Tom Selleck Impersonator Stole $30,000 From An Elderly Woman And It Ended In A Murder-Suicide

Tom Selleck has not been accused of any wrongdoing. His name appears in this story because someone used it to steal at least $30,000 from a 79-year-old California woman over the course of a year, and when her husband found out what had happened to their finances, what it had done to his wife and what it had done to their marriage, it ended in the deaths of both of them.

Karen Whitaker, 79, and Donald Whitaker, 80, were found dead at their home in Bermuda Dunes, California on May 15, 2026 after someone requested a welfare check.

Both had traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. The scammer or scammers who impersonated Selleck and took money from Karen Whitaker are not believed to be directly involved in the deaths.

The friend who has been telling this story, and who is telling it specifically because she wants people to understand what happened, is Joy Miedecke, a longtime friend of the Whitakers.

Her message is simple:

“The ramifications of someone stealing all of your money when you’re not capable of earning more money in your lifetime — look at what it causes.”

How It Started On Facebook

Karen Whitaker posted a tribute on Facebook to a friend who had passed away. The post was visible, as Facebook posts often are, to people beyond her immediate friend circle.

An unknown person saw the post, extracted Karen’s phone number from her profile and sent her a text message claiming to be Tom Selleck.

The impersonator told her they had known her deceased friend, had even dated her. They told Karen that this mutual connection meant they had something in common. That was the beginning.

Miedecke describes Karen’s reaction to the initial contact as immediate and trusting. The scammer said they were hosting a nearby event and asked Karen to buy an $80 ticket.

She sent the money right away. “He told her how to send it, and she immediately did,” Miedecke said. “He kept writing her and gaining her trust and becoming her friend.”

The next ask came quickly. The impersonator told Karen she could buy a whole table for all her friends, $800. She sent that too. “That was the beginning,” Miedecke said. “Then he needed money for this, and that and the other, and it just kept growing.”

Over approximately one year, Karen sent gift cards — the preferred currency of scammers because they are untraceable and irreversible, totaling at least $30,000.

Miedecke suspects the real number is higher. The conversations were continuous. Karen was texting with the person all day and all night. As the months passed, the messages became “almost a little bit romantic,” the emotional dimension of the fraud deepening alongside the financial one.

The People Who Tried To Stop It And Could Not

The people in Karen Whitaker’s life were not passive. They saw what was happening and they acted. They called the police. They called adult protective services.

They went back to the police when the romantic dimension of the scam became apparent. They visited the home. They showed Karen proof. They did everything that the systems available to them could do.

Nothing worked.

Miedecke called the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office herself. Deputies came to the Whitakers’ home and spoke directly to Karen. They provided what Miedecke described as “lots of proof” that it was a scam.

Adult Protective Services visited the home multiple times. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in its news release that the financial elder abuse had been reported to them before the deaths.

Karen refused to believe it was a scam. Miedecke believes Karen was in the early stages of dementia, a condition that impairs judgment, increases susceptibility to manipulation and makes it profoundly difficult for a person to accept information that contradicts a belief they have built an emotional relationship around.

The impersonator had spent months becoming Karen’s friend, her confidant, eventually something approaching a romantic correspondent.

The logical evidence that the person was not Tom Selleck competed with an emotional attachment that dementia made Karen unable to relinquish.

“Nobody convinced her this was a scam. She would NOT believe it,” Miedecke recalled.

In January 2026, approximately five months before the deaths, Donald Whitaker learned what had been happening when APS workers visited the home. He and their adult children immediately took action. They cut up Karen’s credit cards.

They closed her accounts. They removed her from access to the couple’s finances. They believed they had stopped it.

Karen found other ways. She kept texting. She kept sending money. She hid what she was doing from the people around her.

The Day Before The Deaths

The day before Karen and Donald Whitaker died, Karen asked her friends for money. The request was framed around the scammer’s latest manipulation, she told her friends that the wife of Tom Selleck’s manager had died and that financial support was needed.

Miedecke described Donald’s reaction when he found out Karen had asked her friends to participate in funding the scam. “That was the last straw for Donald,” she told People. “He was so embarrassed. He could not believe she would ask her friends to participate in this scam.”

What happened inside the Whitakers’ home on the night of May 15 has not been made public by investigators.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed traumatic injuries, a welfare check that found both of them dead, and a determination that the evidence pointed to an apparent murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing. No statement has been made about the sequence of events.

Miedecke, who has spoken to multiple media outlets since the deaths were reported, has been clear that she does not know exactly what happened inside the house.

What she knows is what preceded it, a year of watching a scammer take her friend’s money, a year of failed interventions, and a final humiliation that arrived the day before everything ended.

The Elder Scam That Killed Two People

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s guidance on scams like the one that targeted Karen Whitaker is direct, do not engage with unsolicited communications, especially from unknown numbers.

The agency notes that even brief engagement with scammers increases the risk of becoming a victim. Once an emotional relationship is established, once the scammer has created the sense of a real connection, the psychological leverage they have over the target makes the fraud extraordinarily difficult to interrupt.

Celebrity impersonation scams targeting elderly people are not rare. A French woman lost $850,000 to a person posing as Brad Pitt in a scam that received significant media coverage.

Romance scams generally, in which a scammer creates a false online persona and builds an emotional relationship with a target before asking for money, collectively cost American victims hundreds of millions of dollars annually according to FBI data.

Elderly people are disproportionately targeted because they are more likely to have savings, more likely to be isolated, more likely to be susceptible to cognitive decline and more likely to trust the apparent sincerity of someone who reaches out with a shared connection.

Karen Whitaker was all of those things. She was 79 years old. She was grieving a friend. She was approached through Facebook, which she used to stay connected to a social world that had lost a member.

She had early-stage dementia. She was vulnerable in ways that the person who texted her after reading her tribute post understood and exploited systematically for a year.

Tom Selleck had no involvement. His image and name were used without his knowledge or consent as instruments of the fraud, as they have been used in other scams targeting elderly people who know him as Magnum P.I. and as Frank Reagan from Blue Bloods. Selleck’s publicist confirmed he had no knowledge of the incident.

Miedecke wanted their story told so other people would recognize what is happening when someone they love starts sending money to a stranger online who claims to be famous, who creates emotional intimacy before financial requests, who resists every attempt at verification. “Look at what it causes,” she said. She has now seen what it causes.