time.

He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and is widely regarded as one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league. He turns 28 later this month.

The two share birthdays five days apart. Given that detail, it is a safe assumption that whatever celebration Beer had Thursday night, Herbert was there for it.

Justin Herbert And Madison Beer Dating Timeline

The relationship between Beer and Herbert became one of the most talked-about romances in sports and entertainment when it went public in 2025.

Rumors first circulated in August 2025 when Herbert was spotted on the set of Beer’s music video.

Neither confirmed anything publicly at the time.

By October, the confirmation came in the most visible way possible. Cameras caught the two sharing a kiss on the sidelines during one of Herbert’s Chargers games.

Herbert ran over to Beer after a play, gave her a hug and a kiss, met her friends, and headed back onto the field.

Later that same month they appeared together courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Herbert went viral during that outing when he reflexively blocked a rogue basketball from hitting Beer, a moment that spread across social media instantly.

The couple also attended a World Series game together in October, appearing comfortable and relaxed. In February 2026 they attended the Pre-Grammy Gala together, their most high-profile public appearance to date before Thursday’s birthday posts.

Beer had previously spoken about wanting a family.

In a CBS Mornings appearance last month she said: “I think about myself having a family one day. I think about myself devoting my time to taking care of animals, plants, and vegetables. They make me feel good.”

Justin Herbert’s Birthday Posts For Madison Beer

One photo posted by Herbert showed Beer at a state fair holding a blue Labubu plushie while pointing at a sign that read “Beers of the world.”

Another showed Beer petting goats at a farm, which Herbert captioned simply: “My goats.”

Herbert also went to Beer’s own birthday Instagram post and left a comment in front of her entire following. Two words: “My love.”

Beer’s birthday post showed her in a white shirt, a sparkling tiara, and a pink rosette that read “It’s my birthday.”

Her caption was minimal, just birthday symbols and the number 27. Herbert’s comment was the first thing fans looked for.

What Has Justin Herbert Said About Madison Beer?

The line that has resonated most is the one that closed his main birthday post. Not “happy birthday.” Not “I love you.” The line people keep quoting is the last one: “You’ve changed my life forever.”

That is not the language of a new relationship or a casual romance.

For fans of both Herbert and Beer, Thursday felt like a turning point.

The relationship has been visible for months, but this was the first time Herbert put into words what it means to him.

He is famously measured and careful with everything he says publicly, on the field, in press conferences, in interviews.

The fact that he chose these words, in this moment, for this many people to see, says everything.