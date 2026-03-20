Chuck Norris Has Died And His Family Wants You To Know He Considered You A Friend

Legendary actor and American icon Chuck Norris has died. The family statement posted to his Instagram Friday morning ended with a line that most celebrity death announcements do not include, “To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

He died Thursday morning in Hawaii. He was 86. His family confirmed the news Friday, announcing that he had passed surrounded by family and was at peace.

They said the circumstances would remain private. The hospitalization that preceded his death was reported by TMZ on Thursday, sudden, unexpected, on the island of Kauai, days after his birthday.

He had been training the day before he was hospitalized. Artvoice covered that story yesterday. This is what came after.

The Family Statement In Full

The statement his family posted reads,

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

He is survived by his wife Gena O’Kelley, whom he married in 1998, and their twins Dakota and Danilee, born in 2001.

He is also survived by his children Mike, Dina, and Eric.

What Did Chuck Norris Do Over The Last Year?

Chuck Norris spent his final years on his ranch outside Navasota, Texas, largely out of the spotlight but never fully out of it.

He was not acting, his last significant screen credit was a cameo on Hawaii Five-0 in 2020, but he had never needed to be.

The internet had made him permanent in a way that no amount of sequels could.

The Chuck Norris Facts had started circulating online in the mid-2000s, absurdist, escalating tributes to toughness that had nothing to do with his actual films and everything to do with the mythological figure he had become.

One user wrote, “When Chuck Norris crosses the street, the cars have to look both ways.”

Another wrote, “Paper beats rock, rock beats scissors, scissors beats paper, but Chuck Norris beats all three at the same time.”

He leaned into them. He appeared on late night television to parody himself. He published some of his own favorites.

The memes gave him a second cultural life entirely separate from Walker, Texas Ranger, introduced him to people who had never seen a single episode of the show, and kept his name in daily circulation for two decades after his last major role.

His last two years also brought losses. His ex-wife and the mother of three of his children, Dianne Kay Holechek, they had married when they were both teenagers in 1958 and remained close friends for the thirty-five years after their divorce, died in December 2025 after battling dementia.

Norris posted a public tribute acknowledging that the years of friendship had meant the world to him. He had outlived her by less than four months.

Did Chuck Norris Recently Win A Lawsuit?

One of the last significant events of his public life was a legal victory. In 2023 Norris settled a lawsuit against CBS and Sony Pictures alleging he had been shortchanged out of at least $30 million in profits from Walker, Texas Ranger.

The show had run nine seasons on CBS from 1993 to 2001 and ranked in the national Top 30 for most of its run.

Norris had not only starred in but produced the series, and his claim was that the accounting he had received from the studios did not reflect what the show had actually earned.

He settled. The terms were not disclosed. But he won.

It was a fitting final act for someone who had spent his entire adult life building things himself, the karate schools, the television franchise, the charitable organization Kickstart Kids, and making sure the accounting reflected the work.

He never trusted anyone else to manage the meaning of what he had built.

What Was Chuck Norris Doing When He Died?

The picture that circulated most in the hours after his death was not from any film. It was from March 10, his 86th birthday, a video he posted himself of sparring with a trainer on what looked like a sunny outdoor patio in Hawaii.

He was throwing punches. He was moving. He was 86. The caption: “I don’t age. I level up.”

He was hospitalized nine days later. He was gone ten days after that birthday video.

The circumstances remain private. His family has asked that they stay that way. What is known is that the emergency was sudden, that the people around him were surprised, and that someone who had spoken with him the day before said he had been in an upbeat mood, joking around.

That tracks with everything his family said about him. He was, by all accounts, the same person off camera that he was on.

A man who thought toughness was a practice, not a performance, and who kept practicing it until the very end.

The last public words he wrote were about gratitude. He thanked his fans in the birthday caption. His family echoed it in the death announcement. He called them his friends.