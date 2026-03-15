ENHYPEN’s Heeseung Is Not Coming Back And BELIFT LAB Just Made That Official Despite 1.6 Million Fans Demanding Otherwise

On Sunday, BELIFT LAB, the label managing ENHYPEN issued a definitive statement to The Korea Herald confirming that Heeseung, the group’s main vocalist and one of its most prominent members, will not be returning to the group.

The decision comes in the face of a fan campaign that has grown into one of the largest coordinated protests in K-pop history.

“Heeseung will not be returning to ENHYPEN,” BELIFT LAB said. “He has a clear artistic direction he wants to pursue, and we decided to respect that.”

The statement comes five days after the label first announced on March 10 that Heeseung, 24, would be departing ENHYPEN to pursue solo activities, and five days into a fan mobilization that has generated over 10 million posts on X, more than 1.63 million petition signatures, 18 protest trucks parked outside HYBE’s headquarters in Seoul, and offline demonstrations that are expected to continue through March 21.

Who Is Heeseung And What Is ENHYPEN?

Lee Hee-seung, known as Heeseung, is one of seven members of ENHYPEN, the South Korean boy group that debuted in November 2020 through the Mnet survival competition I-Land, where fans voted to determine the final lineup.

That origin is not incidental to the current controversy. ENGENE, ENHYPEN’s fandom, voted those seven members into existence.

The idea that the group belongs to its fans in a way that goes beyond typical artist fandom has always been foundational to ENHYPEN’s identity.

Since debuting, ENHYPEN has grown into one of the most commercially successful K-pop groups of its generation.

In January 2026, they topped Billboard’s Top Artists chart for the first time.

Their seventh mini album The Sin: Vanish debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

Heeseung has been the group’s main vocalist and, by most measures, one of its defining presences, in choreography, performance, and the six years of content that built the fandom.

What Happened On March 10?

BELIFT LAB posted the announcement on Weverse and X on March 10. The language was careful and corporate.

After “in-depth discussions” about the group’s future direction and goals, it had become clear that Heeseung “has his own distinct musical vision.”

The company had decided to respect it. Heeseung would leave ENHYPEN, remain under BELIFT LAB as a solo artist, and begin preparing his first solo album.

ENHYPEN would continue as a six-member group, Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

Heeseung addressed fans the same day through a handwritten letter posted on Weverse.

He called his six years with the group “overwhelmingly meaningful.” He described the decision as something he had been thinking about for a long time.

He wrote that leaving the group had been “suggested” by the company.

In the K-pop context, where agency decisions over artists’ careers are often presented as mutual, the verb “suggested” opened the door to a very different reading of the situation.

Why Fans Don’t Accept The Official Explanation

The central argument driving the fan campaign is not complicated, other K-pop artists at HYBE and across the industry routinely release solo albums and pursue solo activities while remaining members of their groups.

BTS members have released solo projects, solo tours, and solo albums while remaining in BTS.

BLACKPINK members have done the same. SEVENTEEN members have done the same.

Multiple acts on HYBE’s own roster operate exactly this way. The fans’ position is that Heeseung’s departure was not necessary and that the label’s decision to frame solo ambitions as incompatible with group membership is inconsistent with its own standard practices across other artists.

When Billboard put this argument to BELIFT LAB directly the day after the announcement, the label responded:

“We concluded that allowing Heeseung to focus fully on his career as a solo artist, rather than pursuing solo activities within the team, would be the most fulfilling approach for both ENHYPEN and Heeseung.”

In Sunday’s statement, the label added that ENHYPEN’s schedule “remains extremely demanding throughout the year, making it difficult for members to develop independent musical projects while maintaining full group activities.”

Fans have not accepted this explanation. International fan communities from the Philippines, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India released a joint statement that put the argument plainly:

“Members of groups under your own company and other labels regularly release solo albums, participate in collaborations and pursue individual careers while continuing to remain active members of their groups. Allow Heeseung to release his solo album while remaining a member of ENHYPEN and support parallel group and solo activities, as is common across the industry.”

The Evidence That Fuels Suspicion

Several specific details have convinced a significant portion of the fandom that the departure was not as mutual or planned as the label’s language implies.

A video call fan sign event involving Heeseung was canceled at short notice on March 11, while calls with the other six members proceeded as scheduled.

ENHYPEN’s YouTube variety series En-O’Clock, which had been releasing weekly episodes, was paused and will not return until April.

Merchandise and promotional materials released in the days before the announcement still included Heeseung.

Reports circulated among fans that Heeseung’s flight ticket for the Hello Melbourne music festival on March 14 was canceled only two days before the event. The remaining six members performed in Melbourne without him.

Fan Shivani Srinivasan, an Indian ENGENE living in Austria who spoke to The Korea Herald, pointed to another detail:

“The remaining members of ENHYPEN have not been able to publicly address the situation. Many fans interpret this as a sign of strict communication restrictions, particularly since there have been no visible messages of support or farewell posts.”

The Scale Of The Response

By the morning of March 11, less than 24 hours after the announcement, approximately 18 protest trucks had lined up outside HYBE’s headquarters in Seoul.

The trucks carried LED screens displaying messages including “ENHYPEN IS 7” and “Bring Back Heeseung.”

Singapore’s ENGENE community sent their own truck on March 11 with a message reading, “We stand by you, Enhypen is always 7. Love, Singapore Engenes.” A second Singapore truck followed on March 12.

On X, the hashtags #ENHYPENIS7 and #BringBackHeeseung generated 10 million posts, outpacing virtually every other trending topic on the platform that day by orders of magnitude.

For context, a Joe Rogan post about going to church pulled 14,000 posts the same day.

The petition on Change.org reached one million signatures on March 11. As of Sunday it stands at over 1.63 million.

Demonstrations outside HYBE’s Seoul headquarters and its Los Angeles office are expected to continue through at least March 21.

Some HYBE staff members reportedly stopped to look at the trucks as they arrived for work.

Where Things Stand

BELIFT LAB’s Sunday statement is the clearest signal yet that the label considers the decision final.

Heeseung remains under the label and is preparing solo material. ENHYPEN performed as six in Melbourne on March 14.

There is no indication that any reconsideration is underway.

Whether the fan campaign can ultimately change that calculus is an open question, but the history of K-pop fan campaigns against label decisions is not encouraging.

Labels have occasionally reversed course under sustained pressure, but it is rare, and the decision to publicly reaffirm the departure in response to 1.63 million signatures rather than go quiet suggests BELIFT LAB is not wavering.

What is not in question is the scale of what ENGENE has built in five days. Ten million posts. Eighteen trucks. 1.63 million signatures. Protests on two continents. Whatever happens next, this fandom made sure no one could say they didn’t try.