Love Is Blind Season 10 Finale Is Here And Leaked Reunion Spoilers Just Revealed A Shocking Divorce

Love Is Blind Season 10’s finale dropped on Netflix today, March 4, and the weddings are only the beginning of the chaos.

Five couples made it to the altar in the Ohio-based season: Emma Betsinger and Mike Gibney, Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth, Brittany Wicker and DeVonta Anderson, Ashley Carpenter and Alex Henderson, and Victor “Vic” St. John and Christine Hamilton.

The finale answers the question everyone has been asking since the pods opened, who actually said yes, and who walked away. But the conversation online right now isn’t just about today’s episode.

Read Our Latest: Love Is Blind’s DeVonta Didn’t Make It To The Altar But What He’s Done Since Will Shock You

It’s about what’s allegedly coming at the reunion on March 11, and what fans are uncovering about these couples in the days since the weddings filmed. The leaked reunion spoilers are almost too much to process at once.

Who Got Married In The Season 10 Finale?

Four couples made it to the altar and said yes. Vic and Christine, who had one of the most quietly charming relationships of the season, got married.

Ashley and Alex said yes despite Ashley delivering one of the most dramatic altar confrontations of the season, publicly exposing details about Alex’s past before ultimately choosing to marry him anyway.

Amber and Jordan, whose relationship carried the weight of Amber asking Jordan to step into her child’s life, also said yes.

Emma and Mike did not get married, but not because Emma walked away.

Emma said yes. Mike, in one of the most emotionally complicated moments of the finale, told her at the altar that he loved her but wasn’t ready to say yes, specifically because he needed certainty that Emma wanted children, not just hope.

The door between them, by all accounts, did not fully close. Brittany and DeVonta did not have a wedding at all, with the two having ended things before reaching the altar.

The Reunion Spoilers That Are Breaking The Internet

The finale only dropped this morning. The reunion isn’t until March 11. And yet the internet already knows almost everything that’s going to happen.

According to Reality Receipts podcast, which has a strong track record on Love Is Blind spoilers, the Season 10 reunion will feature four major bombshells in a single episode: an engagement, a baby announcement, a secret marriage, and the first-ever divorce announced at a Love Is Blind US reunion.

Starting with the most shocking: Amber and Jordan, who said yes at the altar in today’s finale, have reportedly already divorced. Sources claim their marriage broke down after filming ended, and the reunion will be where that news comes out officially.

It would mark the first time in the American version of the show that a couple who married on the show has announced a divorce at the reunion, it has happened on Love Is Blind UK, but never here.

DeVonta, who didn’t make it to the altar with Brittany, is reportedly the source of the baby announcement.

According to Reality Receipts, DeVonta’s ex-girlfriend Taylor revealed on the podcast that he will announce at the reunion that he is engaged and expecting a child with someone else, a development that appears to have moved with remarkable speed since the season wrapped.

Bri and Connor, who broke up before the weddings, have a twist of their own.

A marriage certificate reportedly leaked showing the two got legally married in Hamilton County, Ohio on March 28, 2025, independently, after the show, despite having ended their Love Is Blind relationship on camera.

Neither has confirmed this publicly.

And perhaps the most purely feel-good spoiler: Jessica, who became one of the most sympathetic figures of the season after Chris publicly humiliated her by saying she was the worst sex he’d ever had, is allegedly now dating another cast member.

Reality Receipts claims she and Haramol, a 36-year-old ER doctor who appeared briefly in the first episode, are now an item.

Neither Netflix nor Jessica has confirmed this, but fans who remember Haramol from episode one have already gone back to rewatch his introduction.

What Made Season 10 So Watchable?

The Ohio-based season delivered on almost every level that Love Is Blind fans care about.

Chris Fusco became one of the most talked-about villains in show history after his comments about Jessica went public.

Alex Henderson’s past was scrutinized intensely, he lived in over 21 different places in just two years before appearing on the show, and a professional soccer player publicly clapped back at him on social media during the season’s run.

Vic and Christine skipped the group trip to Mexico entirely, taking a private trip to Malibu instead, which generated enormous online speculation about what that choice meant.

The season also introduced the most chaotic pre-wedding energy the show has produced in years, one contestant bought a wedding dress before the pods even opened, another had a medical emergency involving nail glue, and at least one fiancé disappeared for 48 hours without explanation.

What Comes Next?

The Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion streams on Netflix on March 11 at 9 p.m. ET, with a Tudum watch party featuring games, polls, and surprise guests running alongside it.

Seven couples got engaged. Four made it to the altar. And if the reunion spoilers are accurate, the episode will include a divorce, a secret marriage, a new baby, a new engagement, and a secret relationship, all in one sitting.

Today’s finale is available on Netflix right now. The reunion is one week away. And the internet is already not ready for either.