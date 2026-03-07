Kevin Costner Left Yellowstone, Lost Millions On Horizon, And Is Now Doing Something Nobody Expected

You know what they say. The bigger they are, the harder they fall, and movie star Kevin Costner is no exception.

Kevin Costner is 70 years old, freshly divorced, recently departed from the biggest show on television, and sitting on a passion project that cost him over $100 million of his own money and made most of it back at the box office only on paper.

If this were any conventional Hollywood story, this is the part where the aging star quietly fades out. That is not what is happening with Costner.

The star is currently filming a horror thriller set in Bali, preparing to play Bill Clinton in a political drama series, and developing a rom-com in Australia opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

For a man whose phone was reportedly “no longer ringing for leading-man money” just months ago, his calendar looks remarkably full.

How Did Kevin Costner Get Here?

The short of it is this. Yellowstone made him the highest-paid actor on television, then blew up in a very public way.

Costner had been the anchor of Taylor Sheridan’s ranch drama since 2018, playing patriarch John Dutton in a show that became a cultural phenomenon.

This was the kind of ratings hit that cable television had not seen in years. At his peak, he was earning a reported $1.3 million per episode.

Then the relationship with Sheridan soured. Costner wanted to spend more time on Horizon, his four-part Western epic that he had been developing for years.

Sheridan wanted him on set.

The dispute became increasingly public and increasingly bitter, with accusations of physical assault against co-star Wes Bentley surfacing during the fallout.

Costner denied the allegations. He exited Yellowstone midway through season five. The show carried on without him.

Then came Horizon.

Costner bet on himself in the most literal way possible, pouring an estimated $100 million or more of his own fortune into the first two chapters of Horizon: An American Saga, which is a sweeping Western epic he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in.

Chapter One opened in theaters in summer 2024.

It was not the event he had envisioned. Critics were mixed, audiences were sparse, and the theatrical run left little doubt that the franchise model he had envisioned was in serious trouble.

Chapter Two was delayed indefinitely. A stunt double on Chapter Two filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, adding to the legal and reputational noise.

The Hollywood Reporter ran a piece suggesting people in the industry saw him as damaged goods.

Costner, by all accounts, was devastated. Sources told outlets he cared far more about the press than he let on. One person close to him said he described 2026 as his “redemption year.”

What Is Kevin Costner Doing Next?

The first project is the strangest and possibly the most interesting. Headhunters casts Costner as Lazer, a washed-up American expat with a mysterious past who has relocated to Bali, Indonesia.

He recruits a group of surfers led by a local photographer to chase the perfect wave at an uncharted island, which turns out to be home to an ancient tribe of headhunters defending their land.

The film is being directed by cinematographer Steven Holleran in his feature debut, and Costner co-wrote the screenplay with him.

The cast also includes Chloe East, Daniel Zovatto, Sam Corlett, and Evan Mock. Filming is underway with a 2026 release targeted.

A Bali-set horror thriller about a surfer who stumbles into a headhunter territory is not the follow-up anyone would have predicted from the man who spent $100 million trying to make the definitive American Western.

Second is Honeymoon with Harry, a rom-com filming in Australia opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Written by Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us.

The story follows Gyllenhaal’s character, a self-centered womanizer who turns his life around after falling in love, with Costner in a supporting role.

It is the lightest project Costner has attached himself to in years, and the pairing with Gyllenhaal gives it a built-in audience that Horizon could never claim.

Third is United, a political drama series in which Costner is set to play former President Bill Clinton.

No further casting or network details have been confirmed, but the project represents perhaps the sharpest pivot of all, from cowboy patriarch to the most complicated president of the modern era.

What Happens To Horizon?

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter One quietly left HBO Max at the end of February.

Chapter Two has no release date. Chapters Three and Four remain unfinanced.

Costner has not publicly abandoned the project, and he is reportedly still working on it, but the window for a theatrical release of the remaining films narrows with every passing month.

Costner’s Horizon gamble may ultimately be remembered as the most expensive creative bet an actor has made in the modern Hollywood era.

Whether it pays off in any form remains unseen. What is clear is that Costner is not waiting around to find out. He is in Bali, filming a headhunter movie, and apparently just getting started.