Oliver Tree, Famed Singer, Dies In A Helicopter Crash In Brazil At 32

Oliver Tree, the Santa Cruz, California singer, songwriter and filmmaker whose signature bowl cut, oversized clothing and genre-blending music made him one of the most distinctly recognizable alternative artists of his generation, died Sunday morning in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil when two helicopters collided mid-air over the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood. He was 32 years old.

He would have turned 33 on June 29.

All six people aboard his helicopter were killed. The other passengers were identified as Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim and Lucas Brito Chaves, along with pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

One of the aircraft crashed into a car dealership in Rio's western zone, igniting a fire that spread among several parked vehicles.

Brazilian authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the collision. No cause has been announced.

Tree, whose full name was Oliver Tree Nickell, was in Brazil as part of his World's First World Tour, traveling through South America at the time of the crash.

The Artist Behind The Bowl Cut

Oliver Tree's public persona was a deliberately constructed puzzle. He arrived on Vine in 2016 with an alter ego called Turbo, a character with a severe bowl cut, oversized 80s and 90s fashion that suggested a thrift store had been ransacked, and a scooter he rode in his music videos with the commitment of someone who had made a very serious decision.

The character's entire visual and behavioral grammar seemed designed to make it impossible to tell where the joke ended and the artist began.

That uncertainty was the point. He made music and videos in which sincerity and irony coexisted at levels that frustrated critics who needed to categorize one or the other and delighted fans who did not.

His first widely heard song, "When I'm Down," released in 2016, demonstrated what the persona was in service of, actual emotional content, delivered with a voice that had genuine character, in a sonic language that borrowed from alternative rock, electronic music, pop and hip-hop without fully committing to any of them.

Atlantic Records signed him the following year. In 2020, he released Ugly Is Beautiful, his debut major-label album, which topped Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart and introduced the audience that would follow him through four more studio albums.

The hits that followed were the ones that expanded his audience beyond the community that had been tracking the Turbo era. "Life Goes On" reached No. 7 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in 2022. "Miss You," a collaboration with German electronic producer Robin Schulz, climbed to No. 4 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart the same year.

"Cash Machine" and "Hurt" became the songs that appear in the playlists of people who cannot fully describe what kind of music Oliver Tree makes but know that they like it.

He released Love You Madly Hate You Badly in 2026, his fifth studio album and the one he had been touring behind when he died.

The World's First World Tour had taken him to South America, where he was in Rio de Janeiro on the morning of June 14.

The Career Built On Deliberate Confusion

Part of what made Oliver Tree's career interesting was that it was constructed as a kind of ongoing question about authenticity in the age of internet performance.

He was a real musician who made real music. He was also a character who had been specifically designed to generate attention through confusion. His media strategy involved internet trolling and meme marketing, he understood that the algorithm rewards conflict and strangeness, and he delivered both deliberately, in service of music that did not need the noise around it to be good but that the noise helped people find.

He used multiple characters and performance eras across his career, cycling through visual and sonic identities with a consistency of purpose that the constant change made easy to miss.

Whether he was being sincere or ironic at any given moment was genuinely unclear. Whether the question mattered was itself the question he was asking.

He was, underneath all of it, a craftsman. The songs held up outside the persona. "Life Goes On" would have been a hit without the bowl cut. "Miss You" would have found its audience without the scooter. The persona was the advertising strategy. The music was the product.

He was 32 years old. He would have turned 33 on June 29, two weeks from Sunday.

He was on tour, traveling through South America, in a helicopter over a neighborhood in western Rio de Janeiro on a Sunday morning. Two helicopters collided. He did not survive.

Brazilian authorities are investigating. The five others who were on the helicopter with him are also dead. The cause of the collision is unknown.