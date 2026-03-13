Dolly Parton Showed Up At Dollywood Today And Told Fans ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ And The Crowd Lost It

Dolly Parton walked onto the stage at Dollywood this morning and the crowd gave her a standing ovation before she even said a single word.

It was the 41st opening day of the park she built in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and for a lot of the fans who had made the trip to be there, seeing her in person carried more weight than usual.

Parton turned 80 on January 19 and has had health issues in recent months that kept her from public appearances.

The absence had been felt. When she sat down next to Dollywood Parks and Resorts President Eugene Naughton at the Celebrity Theater, people in the crowd started calling out to her unprompted.

“We love you, Dolly. We miss you.”

She did not hesitate. “I love you, too. And I’ve missed you, too. I’m not done yet.”

The crowd lost it. Then she made them laugh. Then she made a few of them cry. It was that kind of morning.

What Did Dolly Parton Say During Her Appearance At Dollywood?

Parton did not go into clinical detail about her health but acknowledged it clearly enough that everyone understood she knew fans had been worried.

She has been largely out of public view since her birthday in January. The appearance today was the first time many of her fans had seen her in person in months, and she addressed it directly and then moved past it, which is entirely on brand for a woman who has spent six decades refusing to be defined by difficulty.

On her career and what comes next, she was characteristically defiant and characteristically funny.

She said she has been praying, writing, and getting ready for “a lot of new stuff.”

She confirmed the re-release of her song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

She revealed she is working on a new hotel in Nashville. She shared that a musical based on her life is in development. She closed the subject by saying, “There are more things coming,” she told the crowd. “I ain’t near done.”

At one point, Naughton told the audience he had almost persuaded Parton to ride NightFlight Expedition, the park’s brand new $50 million flagship attraction, until she actually got a look at the rapids section.

Parton explained, to sustained laughter, why she does not ride Dollywood’s thrill rides: motion sickness, and too much to lose. She gestured at her hair. The crowd understood completely.

The Ride That Changes Everything At Dollywood

NightFlight Expedition is the biggest thing Dollywood has ever built, and it is not particularly close.

At a cost of more than $50 million, it is the largest single attraction investment in the history of Dollywood Parks and Resorts. It is also unlike anything else operating anywhere in the theme park world.

The ride is the first attraction in existence to merge four distinct ride experiences into a single continuous journey.

It begins as a coaster, transitions into immersive indoor multimedia environments, incorporates a soaring flight element, and culminates in a whitewater raft section.

All of this happens in 5.5 minutes, making it Dollywood’s longest ride by a significant margin.

The attraction uses 500,000 gallons of water and reaches a top speed of 29 miles per hour.

“Well, I pray a lot! And God’s been really good to me” – @DollyParton when asked why @Dollywood’s attendance continues to grow while other parks have declined.



She also credited great management and making sure guests are cared for when at the park. pic.twitter.com/AxMPhn3SBT — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) March 13, 2026

Its height requirement is 39 inches, deliberately set low enough that the average five-year-old can ride it.

NightFlight Expedition was specifically designed as a family ride, something a six-year-old, their parents, and their grandparents can all experience together without anyone sitting it out.

The inspiration, according to Dollywood, is Parton’s own love of the Smoky Mountains after dark.

The park describes it as taking guests on a nighttime flight over the scenic Smokies, with the immersive multimedia environments inside the attraction built to evoke that specific feeling, the mountains at night, lit by stars and fireflies, seen from the air.

NightFlight Expedition is scheduled to open sometime this spring. Season passholders had exclusive preview days ahead of today’s general public season opening, but the ride itself will open to all guests when construction and testing are complete in the coming weeks.

At full operational capacity, it can serve 1,200 park visitors per hour.

Naughton called it one of the most anticipated new attractions in the theme park industry. He is not overselling it. There is nothing else like it.

The Full Dollywood 2026 Season

The season opened today with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival, which runs through April 12 and features two new shows.

The signature offering is the return of “From the Heart — The Life and Music of Dolly Parton,” playing at the Celebrity Theater throughout the festival.

The show follows Parton’s journey from Sevier County to Nashville told through her own narration and music catalog and has become one of the most consistently praised live productions at any American theme park.

The full festival calendar for 2026 runs as follows. Flower and Food Festival: April 18 through June 7, featuring the park’s signature Mosaiculture displays, large-scale sculptures built from living plants and flowers, with more than half a million blooms throughout the park.

Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration: June 15 through August 2. Harvest Festival: September 14 through October 31, the park’s most popular seasonal event. Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival: November 6 through January 3, 2027.

The park will operate for 280 days throughout the 2026 season.

New nighttime events have been added across the calendar. Every Friday and Saturday night from June 19 through August 1, Dollywood’s Splash Country water park will host Neon Lights, an after-dark event with illuminated attractions and extended hours.

On October 16, 23, and 30, Dollywood will host Harvey’s Boo Bash, a separately ticketed Halloween event that takes place after the park closes for the day.

It features candy-collection stations, event-exclusive food and merchandise, Great Pumpkin LumiNights, and access to many park attractions.

In honor of the United States’ 250th birthday this year, Dollywood is introducing a new light and drone show that will run during the 2026 season.

Details on scheduling have not yet been announced.

The inaugural Run Dollywood race weekend takes place April 25 and 26, during the Flower and Food Festival.

The event already has 6,500 runners registered. It features a marquee half-marathon on Sunday morning, with a 10K, a 5K, and a one-mile children’s fun run for ages 4 to 12 taking place Saturday.

The course winds through the park and the surrounding area.

Infrastructure improvements throughout the park include additional restrooms, improved traffic flow, more shaded seating areas, and the conversion of the Dollywood Express steam engines from coal-fueled to oil-fueled, a significant operational and environmental change to one of the park’s most beloved original attractions.

The Express has been running since the park opened in 1986, and this marks the first major change to its propulsion system.

Why Dollywood Keeps Winning

Dollywood has been named TripAdvisor’s number one theme park in the United States in 2022, 2024, and again in 2025, three times in four years.

It competes directly against Walt Disney World on that ranking and beats it. It reflects something deliberate and sustained about how the park is run and what it prioritizes.

Naughton has said the park draws close to four million visitors annually, and that on any given day during peak season, cars from 25 or more states are in the parking lot at the same time.

For a regional theme park in a mountain town in East Tennessee, that is a staggering number. Pigeon Forge is not Orlando.

It does not have the infrastructure, the name recognition, or the marketing budget of a Disney destination.

What it has is a park that consistently earns the loyalty of the people who visit it, and a founder who shows up at opening day at 80 years old, fresh off a health scare, to tell her crowd that she missed them too.

Parton opened Dollywood on March 3, 1986, when she was 40 years old and already a country music legend who could have done anything else with her time and her money.

She chose to build something in the mountains where she grew up. Forty-one years later the park she built is beating Disney on the most widely used travel ranking in the world, and she is still showing up at the Celebrity Theater to wave to people wearing wigs that look like her hair.

That is the story of Dollywood. It has always been the story of Dollywood.

How To Get Dollywood Tickets

One-day date-specific tickets are $94.99 for adults and $84.99 for children ages 4 to 9 and seniors 62 and older.

Flexible any-date tickets range from $89.99 to $99.99. Season passes for the 2026 season run from $170 to $245.

Summer-only passes, valid April 18 through September 13, are $135. All tickets are available at dollywood.com.

The 2026 season runs through January 3, 2027.