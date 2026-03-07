Dak Prescott And Sarah Jane Ramos Call Off Their Wedding One Month Before The Ceremony And The Details Are Shocking

Dak Prescott is not getting married next month.

TMZ Sports is exclusively reporting that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos have broken up just one month before they were supposed to exchange vows.

The pair was set to be betrothed at a destination wedding in Italy. Sarah Jane called it off. The wedding is not happening.

The news is shocking not just because of the timing, but because of how public the lead-up had been.

As recently as February 23, Sarah Jane posted on Instagram that she “can’t wait to marry the love of my life.” Just days ago she was sharing photos from her bachelorette party. Both posts have since been deleted.

What Happened In The Bahamas?

According to TMZ, the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months.

Apparently, everything came to a head during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas, a trip that was supposed to be a celebration before the biggest day of their lives.

A blowup argument during the trip pushed things past the point of no return. Sarah Jane called it off.

The bachelorette post she shared just days before the news broke made no mention of any trouble.

She captioned the photos with her closest friends: “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much.”

In hindsight, that caption reads differently now. The post is gone.

What Will Happen With The Couple’s Children?

The stakes of this breakup go far beyond a cancelled wedding. Prescott and Ramos have two young children together, a 2-year-old and a baby who is nearly 10 months old.

TMZ reports that the relationship is beyond repair and that the focus going forward will be entirely on co-parenting their kids.

Two children under the age of three, a wedding that was one month away, a venue in Italy, guests already planning travel, all of it now off the table.

The pair first went public as a couple in 2023.

Prescott proposed in October 2024. They had been engaged for roughly 16 months before this week’s events in the Bahamas ended everything.

Who Is Sarah Jane Ramos?

Sarah Jane Ramos is a model and social media personality from Texas who had built a following well before her relationship with Prescott became public knowledge.

She largely kept a lower profile during the early stages of their relationship, but became more visible on Instagram in the months leading up to what was supposed to be their wedding.

Her February 23 post, “can’t wait to marry the love of my life,” was one of the most direct and public declarations she had made about the relationship.

The fact that it has been scrubbed from her profile, along with the bachelorette content, tells the story without either party needing to say a word.

A Difficult Stretch For Prescott

This is not the first major blow Prescott has absorbed recently.

The 32-year-old Cowboys quarterback had a difficult 2025 NFL season as Dallas struggled to find consistency.

The Cowboys finished the year missing the playoffs, and Prescott faced criticism throughout the season over his performance in high-stakes situations.

Now, just weeks into the NFL offseason, typically a period when players regroup and reset before training camp, Prescott is navigating the collapse of his engagement, a cancelled wedding, and a co-parenting arrangement for two toddlers.

No statement has been released by Prescott, Ramos, or the Dallas Cowboys organization.

The Italy wedding that was supposed to happen next month will not. The posts are deleted. The engagement is over.