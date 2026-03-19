Doug Mason Got Engaged To Taylor Frankie Paul On The Bachelorette And Then She Dumped Him A Month Later And Now The Season Will Never Air

Doug Mason proposed on a beach in St. Lucia. Taylor Frankie Paul said yes. The engagement happened around December 19, right before Christmas.

A month later, he flew to Utah to see her. She ended the relationship. According to Reality Steve, the reason was Dakota.

None of it will ever air on television. ABC canceled Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette on Thursday afternoon, three days before the March 22 premiere, after TMZ published a 2023 video showing her attacking ex Dakota Mortensen in front of her five-year-old daughter.

Doug Mason got engaged, got dumped, and watched his season get pulled, all without a single episode ever making it to air.

Who Is Doug Mason?

Doug Mason is 28 years old. He works as an ocean lifeguard in San Diego, California, and has done so since graduating from Boise State University in 2019.

He grew up a military kid, his mother’s Navy career moved the family across seven states and through three different high schools. He describes that childhood as “a blessing in disguise,” saying it forced him to reinvent himself everywhere he landed.

He attended Boise State and was named the school’s news anchor for the University Television Program, writing more than 100 stories over two years.

He graduated with a degree in communications and a broadcast journalism emphasis. His anchor demo reel from that time is still on YouTube. He did not end up going into broadcast journalism.

Instead, he moved to San Diego and became an EMT ocean lifeguard while studying commercial acting.

His first credited acting role was a guest appearance in NBC’s Magnum P.I. in season five, where he played a character named Adam Webber who dies in a car crash.

He trained under acting coach Carey Scott. He has also appeared in commercial work and done some modeling. He is signed with Q Management Inc. He is also a musician who has released original songs.

His ABC bio describes him as an avid surfer who loves the show Friends, cheers for the Lakers, and is close with his younger sister.

He can ride a unicycle. He says his love language is great banter. He told his ABC profile he hopes to have a big family someday.

He announced on TikTok on February 23 that he was going on the show, posting directly to Taylor, “Hi Taylor, I’m Doug. Heard you were looking for a husband. Look no further.”

How Did Doug Mason Win?

According to Reality Steve, who has been the primary spoiler source for Bachelor Nation for years and has a consistent track record, Taylor’s final four were Doug Mason, Shane Parton, Lew Evans, and Casey Hux.

The four men traveled with Taylor to Salt Lake City for Fantasy Suite dates. Shane, Lew, and Doug made it through.

From there Taylor narrowed it to a final two, Shane Parton, a 28-year-old private wealth planner from Atlanta, and Doug. Both traveled to St. Lucia for the finale.

Taylor chose Doug. He proposed at the final rose ceremony. The engagement filmed around December 19, just before Christmas.

How The Season Ended

About a month after the engagement, Doug flew to Utah to see Taylor. She ended the relationship.

Reality Steve wrote, “Since filming ended, Taylor and Doug have broken up. And yes, it’s because of Dakota.”

He added that “Doug flew to Utah about a month after the engagement, in January I’m told, and Taylor ended it. The reasons behind it? I guess we’ll find out when it airs, but if Taylor says it’s anything other than Dakota, she’s not being honest with herself or the audience.”

He went further, “She is not with Doug anymore. Nor is she with Dakota. She just can’t seem to move on from him.”

The context for that was visible in Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which dropped the week before the Bachelorette was canceled. In episode 10, Taylor is shown spending the night with Dakota Mortensen, her on-and-off ex and the father of her two-year-old son Ever, the night before she left to film The Bachelorette.

In that same episode, Dakota told Taylor to “save a rose” for him, suggesting they could get back together after the show.

She got engaged to Doug. Then she went back to Dakota. Then she broke up with Doug.

On March 14, five days before the cancellation, Taylor and Doug were photographed arriving at the same location in Los Angeles. It was believed they were filming additional scenes, possibly an After the Final Rose update capturing their breakup.

Doug flew to Salt Lake City to see Taylor after the engagement, and Reality Steve confirmed that breakup was filmed for the show. Whatever they filmed will not air now.

What The Cancellation Means For Doug

Taylor’s season filmed from around October through December 2025. The cast, 22 men, appeared on promotional materials, did press, and prepared for a March 22 premiere on ABC.

Doug posted TikToks promoting the show. He filmed a full season. He made the final four. He made the final two. He proposed. He got the yes.

He also filmed his breakup. He was photographed in Los Angeles with Taylor six days ago, presumably filming more content for a show that will now never air.

ABC has not said whether the season will ever air. Disney’s statement said only that the network is focused on “supporting the family” and is “not moving forward with the new season at this time.”

The phrase “at this time” technically leaves a door open. But with Taylor’s active domestic assault investigation, the paused production on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5, a 2023 guilty plea to felony aggravated assault on her record, and the video that ended her Bachelorette run still circulating online, there is no obvious path to the season ever airing in its original form.

Doug Mason went through the entire thing and got nothing. He has not made a public statement since the cancellation was announced Thursday.

The Bigger Picture

Taylor Frankie Paul was a controversial Bachelorette cast from the start. Her 2023 arrest, one felony count of aggravated assault, along with domestic violence in the presence of a child and child abuse charges that were later dropped, had aired on Season 1 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives before she was even cast on The Bachelorette.

Fans circulated a petition to have her removed before Thursday’s video ever surfaced. The casting decision was made with full knowledge of her past.

What ABC did not know, according to a source TMZ spoke to, was that the specific video TMZ published Thursday morning existed. No one at the network had seen it before it went live. Hours later the season was gone.

Doug Mason proposed in St. Lucia in December. The season ends in March without a single episode airing.