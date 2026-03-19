Lollapalooza Tickets Are On Sale Today And Here Is The Full Lineup, Every Price Tier, And Everything You Need To Know

Tickets are on sale right now. Lollapalooza 2026 runs July 30 through August 2 in Grant Park, Chicago.

The presale opened this morning at 10 a.m. CT for one hour at the lowest available price. At 11 a.m. CT, prices went up and the general public on-sale began. Both are live at lollapalooza.com/tickets.

Four-day general admission starts at $399. GA+ starts at $735. VIP starts at $1,599. Platinum starts at $4,650. Lolla Insider, the top tier, is $29,000. Children 8 and under get in free with a paying adult.

Single-day and two-day tickets are not on sale yet. Lollapalooza typically releases those separately at a later date.

The 2026 Headliners

This year’s lineup is headlined by Charli XCX, Lorde, Tate McRae, Olivia Dean, John Summit, JENNIE of Blackpink, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The xx.

It is the first time in Lollapalooza’s history that all four main stage headliners are women.

Charli XCX and Lorde sharing top billing is already being called one of the most anticipated double-header setups the festival has ever announced.

The two collaborated on “Girl, So Confusing,” one of the biggest songs of 2024, and are now closing out back-to-back nights at the same festival in the same summer.

For people who were online in 2024, that pairing is going to mean something.

Lorde has played Lollapalooza twice before. She played in 2014 during the Pure Heroine era and headlined in 2017, but that set was cut short after just a few songs when severe weather shut down the entire festival.

She has not played a major U.S. festival since. Her 2026 headlining slot is a direct do-over.

Tate McRae played Lollapalooza in 2024 from a smaller stage. She is back on the main stage this time.

Olivia Dean is a British soul singer who has been breaking through in the UK for several years and is making her major U.S. festival debut.

JENNIE is on her first proper solo run after years as part of Blackpink.

The Smashing Pumpkins Story

The Smashing Pumpkins headlining is the Chicago story within the Chicago story, and it requires some context.

The band last played Lollapalooza in 1994, when the festival was still a traveling tour that hadn’t yet found its permanent home in Grant Park. That was the fourth Lollapalooza ever.

The Pumpkins got the headlining slot that year because Nirvana dropped out of the festival in April 1994, four days before Kurt Cobain was found dead in Seattle.

Billy Corgan later said he was not prepared for it at all, and that other bands called out his onstage behavior throughout the run.

The festival settled permanently in Grant Park in 2005. In the 21 years since, the Smashing Pumpkins, a Chicago band, have never headlined it.

They played Riot Fest in 2021. Corgan brought A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness to the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and this week was elected to the Lyric’s Board of Directors.

Original guitarist James Iha rejoined the band for last year’s tour, reuniting him with Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain. Original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky is not returning.

Peers like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, and Green Day have all headlined Grant Park multiple times. The Pumpkins have never done it once. That changes July 30 through August 2.

The Rest of the Lineup

Beyond the headliners, more than 170 artists are performing across eight stages.

Notable acts include Lil Uzi Vert, Clipse, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Empire of the Sun, Wet Leg, Major Lazer, The Chainsmokers, Beabadoobee, YUNGBLUD, The Neighbourhood, Aespa, Freddie Gibbs, MUNA, Zara Larsson, Leon Thomas, Blood Orange, 5 Seconds of Summer, Geese, Suki Waterhouse, Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Finn Wolfhard, Hot Mulligan, DJ Trixie Mattel, and HorsegiirL.

Further down the bill: Viagra Boys, Alison Wonderland, Kettama, Mustard, CMAT, Slayyyter, Water From Your Eyes, Wunderhorse, Momma, Frost Children, Amber Mark, Nettspend, Balu Brigada, and many more.

Not For Radio, the solo project María Zardoya of The Marías announced from the Lollapalooza stage at the end of last year’s festival, is on the lineup. The Chicago Made project and the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra both return.

The K-pop presence on this year’s poster is the largest Lollapalooza has ever assembled.

JENNIE, Aespa, I-DLE, YOASOBI, Ado, and CORTIS are all on the bill. K-pop acts have headlined in recent years, Stray Kids in 2024, TWICE in 2025, and the genre’s footprint on the festival keeps growing.

What’s New This Year At Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza is adding new hospitality options for 2026. The Northside Suites is a private, air-conditioned space with a rooftop viewing deck, complimentary food and drinks, and capacity for up to 15 guests per day.

Suites at Perry’s offers an elevated experience at the dance stage. The Speakeasy Lounge is an air-conditioned, speakeasy-style space with a dedicated concierge team.

The Plant Base section is expanding with more vegan and vegetarian food options.

Official aftershows are scheduled across the city at Metro, The Vic, House of Blues, Lincoln Hall, and Schubas.

Getting There

Grant Park sits in downtown Chicago, bordered by Randolph Street to the north, Michigan Avenue to the west, Columbus Drive to the east, and Roosevelt Road to the south.

The CTA Red, Orange, and Green Lines all service the Loop, with stops at State/Lake and Harrison within walking distance. Street closures will be in effect around the park throughout the weekend.

Tickets

Everything is at lollapalooza.com. The one-hour presale window has closed but general public tickets are on sale now. Four-day GA: $399. Four-day GA+: $735. Four-day VIP: $1,599. Four-day Platinum: $4,650. Lolla Insider: $29,000. Single-day and two-day passes will be announced separately.