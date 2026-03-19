Leah Kateb Has Had Her Dream Wedding Dress Saved Since 2019 And She Just Told Us Exactly What She Wants

Leah Kateb knows what she’s wearing. On March 17, she and Miguel Harichi stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s wedding-themed film The Drama.

While the movie was on her mind, so was something else. Asked about her dream wedding look, Leah didn’t hesitate.

“I already know exactly what type of dress I’m gonna wear,” she told E! News. “I’ve had it saved since 2019.”

The answer came as no surprise to Miguel standing next to her. “It’s Mugler,” she added.

For anyone unfamiliar with Thierry Mugler, the late French couturier whose house has been synonymous with sculpted, body-conscious, architecturally dramatic fashion since the 1970s, the choice says something specific about Leah’s vision.

This is not a traditional bridal fantasy. This is a girl who knows exactly what she wants and has known it for seven years.

She made one thing clear though, the dress was never about hunting for a husband.

“I didn’t buy it cause I wanted a husband, I bought it because it was fire,” she said. Then, catching herself, “I haven’t bought it yet, but I will. Mugler call me.”

Beyond the dress, she described her dream ceremony as earthy and outdoors.

“I really want it to be somewhere beautiful. I would love if it was on a ranch somewhere and I want it to be very earthy, pretty, that type of vibe.”

Miguel, for his part, kept it simple. “The only thing I want in my wedding is good people. Good drinks, good vibes.”

Who Are Leah Kateb And Miguel Harichi?

Leah Kateb is 26 years old and Iranian-American, born to parents Afshin and Mina Kateb.

She grew up in Bell Canyon, California, and has a sister named Daria. She entered Love Island USA Season 6 in June 2024 as one of the original Islanders.

Inside the villa, she became the season’s breakout star, in large part because of her fashion.

She wore vintage Roberto Cavalli dresses that set her apart from the rest of the cast and turned her into a trendsetter.

She entered the show with around 12,000 Instagram followers. She left with millions. After the season, she signed with UTA for representation in all areas. She now has over 3 million Instagram followers.

Her road to Miguel was not a straight line. She first coupled up with Rob Rausch, a returning bombshell from Season 5.

That situationship turned dramatic when Rob’s attention shifted to another Islander, Andrea Carmona.

The fallout became one of the most talked-about storylines of the season. Leah moved through it, briefly coupling with Connor Newsum before Miguel arrived.

Miguel Harichi is 29 years old and from Borehamwood, London. He is a fitness model who splits time between London and Los Angeles. He entered the villa as a bombshell during the season’s infamous kissing challenge, made an immediate impression, and eventually found his way to Leah.

The two built their connection slowly and carefully, in the final days of the season, Miguel described their favorite moment as being in a canoe together during a sports day challenge.

“We both have a slightly competitive nature,” he said. “Me and her just see the fun in everything.”

The complication was Casa Amor. Miguel briefly recoupled with another girl while Leah waited for him back at the main villa.

She forgave him. They made it to the finale together, finishing in second place behind Season 6 winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page.

They did not make their relationship official inside the villa. They made it official at the Season 6 reunion in August 2024, where Miguel revealed he had flown from London to New York to surprise Leah for her birthday, organizing a dinner with help from Serena.

Shortly after, he officially relocated from London to Los Angeles to be with her. By November 2024, Leah confirmed to People that they were essentially already living together.

Where They Are Now

Nearly two years after meeting in the villa, they are still very much together. In March 2025, Leah posted a birthday tribute to Miguel on Instagram,

“You feel like a hug of sunshine, all the time every time. I will forever be grateful that you came into my life and brought nothing but love, peace, happiness, safety, and pure joy into it. My baby who could even make watching paint dry fun. I couldn’t have dreamt you up better myself.”

In early March 2026, Leah posted Paris photos with a caption drawn from Olivia Rodrigo’s “So American,” notable because when Miguel was once asked which song best described his relationship with Leah, that was exactly the song he named.

Their mutual friend commented “Mr. & Mrs.” on the post. No engagement has been announced.

The couple told E! that they prioritize their relationship actively. “We love our date nights,” Leah said.

“We always switch up our date nights.” Miguel added that it helps when they actually get dressed for them. “It’s good to get out of the gym fits,” he said. “And dress up a little bit.”

That is presumably where the Mugler comes in. Leah Kateb has had that dress saved for seven years. She is not in a rush, but she knows what she wants, and she has known it since 2019. The only thing left is for Mugler to call.