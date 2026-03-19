Sonic 4 Just Dropped Its First Teaser And Jim Carrey Is Back As Robotnik Three Weeks After The Internet Decided He Was A Clone

Paramount dropped the first teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 on Thursday, and it wasted no time getting to the point. Jim Carrey is back as Dr. Robotnik.

The teaser opens with Amy Rose’s hammer breaking through a surface to reveal the Chaos Emeralds. From inside them comes Carrey’s unmistakable voice, “You think your world is safe, but your time is about to run out. The chaos has only just begun.”

The emeralds then flash images of every character set to appear in the film, Ben Schwartz’s Sonic, Idris Elba’s Knuckles, Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s Tails, Keanu Reeves’ Shadow, Kristen Bell’s Amy Rose, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, and Metal Sonic, who was teased in a post-credits scene at the end of Sonic 3.

Fans already caught the Sonic Boom reference, that is the title of the theme song from Sonic CD, the 1993 Sega game, and it plays over the teaser.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 opens in theaters on March 19, 2027, exactly one year from today’s announcement.

Why Carrey’s Return Is The Story

Three weeks ago, Jim Carrey accepted the Honorary César Award at the 51st César Awards in Paris, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.

He delivered his entire acceptance speech in French, which he had spent eight months preparing, working word by word on pronunciation with the ceremony’s general delegate.

He brought his partner, his daughter, his grandson, and twelve friends and family members.

His old friend Michel Gondry, who directed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind with him, was in the room.

The internet decided he was a clone.

Carrey had grown his hair long and it had gone dark. He hadn’t been seen publicly since the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November 2025.

Social media erupted within hours of footage from the ceremony circulating. One user wrote, “I’ve been watching this dude almost my whole life. That isn’t Jim Carrey.”

Another wrote, “The eyes are off. There’s no soul. That’s how you recognize a clone.”

A drag artist named Alexis Stone posted a photo on Instagram captioned “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” showing a prosthetic mask, which sent the theory back into overdrive.

Megan Fox commented on the post, “I can’t handle any more stress right now I need to know if this is real.”

The César Awards organization put out a statement. Carrey’s publicist confirmed he attended.

Snopes ran a fact-check. The man being accused of being a clone had worked for months preparing a speech in a language he does not speak, delivered it in front of his family, and received a standing ovation from the cream of French cinema.

Carrey addressed the theory directly and was reportedly sad about it. That was three weeks ago.

Today he is back as the most beloved villain in one of Paramount’s most successful franchises. The man is not a clone. He is Robotnik again.

Jim Carrey’s History With Retiring (Again)

After Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022, Carrey gave an interview where he said he was considering stepping away for good.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” he said. “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

When he came back for Sonic 3, his explanation was pure Carrey. “I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch,” he said. “And, you know, it’s just… I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly.”

That quote made headlines in 2024.

The Problem Of Robotnik Being Dead

Carrey’s return raises a legitimate story question. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Dr. Robotnik sacrificed himself to stop his grandfather Gerald’s Eclipse Cannon from destroying the Earth.

He blew himself up. He broadcast a farewell to Agent Stone. By any reasonable reading of the film, he died.

Fans and analysts have been speculating ever since about how the franchise would bring him back without undoing that emotional ending.

The leading theory, backed strongly by what the teaser appears to be signaling, is time travel.

The “Sonic Boom” theme playing in the teaser is a direct reference to Sonic CD, the 1993 Sega game released for the Sega CD add-on. Sonic CD is the game that introduced both Amy Rose and Metal Sonic, and its entire central mechanic was time travel.

The story of Sonic CD involves Dr. Robotnik chaining a planet called Little Planet to the Earth and using its Time Stones to manipulate time itself.

Metal Sonic kidnaps Amy. Sonic must travel through the past, present, and future versions of each stage to destroy Robotnik’s machines, collect the Time Stones, and save Amy.

It is the game most beloved by hardcore Sonic fans and one of the few entries that has never been directly adapted for film.

The Chaos Emeralds in the teaser, specifically Amy’s hammer breaking through to reveal them, are almost certainly not coincidental framing.

Amy’s introduction to the film franchise, plus Metal Sonic being prominently featured, plus the Sonic Boom theme, all point toward Sonic CD as the source material.

The theory is that a version of Robotnik from a different timeline exists without contradicting what happened in Sonic 3.

Leaked development materials from Sonic 3 also hinted at a cut subplot in which, in his final moments, Robotnik sees his watch moving backwards and past events swirling around him, a time travel thread apparently saved for the sequel.

Who Is In The Sonic 4 Cast?

Returning from the previous films: Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Keanu Reeves as Shadow, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, and Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone.

New additions are Kristen Bell as Amy Rose, and Ben Kingsley, Nick Offerman, Matt Berry, and Richard Ayoade in currently undisclosed roles.

The casting also sets up a Parks and Recreation reunion, Ben Schwartz played Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the show, and Nick Offerman played Ron Swanson.

Jeff Fowler returns to direct, his fourth consecutive entry in the franchise. Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who wrote the first three films, are back as well.

The Franchise Context

The first three Sonic films collectively grossed $1.21 billion worldwide against a combined production budget estimated between $297 million and $322 million.

All three were financially profitable. Audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes sit above 90% for all three entries with Verified Hot badges.

Critics were more mixed, the first two scored below 70% from critics while Sonic 3 earned an 86% Certified Fresh rating.

The Knuckles spinoff series on Paramount+ expanded the universe beyond the theatrical releases.

An untitled Sonic spinoff is also in production for December 2028. Current speculation is that it will star Keanu Reeves as Shadow in a solo story.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4. March 19, 2027. Jim Carrey is Robotnik. He is not a clone.