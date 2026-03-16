Gavin Adcock Is Coming To Fishers Event Center In October And Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Tickets

Gavin Adcock is coming to Fishers. The Georgia-born country rising star has announced a stop at the Fishers Event Center on Thursday, October 22, 2026, as part of his “The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026.”

This is Adcock’s fourth major headline tour since 2024 and his biggest yet.

When Are Tickets Available?

Tickets first become available through a Gavin Adcock fan club presale beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Additional presales are scheduled throughout the week. The general public on-sale begins Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. through the Fishers Event Center website.

The Opening Acts

The Fishers show comes with a strong supporting bill. Opening the night will be Pecos & The Rooftops, the Texas-based band known for blending country, rock, and Americana into a sound that has built them a devoted live following across the South and Midwest.

Also on the bill is Tyler Nance, a 22-year-old Missouri singer-songwriter whose song “Keeps Me Sane” has generated nearly 100 million global streams, an extraordinary number for an independent artist at his career stage.

Who Is Gavin Adcock?

If you haven’t caught up with Gavin Adcock yet, the Fishers show is a very good reason to start.

His story is one of the more compelling origin stories in recent country music. Adcock is a former Georgia Southern University football player who grew up working on his family’s cattle farm in Watkinsville, Georgia, tore his knee during a 2021 season and used his recovery time to record and release his first original songs.

The knee injury that ended his football career turned out to be the beginning of something considerably larger.

Since then, Adcock has amassed more than 1.5 billion global streams across his catalog. His single “A Cigarette” earned platinum certification.

“Run Your Mouth,” “Deep End,” and “Four Leaf Clover” have all achieved gold status.

His 2024 debut album Actin’ Up Again marked the largest major-label country debut from a solo male artist that year, and the top streaming major-label country debut across the entire genre for 2024, with more than 15 million on-demand U.S. streams in its release week.

He followed it with Own Worst Enemy in 2025, which debuted as the top new country album on the Billboard Country chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

He is, in short, not a regional act or a niche discovery. He is one of the fastest-rising names in country music right now.

What Are Gavin Adcock’s Concerts Like?

Industry outlets have described Adcock’s concerts as a “collision of extremes” and “high-octane,” with crowds that match the performer’s intensity.

Fans who have seen him live describe shows that start loud and never let up, a mix of sweat-soaked anthems, two-steppers, and sing-along refrains, broken up by acoustic moments that showcase the songwriting underneath the noise before the band slams back into the big finishes.

He is known for coming out after shows to meet fans, sign autographs, and take photos, a detail that has shown up in fan reviews across multiple cities.

The Morgan Wallen Context

In addition to his own headline dates, Adcock is scheduled to join country superstar Morgan Wallen as a support act on 16 dates of Wallen’s “Still The Problem Tour 2026,” including stadium shows at venues like Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

That level of support billing is typically reserved for artists who are either already established stars or being positioned as the next ones. In Adcock’s case, it is clearly the latter.

About The Fishers Event Center

The Fishers Event Center opened in late 2024 and has been steadily building one of the stronger concert lineups of any mid-size venue in the Indianapolis metro area.

The October 22 Adcock show continues that trajectory.

Tickets go on presale March 18 at 10 a.m. and general sale March 20 at 10 a.m. at the Fishers Event Center website.