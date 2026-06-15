Tyler Farr Cancels His Festival Show After A Farm Accident Leaves Him Concussed

Tyler Farr was hospitalized Saturday after a motor vehicle accident on his farm left him with a severe concussion, forcing the Redneck Crazy singer to cancel his appearance at the Goshen Stampede in Goshen, Connecticut, where he had been scheduled to perform on June 13.

The Goshen Stampede posted the announcement Saturday morning. It reads:

"Due to a motor vehicle incident on his farm, Tyler Farr was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with a severe concussion. Tyler Farr will no longer be able to perform at the Goshen Stampede on June 13, 2026. We appreciate everyone's understanding and will share additional event information as it becomes available. We wish Tyler a speedy recovery."

Farr reposted the statement to his Instagram Stories but did not elaborate on the accident or the extent of his injuries.

No further details about what happened on the farm have been released. David Foster and the All Stars stepped in to replace him at the Connecticut festival.

Farr, 42, owns a farm in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, where he spends time when not on the road.

He rose to country fame in 2012 with Redneck Crazy and followed it with his sophomore album Suffer in Peace in 2015, which debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200. His most recent release was the EP Quit Bein' Country.

His next scheduled show is June 20 at the Boots and Brews Country Music Festival in Morgan Hill, California, alongside Gretchen Wilson and Jordan Davis.

No announcement has been made about whether he will be able to perform given the concussion diagnosis.

A severe concussion typically requires a medically guided return-to-activity protocol that can take weeks depending on how recovery progresses.