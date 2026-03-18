Is Twitter Down? Yes It Was – Here Is What Happened And Why It Keeps Happening

Is Twitter down?

It was. As of Wednesday afternoon, X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, appears to be back up after a roughly one-hour outage that left tens of thousands of users unable to load their feeds, post, or log in.

Here is everything that happened and what it means.

Why Did X Go Down?

The first reports of issues began around 10:43 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18. By 11:05 a.m., Downdetector, the crowd-sourced outage tracking service, had logged more than 14,000 user reports.

The numbers kept climbing. By 11:28 a.m. reports had surged past 26,000. By 11:30 a.m. the total had nearly reached 36,000.

At its peak the outage generated close to 45,000 reports, making it one of the larger X outages in recent memory.

Users on both the web and mobile app encountered the same experience. Browsers returned the message, “Something went wrong, try again.”

The iOS and Android app displayed, “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.”

In both cases, feeds would not load and posts would not refresh. Notification systems continued functioning in some instances even as the core platform remained broken, a detail that suggests the failure was specific to content delivery rather than the entire infrastructure.

By 12 p.m. ET, reports on Downdetector had dropped to under 400, indicating service was largely restored. Tom’s Guide, which tracked the outage in real time, confirmed: “X.com is back.”

The outage affected users in the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia simultaneously.

Downdetector also tracked a parallel spike in India, where reports began surging around 8:17 p.m. IST.

The combination of simultaneous large-scale outages across multiple continents points to an infrastructure-level failure rather than anything region-specific.

What Caused The Outage?

Nobody knows, at least officially. X has not issued any public explanation for the outage.

The platform no longer has a communications or press department, meaning there is no official channel through which journalists or users can request comment. A Reuters request for comment received no response.

NetBlocks, which tracks internet platform health and global internet governance, confirmed the problem was not caused by country-level internet disruptions or filtering, meaning this was X’s own infrastructure, not an external network issue.

Beyond that, the cause remains unclear. Outages of this nature are typically attributed to one of three things, server-side failures, configuration errors during a software deployment, or unexpected traffic surges overwhelming the platform’s systems.

Given that it resolved within roughly an hour without any announced fix, a configuration error that was silently corrected is a plausible explanation, but that is speculation in the absence of any official statement.

Why This Keeps Happening

Wednesday’s outage is not an isolated event. It is the third time in approximately three months that X has experienced a significant platform-wide disruption.

A similar outage was reported on February 16. Another occurred in January. The pattern is consistent enough to be notable.

The context that critics return to every time X goes dark is the scale of workforce reductions that followed Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company in October 2022.

When Musk took over, Twitter employed approximately 7,500 people. Within months that number had been cut to roughly 1,500, with the engineering and infrastructure teams among those most significantly reduced.

The argument that fewer engineers maintaining aging infrastructure increases the risk of outages is not new, it is made every time the platform goes dark, and it has never been formally addressed by the company.

Musk himself, during a previous outage in March 2025, claimed the disruption was the result of a coordinated cyberattack, a claim that was not independently verified and that some analysts disputed.

No such claim has been made about Wednesday’s outage.

The France office raid angle is also worth noting. Indy100 reported that Wednesday’s outage comes weeks after X’s Paris offices were raided by French authorities, a separate legal matter, but one that adds to the accumulating pressure on the platform from multiple directions simultaneously.

What Users Are Doing During X Outages

The recurring feature of X outages in 2025 and 2026 has been where users go to complain about them: other platforms.

Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon all see brief spikes in activity every time X goes down, as users migrate temporarily to confirm the outage is real, commiserate, and in some cases remind themselves that alternatives exist.

It is a pattern that Musk’s competitors have noticed and that X’s critics cite as evidence of a slow erosion of the platform’s indispensability.

Every outage is a reminder that the service is not guaranteed, and every reminder prompts a small number of users to diversify their social media presence in ways they might not have otherwise.

Is X Back Up Now?

Yes. As of Wednesday afternoon, service appears to have been restored for the majority of users.

Downdetector reports dropped sharply by noon ET, and users across multiple regions confirmed the platform was functioning normally.

X has not publicly acknowledged that an outage occurred, consistent with its practice during previous disruptions.

If you are still experiencing issues, the standard advice applies: force-quit and relaunch the app, clear your browser cache, or check Downdetector.com to see whether issues are being reported in your area.

Read more from artvoice.com below.