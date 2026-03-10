Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana For The First Time In 15 Years And The Trailer Has Broken The Internet

Miley Cyrus is Hannah Montana again. Disney+ dropped the first trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Tuesday, March 10, and it shows Cyrus back in the iconic blonde wig for the first time in 15 years.

For an entire generation who grew up watching the show, the footage is almost impossible to process, the woman who spent years deliberately and publicly walking away from that chapter of her life is back, and she looks like she means it.

Hannah Montana first premiered on Disney Channel on March 24, 2006. The show ran for four seasons before ending in 2011, and in those five years became one of the most culturally significant children’s television programs ever made.

It launched Miley Cyrus into a stratosphere of fame that very few teenagers have ever experienced, and defined a generation of kids who are now adults in their late twenties and early thirties.

The trailer dropped this morning. The internet is not okay.

What Is The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special?

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is a Disney+ production marking two decades since the show first aired.

The special reunites the original cast and features Miley Cyrus reprising her dual role as Miley Stewart and her alter ego Hannah Montana, the pop star secret identity that was the premise of the entire series.

The original cast of Hannah Montana included Emily Osment as Lily Truscott, Hannah’s best friend; Mitchell Musso as Oliver Oken; Jason Earles as her brother Jackson; and Moisés Arias as Rico Suave, the manager of the local surf shop.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley’s real-life father, played her fictional father Robby Ray Stewart on the show, one of the most beloved elements of the series and a dynamic that gave the show genuine warmth beneath its comedy.

The show also attracted an extraordinary roster of celebrity guest stars over its run, including Dolly Parton, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Johnson, Larry David, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lisa Rinna, and Kelly Ripa.

The series earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Children’s Program.

Why Is The Trailer Such A Big Deal?

To understand why the trailer is hitting people so hard, you have to understand what Hannah Montana meant, and what Miley Cyrus has spent the last decade doing since she left it behind.

The show was not just a hit. It was a phenomenon. At its peak it was generating hundreds of millions of dollars in merchandise, concert tours, and film revenue.

The Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour in 2008 sold out arenas in minutes. The Hannah Montana movie in 2009 grossed over $155 million worldwide.

Miley Cyrus was, for several years, the most commercially powerful young entertainer on the planet.

And then, deliberately and very publicly, she walked away from all of it. The years that followed, the Bangerz era, the Wrecking Ball video, the transformation from Disney darling into something rawer and more provocative, were a deliberate deconstruction of the Hannah Montana image.

Cyrus has spoken openly over the years about the weight of that character, the way the dual identity premise of the show mirrored real tensions in her own life, and her need to establish herself as something entirely her own.

She succeeded. The Miley Cyrus who exists today is a Grammy-winning artist whose 2023 single Flowers became one of the biggest songs in the world, debuting at number one in 34 countries and breaking multiple streaming records.

She is 32 years old, she has won, and she has nothing left to prove.

Which is precisely what makes her return to the blonde wig so powerful. This is not a comeback born of desperation or nostalgia cash grab.

This is a woman who has fully become herself choosing, from a position of complete security, to revisit the character that launched everything, and to do it with the cast she grew up with.

What The Trailer Shows

The trailer shows Cyrus back in Hannah Montana’s signature look, the blonde wig, the sparkle, the performance energy that defined the character.

It also features footage of the returning cast, and carries the emotional weight of a genuine reunion rather than a corporate product. The tone is warm and celebratory rather than ironic or distanced.

Disney+ has not yet confirmed a specific premiere date for the special beyond its placement on the platform.

What Hannah Montana Meant To A Generation

For anyone who was between the ages of 6 and 14 when Hannah Montana premiered in 2006, this show was formational.

It was not just entertainment, it was a weekly ritual, a cultural touchstone, and for many kids the first piece of pop culture they felt genuinely belonged to them.

The theme song alone, the opening notes of The Best of Both Worlds, is capable of producing immediate, involuntary emotion in anyone who grew up with it.

The show’s central premise, a girl who lives an ordinary life but secretly becomes a famous pop star, resonated because it captured something real about adolescence: the feeling of having a private self that the outside world doesn’t fully see, the desire to be known without being consumed.

That it was executed with genuine charm, real humor, and a warmth that came from a family that was, to some degree, actually a family, Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus bringing their real dynamic to the screen, made it something that lasted.

Twenty years later, here she is. The blonde wig is back. And if you feel something when you watch that trailer, it means the show did its job.