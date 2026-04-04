Kylie Kelce Fires Back At Taylor Swift Wedding Questions And Does Not Hold Back

Kylie Kelce is done being the public face of a secret she either does not have or is not telling.

During the April 2 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Jason Kelce’s wife delivered what may be the clearest possible signal that the questions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding need to stop. She delivered it with the kind of language that leaves no room for misinterpretation.

“I just want to say to literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials,” Kylie said. “Nobody is telling you anything. I do not have any details. I have none. That is how many details I have. None. Stop asking me. Stop asking my mother-in-law.”

“Even if I did have any information, I’m not telling you,” she continued. “That’s private information, if I had it. Private information between family.”





Then she directed specific attention toward TMZ, which had recently posted an article boasting that they had “grilled” Kylie about the wedding.

“TMZ, being creeps in the airport,” she said.

She went on to deliver what may be the podcast’s most quotable moment, saying, “TMZ, CMA. How about that? For anyone who’s confused about that, suck my a**.”

Why Did Kylie Kelce Get So Angry?

The immediate trigger was a TMZ video published in late March showing their reporters approaching Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason’s mother, at Los Angeles International Airport and pressing her for wedding details.

Donna handled it with her characteristic warmth and deflection. “Is the mother of the groom ever involved?” she laughed, when asked about her role in the planning.

She added, simply, “I’m just happy. Just so happy for them.”

When pressed further about candles on the tables and Travis’s tuxedo, she did not bite. TMZ also asked whether she had signed an NDA to keep wedding details secret, to which Donna replied only that she is good at keeping secrets.

It was the airport ambush, and TMZ’s framing of it as a successful “grilling,” that appeared to particularly irritate Kylie.

The Full History Of The “Grilling”

This was not a sudden outburst. Kylie has been fielding wedding questions since Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on August 26, 2025 in a joint Instagram post that read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The announcement came nearly two years after the pair first went public at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

On January 30, 2026, Kylie appeared on the Today show, where host Savannah Guthrie asked directly whether there would be a wedding this year.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Kylie said. Guthrie pushed: “Do you really not know?” Kylie laughed, looked away, and replied, “I have no idea.”

Guthrie tried again, referencing the name of Kylie’s own podcast, “You’re not going to lie?” Kylie smiled. “Never,” she said, then added that the family was “so excited to celebrate.”

In March, she appeared on the Conversations with Cam podcast, where host Cameron Rogers tried a different angle, asking about wedding details while Kylie was distracted filling in adult coloring pages during a rapid-fire segment.

“I would love to give you all the details,” Kylie said. “I don’t have them.”

A Us Weekly source told the outlet this week that even if family members do know something, Travis and Taylor have kept things intentional.

“They’re letting Taylor and Travis do their thing and aren’t getting too involved or giving too many opinions,” the source said.

What Is Actually Known About The Wedding?

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have officially confirmed any wedding details. Everything that follows comes from unnamed sources and reports, which should be treated accordingly.

Multiple outlets have reported that the wedding is planned for June 13, 2026, a date meaningful to Swift in two ways.

Thirteen is her publicly declared lucky number, and June 13 falls in Travis’s NFL offseason, before training camp begins in late July.

A source told Us Weekly, “The wedding timeline is based on Travis’ offseason rhythm.” Travis recently signed a new contract to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for another season.

The reported venue, though not confirmed in any way, is Watch Hill, Westerly, Rhode Island, most likely split between Swift’s $18 million oceanfront mansion, which she has called Holiday House and which inspired her Folklore track The Last Great American Dynasty, and the adjacent Ocean House, a five-star Victorian-style luxury resort located mere yards from the property.

Ocean House denied in December that Swift had paid another couple to vacate a June 13 booking, telling TMZ it would never allow one party to buy out another’s contracted date. Ocean House has not confirmed whether Swift is booked at all.

Sources describe a guest list of approximately 150 people, described as scaled down from earlier, more expansive plans. “It’s no longer going to be a massive blowout,” one source told Us Weekly.

On Swift’s side, names being mentioned include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Zoë Kravitz, and Emma Stone.

On Kelce’s side, Patrick Mahomes, Miles Teller, and Jason Kelce are expected. Swift reportedly is not planning a formal bridal party, but has asked close girlfriends to sleep over at her Rhode Island home the night before.

Her father Scott Swift is expected to walk her down the aisle. Taylor’s mother Andrea has reportedly been the most hands-on family member in the planning process. A bachelor party for Travis is reportedly planned for the end of May.

Sources say the couple may not send traditional hard copy invitations, close friends and family are said to already know the date and location.

Swift’s wedding dress has reportedly been chosen and is already in alterations.

Travis said on the New Heights podcast in September 2025 that wedding planning would be “the next step” after football season, and that he just needed to “figure out winning football games first.”

Taylor told The Graham Norton Show in October 2025, the day her album The Life of a Showgirl was released, that the wedding comes after the album in the planning sequence.

“I think it’s gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble,” she said.

Kylie Kelce does not have anything to add to that.