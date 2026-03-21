Trump Truth Social Post On Mueller’s Death Stuns The Country: ‘Good, I’m Glad He’s Dead’

At 1:26 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, with news of Robert Mueller’s death less than an hour old, President Donald Trump logged onto Truth Social and posted four sentences.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The post went up as Mueller’s family was still releasing its statement. “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away on Friday night,” the family said. “His family asks that their privacy be respected.” Mueller had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years. He was 81.

Within minutes, the Truth Social post was screenshotted, shared, and circulating across every major platform. By early afternoon it had become one of the most discussed things on the internet.

What Trump Said And What He Has Always Said

The post was blunt in a way that left little room for interpretation, but it was not without context. Trump’s relationship with Mueller’s investigation was one of the defining tensions of his first term in the White House.

From the moment the special counsel was appointed in May 2017, Trump attacked the investigation relentlessly and publicly, describing it in hundreds of posts, statements, and interviews as a “witch hunt,” a “scam,” and a “hoax.”

He called for it to be shut down. He reportedly ordered Mueller fired in June 2017, backing down only when then-White House Counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign rather than carry out the order.

He attacked Mueller’s credibility, questioned his motives, and disputed the legitimacy of every indictment that came out of his office.

None of that was a secret. Trump had been saying versions of what he posted on Saturday for nearly a decade.

What was different about Saturday’s post was the timing. Mueller’s family had just announced his death. The man had been gone, by all accounts, from public life since 2022.

He had not given interviews, had not made statements, had not appeared in any political context for years.

He died quietly on a Friday night. And the first words from the sitting president of the United States, posted within the hour, were: “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”

The Investigation That Never Left Either Of Them

Mueller was appointed special counsel on May 17, 2017, eight days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

His mandate was to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any links or coordination between the Russian government and members of Trump’s campaign.

The investigation ran for 22 months. It produced 37 indictments, seven guilty pleas, and a 448-page report.

On the central question, whether Trump or his campaign coordinated with Russia, Mueller found no evidence of criminal conspiracy.

On the question of obstruction of justice, he neither accused nor exonerated Trump, citing longstanding Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted. He left the matter, in his words, to processes other than the criminal justice system.

Trump declared the report a complete exoneration. Mueller’s team, and many legal scholars, said that was not what the report said. That disagreement never resolved.

Mueller testified before Congress in July 2019 in a hearing that drew enormous viewership. He was 74 at the time and spoke with careful restraint.

He confirmed the findings of the report but declined to elaborate beyond its text. He declined to say whether Trump had committed obstruction. He was asked the same questions dozens of times and gave the same careful answers. It was his last major public appearance.

The Parkinson’s Diagnosis And The Subpoena

In August 2025, Mueller’s family disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021.

The disclosure came in direct response to a subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee, which had sought his testimony as part of its investigation into the federal government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein prosecutions.

The committee withdrew the subpoena after learning of his condition.

“He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year,” his family said at the time. “He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022.”

The statement was brief and asked only that his privacy be respected.

From that point until his death on Friday, Mueller made no public statements and gave no interviews.

He had been, for all public purposes, entirely absent.

How Saturday Unfolded

MS NOW broke the news of Mueller’s death on Saturday morning, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Within minutes the story was picked up by every major outlet. Reactions began arriving from across the political spectrum, former colleagues, politicians, legal scholars, people who had covered the investigation.

And then, at 1:26 p.m., the Truth Social post.

Responses to the post split predictably along existing lines. Some Trump supporters echoed his sentiment, describing Mueller’s investigation as a years-long persecution of the president and arguing that Trump’s reaction reflected genuine grievance rather than callousness.

Others, including a number of people who had expressed no particular affection for Mueller or his investigation, described the post as an extraordinary breach of the norms that typically govern how public figures respond to the deaths of their adversaries.

There was no official White House statement issued alongside the Truth Social post. The four sentences were the entirety of the president’s public response to the death of the man who spent two years investigating him.

The Mueller investigation, and the arguments that swirled around it, never fully left American political life even after the report was filed in 2019.

Mueller’s death on Saturday, and the president’s immediate response to it, have ensured that it will not leave quietly now either.

Mueller is survived by his wife, Ann Cabell Standish, whom he married in 1966, and their two daughters. His family has asked for privacy. No details about funeral arrangements have been announced.