Miley Cyrus Got Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame And Cried On Stage

Miley Cyrus became the 2,845th person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday May 22, 2026, in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard that drew a large and vocal crowd of fans who knew every word to every song the singer performed across the years it took to get to this specific moment in front of a closed Marshall’s on the boulevard she once walked as a little girl from Nashville who could not have known where any of it was going.

She wore a sheer black lace gown. She was joined by her fiancé Maxx Morando, her mother Tish Cyrus-Purcell and her sister Brandi Cyrus.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy and fashion designer Donatella Versace both spoke on her behalf before she took the podium. And when she finally got there, she cried.

The speech she gave was the kind of speech that people who have spent decades living publicly deliver when the formal recognition arrives, built around the things that made the journey real rather than the things that made it successful. She talked about her father. She talked about legacy.

She talked about the star not being something you chase.

“What feels so special to me about this star is that it’s an accumulation of devotion,” Cyrus said. “The star isn’t something that you win like a seasonal game. It’s not something that you can chase or collect. It’s not something you make the next record for and then tote it around like a trophy. My name is laid in gold and pink terrazzo.”

The Little Girl From Nashville On The Boulevard

The most emotional moment of Cyrus’s speech was the one that involved her father before she ever had a career to speak of.

She recalled coming to Los Angeles from Nashville as a little girl, her family staying at a hotel on Hollywood Boulevard, going out on late-night walks with her father Billy Ray Cyrus when nobody recognized him, buying knock-off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe souvenirs from the tourist shops that line the boulevard.

The image is specific and warm and carries the particular weight of a child who did not know yet that the street she was walking on was the street where her name would eventually be set in the ground.

She was buying cheap plastic Oscars on Hollywood Boulevard as a kid, and two decades later she stood on the same boulevard with her name laid in gold and pink terrazzo beneath her feet.

Her father’s presence in the speech was indirect but felt. She quoted him, “My dad used to say that a skyscraper starts with a jackhammer, so does a star on the Walk of Fame by the way,” a saying about hard work and difficult beginnings that he had apparently said enough times that she carried it into the speech.

Billy Ray Cyrus was not at the ceremony. The estrangement between father and daughter that has been a documented feature of Cyrus’s public life in recent years meant his absence was conspicuous. But his voice was there, in the saying she chose to include.

Anya Taylor-Joy And The J-14 Magazine

Anya Taylor-Joy spoke first and immediately established herself as a speaker who understood exactly what the occasion called for.

She described the specific moment she first encountered Miley Cyrus, not in abstract terms but in the precise sensory detail of a memory that has not faded.

“I was 10 years old, recently back from a vacation in Florida with my parents and clutching my prized J-14 tween magazine to my chest,” Taylor-Joy said. “On the back, a beautiful girl wearing a wig that would become the blueprint for every pop star’s hair since then held a finger to her lips. And I knew that this, and her, were going to be huge.”

The J-14 magazine. The wig, Hannah Montana’s long blonde hair, the specific disguise that a Disney Channel character wore to conceal her pop star identity from her classmates.

The finger to the lips. Taylor-Joy was describing the cultural artifact of Hannah Montana from the perspective of a child who encountered it exactly the way millions of children encountered it, through the teen magazine ecosystem of the mid-2000s, and in doing so she placed Cyrus’s star in the context of a generation’s actual lived experience rather than in the context of a career’s statistics.

“Miley didn’t just grow up in front of the world,” Taylor-Joy continued. “She outran every expectation it set for her. She challenged the rules, rewrote them and every once in a while, set them on fire in a teddy bear costume.”

The teddy bear costume is a reference to Cyrus’s 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Robin Thicke, the performance that was, at the time, one of the most discussed and controversial moments in her career transition from Disney star to something considerably more adult and more provocative.

Taylor-Joy named it directly, without apology, as part of the rewriting of the rules that Cyrus has been engaged in across her entire career.

The Legacy Speech And What It Said About Her

The speech Cyrus gave was built around her 2025 song Walk of Fame, which appeared on her most recent album Something Beautiful and which she co-wrote with Brittany Howard, the Alabama Shakes frontwoman who also contributed vocals and guitar to the track. The song ends with Howard singing the words “You’ll live forever.”

Cyrus addressed that lyric directly at the ceremony and turned it into something more complicated than a feel-good closing line. “Although I love the lyric, the fact I won’t [live forever] is what creates the urgency that sets my heart on fire, my life and my art, and my desire to break down the walls of any boxes that we’ve been tricked to believe that exist.”

The observation, that mortality is the engine of creative urgency rather than a reason for despair, is the kind of thing that sounds like a platitude until the person saying it has actually lived it.

Cyrus has spent her entire public life being told what she should be, oscillating between the Hannah Montana identity that made her a household name and the artistic and personal identities she has been building ever since.

The boxes she refers to, the ones “we’ve been tricked to believe that exist,

are the ones she has been dismantling since approximately 2010.

She closed the speech by looking toward the future that she says she hopes to affect even after she is gone. “My hope is what I leave behind continues to affect the hearts of generations to come, ones that I won’t be here to experience. I hope it awakens something raw and imperfect and sexy and glamorous and joyful in times that need it.”

She thanked her fans, her family, her mother and sister standing nearby, and what she called “her future family,” a specific phrase used to acknowledge Maxx Morando, the musician to whom she is engaged, without saying his name.

Two Decades Of The Career That Built To This

Miley Cyrus is 32 years old. She has been a public figure since she was 11 years old.

Hannah Montana debuted on Disney Channel in 2006, the show’s 20th anniversary falls in 2026, the same year she received her star, and across those two decades she has been, variously, a child star, a pop sensation, a deliberate provocateur, a tabloid fixture, a Grammy winner and a songwriter whose best work has the specific quality of honesty that distinguishes craft from performance.

The Grammy she won for Flowers, Record of the Year at the 66th Grammy Awards, gave the broader cultural establishment’s formal validation to the song that had already established itself as one of the more significant pop records of recent years.

The star on Hollywood Boulevard is a different kind of validation, not a trophy from a single year’s competition but a permanent mark on one of the most visited pedestrian stretches in the world, placed there because an industry and its institution decided that the career deserved to be made permanent.

She bought plastic Marilyn Monroe souvenirs on Hollywood Boulevard when she was a little girl.

On Friday, she stood on the same boulevard and gave a speech about mortality and legacy and the urgency that comes from knowing neither is infinite.

The fans came in like a Wrecking Ball, the ABC7 reporter wrote. They knew every word.