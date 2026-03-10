Gwen Stefani Says Her Son Prayed Every Night For A Baby Brother And Four Weeks Later She Was Pregnant At 44

Gwen Stefani has opened up about the moment she became pregnant with her youngest son Apollo at 44 years old, and the story she tells is not one you’d expect from a rock star.

In a new interview with the Hallow: Prayer & Meditation app, Stefani, now 56, described a period of desperation and spiritual searching that ultimately led to what she calls her first miracle.

She had wanted another baby badly. She had been told she was too old. And then her son Kingston started praying.

“He was like ‘Please God, let my mom have a baby,'” Stefani said. “And he was doing it every night.”

Four weeks later, she was pregnant.

“I had him at 44 years old, naturally,” she said. “That was the first miracle. Full-on gift.”

What Led To Stefani’s Spiritual Awakening?

The story begins before the pregnancy, during a period when Stefani was working alongside an Israeli colleague she describes as an “atheist Jew” who was in the middle of his own spiritual transformation.

He had been studying the Torah and had experienced what Stefani describes as a big epiphany, and he began sharing it with her.

“He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany awakening, and he started talking to me about the Torah,” she said.

At the time, Stefani was already a practising Catholic, but the conversations deepened her engagement with her own faith.

She was also in the middle of a painful and private struggle, she desperately wanted another child and felt she had run out of time.

“I was desperate at this point,” she said. “I really wanted to have another baby. I really did. I couldn’t, and I was old.”

Then Kingston, her eldest son, began asking for a sibling. Stefani told him she was too old. And he began to pray on his own, every night, without being asked.

Four weeks later, the pregnancy test was positive.

Who Is Apollo?

Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale was born February 28, 2014, when Stefani was 44 years old.

He is her youngest child with her ex-husband, English musician Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale were married from 2002 to 2015 and share three sons: Kingston, now 19; Zuma, 17; and Apollo, 12.

For Stefani, Apollo’s birth was not just a personal joy, it became the anchor of a deepening religious life that she says has only intensified since.

“It’s almost scary because the more you know, the more fear you get,” she said of her faith journey.

“You realise, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m running out of time and I need to get this together. I’ve got to be a real Christian! I’m not gonna make it.'”

The combination of vulnerability, humor, and genuine conviction in that quote is very Gwen Stefani, someone who has never done things quietly or by halves.

Who Is Gwen Stefani?

Gwen Stefani rose to fame in 1995 as the frontwoman of No Doubt, the Anaheim-born ska-punk band whose album Tragic Kingdom became one of the defining records of the decade.

Songs like Don’t Speak, Just a Girl, and Spiderwebs made Stefani one of the most recognizable voices of the ’90s, and her style, the platinum blonde hair, the bindi, the bare midriff, the red lips, became a cultural touchstone.

She launched a successful solo career in the 2000s with hits including Hollaback Girl, What You Waiting For, and Rich Girl, and has served as a coach on NBC’s The Voice across multiple seasons.

In 2021, she married country singer Blake Shelton, her co-star on The Voice, after the pair began dating in 2015 following her divorce from Rossdale.

Her Catholic faith has been a consistent thread throughout her public life, though she has spoken about it with more depth and openness in recent years.

The Hallow interview, released to coincide with Lent, is one of the most detailed accounts she has given of how her belief system has evolved.

What Is Hallow?

Hallow is a Catholic prayer and meditation app that has grown significantly in recent years, positioning itself as the Christian answer to apps like Calm or Headspace.

It has featured interviews and content from a range of Catholic figures and celebrities, and Stefani’s conversation fits into its broader mission of making Catholic spirituality accessible to a wider audience.

For Stefani, the platform was clearly a comfortable space to share a story she has carried privately for years, the story of a boy praying every night for a baby brother, and a mother who got the answer she had stopped believing was possible.