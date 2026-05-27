Kehlani Tour Dates Are Here And The Presale Opens This Morning

Kehlani announced the North American leg of her Kehlani World Tour on Tuesday May 26, 2026, 33 dates running from August 6 through October 3, hitting arenas and amphitheaters from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to San Francisco in support of her self-titled fifth studio album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in April and produced “Folded,” the song that won her two Grammy Awards this year.

The artist presale opens today, Wednesday May 27, at 10 AM local time. General onsale follows Friday May 29 at 10 AM local time.

If you have been waiting for a Kehlani tour since the album dropped, the wait is over. Here is everything you need to know before the presale goes live this morning.

The Tour And Why It Is Happening Now

The Kehlani World Tour: North America is the headline tour in support of a career moment that has been building since the early months of 2026.

Kehlani, the self-titled album released in April, arrived as Kehlani’s most commercially successful project to date, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

That number made it the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman anywhere in 2026 at the time of its release.

The album is the vehicle. The tour is the logical next step, bringing the songs live to the audiences that turned the album into a commercial and critical event.

The 33-date North American run covers the summer and early fall window when outdoor amphitheaters are at their peak capacity and when tour seasons are most competitive for tickets and attention.

The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in Brooklyn represent the two largest market anchors of the tour, venues that reflect the level of demand Kehlani has built across the past several years and the scale of the production she is prepared to bring.

The Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, one of the Bay Area’s premier outdoor concert venues, closes the North American run on October 3, bringing the tour home to the region where Kehlani grew up. She was born in Oakland.

The Album That Made The Tour Necessary

The self-titled Kehlani album is the fifth studio album from the Oakland-born R&B singer and songwriter, and it is the project that has put her name at the top of conversations about the current state of R&B.

Released in April 2026, the 17-track album features a collaborator list that reflects Kehlani’s specific position in the music world, not an artist chasing features from bigger names but an artist whose project attracts legends and contemporaries equally.

Brandy appears on the album. So does Usher. So does Cardi B, Lil Wayne and T-Pain.

“Folded” is the song that has traveled furthest beyond the R&B audience. It won Kehlani Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, her first Grammy wins in a career that has accumulated multiple nominations across different categories.

The song’s Grammy performance, the album’s commercial debut and the general momentum around the project made a tour announcement not just expected but overdue for the fans who have been waiting since the April release.

“Out the Window” is among the other standout tracks from the album that the tour crowd will presumably know front to back by the time August arrives.

The Opening Acts

Kehlani recruited four opening acts for the North American run, Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t and WASEEL, who will rotate through select dates across the 33-show run rather than all four appearing at every stop.

The choice to bring a rotating supporting cast rather than a single fixed opener reflects both the length of the tour and Kehlani’s stated interest in platforming emerging R&B artists alongside her headlining show.

Durand Bernarr has been one of the more talked-about voices in R&B for the past several years, a singer whose vocal range and theatrical performance style have made his live show one of the more distinctive in the current R&B circuit.

Isaia Huron brings a softer, more intimate R&B sound. TheARTI$t and WASEEL both occupy the contemporary R&B space in ways that complement the kind of show Kehlani has been building toward since the album cycle began.

The mix of openers across different nights means that attending multiple shows on the tour, something that Kehlani’s most devoted fans have done on previous tours, offers a genuinely different supporting act experience at each location while the headlining show remains consistent.

Every City On The Tour

The routing covers the full North American map in the way that a 33-date run with major market anchors requires. Minneapolis opens the run on August 6 at The Armory.

Milwaukee follows on August 7. Chicago lands August 9 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Indianapolis and Toronto follow before the tour moves through Detroit, Boston, New York and down the East Coast through Richmond and Charlotte to Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Austin and Dallas.

The western run takes the tour through Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver before the Los Angeles show at Intuit Dome and the San Francisco Bay Area closer at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 3.

Boston’s date is August 19 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the outdoor venue that has become one of the more in-demand summer concert spots in the Northeast since its opening.

New York’s date is at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the arena that has become the default landing spot for major R&B and hip-hop tours in the New York market.

Before the main tour begins, Kehlani will appear at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 31, this weekend, and at Liv Nightclub in Las Vegas on June 19 and a St. Kitts festival on June 25.

Those appearances function as warm-up performances ahead of the full production that launches in Minneapolis on August 6.

How To Get Tickets And What To Know Before You Buy

The artist presale opens today, Wednesday May 27, at 10 AM local time. Presale access is available through Kehlani’s official channels.

A Live Nation All Access presale follows on Thursday May 28 at 10 AM local time, available to anyone with a free Live Nation All Access membership.

General onsale for the entire tour begins Friday May 29 at 10 AM local time through kehlaniworldtour.com and partner ticket platforms.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Kehlani Fund by Live Nation, the philanthropic component of the tour that connects ticket purchases to causes Kehlani has been associated with throughout her career.

The venue mix across the 33 dates includes both amphitheaters and arenas, different capacity configurations and different ticket price ranges depending on the market and the size of the room.

The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in Brooklyn are the largest capacity venues on the run.

The Armory in Minneapolis and similar-scale rooms at the beginning of the tour represent the smaller end of the range.

For fans who want floor or pit access at the amphitheater dates, the outdoor venues where the production will have the most visual impact, the presale window today is where the best available floor positions will go first.

The general onsale on Friday will have whatever remains after presale, which for major market dates may be limited.

Who Is Kehlani?

Kehlani Ashley Parrish was born in Oakland, California on April 24, 1995. She grew up in the Bay Area through a childhood that she has described publicly as difficult, marked by the kinds of instability that make the stability of a sustained music career feel like something genuinely earned rather than something that arrived easily.

She emerged into public attention in 2015 with the mixtape You Should Be Here, a project that received a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album and introduced her voice, her writing and her specific emotional directness to an audience that responded immediately.

She has built on that foundation across four more full-length projects and a series of mixtapes, developing a sound that sits in the intersection of R&B, soul and pop while consistently engaging with themes of love, healing and personal transformation.

The self-titled fifth album and the tour it supports represent the peak of a career trajectory that has been building since 2015.

The No. 4 Billboard 200 debut and the Grammy wins for “Folded” are the most visible markers of where Kehlani stands in 2026.

The Intuit Dome in August and the Shoreline Amphitheatre in October are where she will stand in front of the audiences that got her there.