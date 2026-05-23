Rob Base, ‘It Takes Two’ Rapper, Has Died At 59 After A Cancer Battle

Rob Base, the Harlem rapper whose 1988 collaboration with DJ E-Z Rock produced one of the most instantly recognizable songs in hip-hop history, died on Friday May 22, 2026, four days after celebrating his 59th birthday.

His death was announced on his official Instagram page, where a statement confirmed he had passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, following a private battle with cancer.

The specific type and stage of cancer were not disclosed.

His final public Instagram post had been written Monday May 18 — his birthday. “Happy 59th Birthday to me. God thank you for allowing me to see another year.” He would not see the weekend.

The statement his family shared was warm and specific in the way that the people who loved a man most are able to be when they write about him.

“Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten. Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives. Rest in Paradise, Rob Base. May 18, 1967 — May 22, 2026.”

He is survived by his son Robert Jr. and his daughter De’Jene. His wife April and his musical partner DJ E-Z Rock both preceded him in death.

The Song That Has Never Really Left

It Takes Two was released in 1988, and if you have been anywhere near a DJ booth, a movie soundtrack, a television advertisement, a sporting event, a wedding reception or a party in the 38 years since then, you have heard it.

The brass stab. The drum machine. The looped vocal sample. The opening lyric. The song does not require identification — it announces itself.

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock built the track around a sample of Lyn Collins’ 1972 funk record Think About It, produced by James Brown.

The genius of what they built around that sample was the specific combination of the rhythm, the call-and-response structure and the sheer energy of the delivery, a record that communicates joy at a frequency that bypasses critical evaluation entirely and goes straight to the part of the brain that wants to move.





The title track of the duo’s 1988 debut album reached number three on the Billboard Hot Dance and Club Songs chart and drove the album to platinum certification.

More than 35 years later, the song has been sampled by dozens of artists including Snoop Dogg on his 2009 single I Wanna Rock and Gang Starr on the 1991 track Suckas Need Bodyguards.

It has appeared in more films, television shows and commercials than any complete accounting has managed to capture.

It has been played at sports arenas, state fairs and kindergarten birthday parties.

The specific combination of elements that makes It Takes Two work, the sample, the beat, the performance, has proved resistant to aging in a way that most music from 1988 has not.

The Two Men From Harlem Who Shared A Birthday

Robert Ginyard was born in Harlem, New York on May 18, 1967. Rodney Bryce, who would perform as DJ E-Z Rock, was born in Harlem on the same day.

They met in fourth grade and built a friendship across the years of their childhood in the same neighborhood that eventually became a musical partnership when hip-hop was transforming from a neighborhood phenomenon into a commercial and cultural force that nobody had fully mapped yet.

The fact that they shared a birthday is one of those details that sounds apocryphal but is documented.

Two boys from Harlem with the same birthday who grew up together and made one of the most enduring records of the golden era of hip-hop.

They signed to Profile Records and released their debut album in 1988. Rob Base handled the rapping and the writing.

DJ E-Z Rock handled the production and the DJ work that the live performance and the recorded sound required. The division of labor was clean and the chemistry it produced was specific to the two of them together.

It Takes Two contained the title track and also Joy and Pain and Get on the Dance Floor, records that showed a duo with more range than the breakthrough single alone suggested.

Rob Base followed up with a solo record in 1989 called The Incredible Base. The duo reunited for a second album in 1994 called The Break of Dawn.

They toured and performed into the 2010s, appearing on nostalgia tours and reunion shows that brought audiences who had grown up with the music back into rooms where it was being played live.

The Partner He Lost And The Decade He Performed Alone

DJ E-Z Rock, Rodney Bryce, died on April 27, 2014, at the age of 46, from complications related to diabetes. He and Rob Base were both 46 years old when he died, born on the same day.

Rob Base spoke about his partner in the years after the loss with the specific warmth of someone describing a person who was irreplaceable rather than replaceable.

“He was a good DJ, but everybody just loved him for who he was; just a funny guy,” Base told Rolling Stone. The phrasing captures something real about the difference between technical capability and personal presence, DJ E-Z Rock was skilled, but what people remember about him was something beyond the skill.

After losing his partner of more than two decades, Rob Base continued performing.

He played the Jeremy Renner Heroes Fore Kids Las Vegas All-Star Concert in October 2024, one of his most recent documented appearances, and continued making himself available to the audiences that had built a relationship with his music across nearly four decades.

He posted on social media consistently, maintained a connection with the fans who had grown up with It Takes Two and marked his 59th birthday four days before he died with a prayer of gratitude that he had made it to another year.

The cancer that was taking his life was not public knowledge. He managed it privately, with his family, without asking the audience that had supported him for 38 years to watch him be sick.

The birthday post on Monday was the last public-facing moment, a man who did not know it was his final birthday writing words of thanks for being alive.

What the Hip-Hop Community Is Saying

The response to the announcement has reflected the specific place that Rob Base holds in the emotional memory of everyone who came of age anywhere near a radio or a dance floor in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

It Takes Two is not simply a song people remember. It is a song that is attached to specific moments, the first time they heard it, the version that played at a specific party, the sample they recognized in a track from a completely different era.

Rob Base died in the same year as Afrika Bambaataa, who had also battled cancer in the months before his death, a loss that arrived approximately a month earlier in 2026.

The toll on the first generation of hip-hop artists has been a presence in the music community’s consciousness throughout this year.

For the people who made It Takes Two with him, the engineers at the studio, the label executives at Profile Records, the DJs who played the record, Rob Base was a collaborator.

For the millions of people who know the record without knowing anything else about Robert Ginyard of Harlem, New York, he was the voice attached to one of the most reliable moments of musical joy that the popular culture of the last four decades has produced.

He was 59 years old. He thanked God on Monday for allowing him to see another year. He passed away peacefully on Friday.