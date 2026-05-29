Six Flags Bans Allen Ferrell For Life After He Ate Nuggets On A 93 MPH Coaster

Allen Ferrell is a YouTuber with 1.86 million subscribers whose content strategy can be summarized as, followers dare him to do something, he accepts, and then the phrase “What is wrong with you?” appears somewhere in the video.

He has gone through a car wash with his windows down. He has eaten a McDonald’s Big Mac on Millennium Force, the 310-foot, 93-miles-per-hour roller coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, in a video that accumulated more than 5 million views.

Last week he accepted a new challenge from his audience: eat a 10-piece order of McDonald’s chicken nuggets on the same roller coaster.

He managed seven before the ride ended. He got sauce on things. He was sitting in the back row specifically so that nobody in front of him got sauce to the face. He was aware that this was a foreseeable issue.

Six Flags, which now owns Cedar Point, has banned him from every Six Flags property in the world, for life.

On Thursday, Ferrell spoke to Fox 8 about the experience and offered the philosophical acceptance of a man who genuinely understood where this was going when he shoved a McDonald’s nugget box into his pants at the park entrance and told a Cedar Point employee:

“If anyone asks, I do not have chicken nuggets in my underwear. All right?”

“I had no idea that eating a 10-piece chicken nugget on a rollercoaster would be a national headline, but here we are,” Ferrell told Fox 8. “This would be the first time one of my challenges has gotten me banned indefinitely.”

What The Video Shows, Start To Finish

The video Ferrell posted is titled “Trying To Eat A 10-Piece Nugget On A Rollercoaster” and it begins with Allen reading the follower challenge that produced it, a dare to eat 10 nuggets on a roller coaster, presumably the same Millennium Force that produced the Big Mac video the year before.

The logistics of this challenge presented an immediate practical problem: Cedar Point does not allow food in the ride queue or on rides, and McDonald’s is not located inside the park gates.

The solution Ferrell arrived at was to purchase a 10-piece order of McNuggets from a McDonald’s before entering Cedar Point and smuggle the nuggets into the park inside his pants.

The video shows him at the Cedar Point entrance, nugget box shoved into the waistband of his shorts, walking past park employees with the specific energy of a man who is making a decision he already knows is questionable.

The interaction with the employee, “If anyone asks, I do not have chicken nuggets in my underwear,” is the line that has circulated most widely on social media, because it is both a statement of intent and a remarkably direct admission of the crime being committed, delivered with a completely straight face to the specific person who would be asking.

Once Ferrell is seated on Millennium Force and the coaster begins its ascent of the 310-foot lift hill, the hill that precedes the first drop that sends the train to 93 miles per hour, he produces the McNuggets.

As the coaster crests the top and begins the plunge, he begins eating. His companion is also riding, and at one point Ferrell yells across the coaster car, “Cameraman! Sauce!”

His companion produces sweet and sour sauce. The nuggets meet the sauce. The ride continues. The sauce makes quite a mess.

In the end, Ferrell ate seven of the ten nuggets before Millennium Force returned to the station. Three were left.

He told Fox 8 he was relieved to have been seated in the back row, which meant none of the other passengers received unexpected condiment-related contact.

The Safety Argument That Cedar Point Made

Tony Clark, Cedar Point’s spokesman, issued the park’s statement on the matter and was careful to frame the concern correctly. The problem was not that Allen Ferrell ate McDonald’s on a roller coaster.

The problem was that he had loose articles, food, packaging, dipping sauce containers, on a roller coaster that travels at 93 miles per hour.

“Safety is a cornerstone of our business and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior,” Clark said. “Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on high-speed attractions.”

The policy Clark is referencing exists because objects dropped from a roller coaster traveling at 93 miles per hour are projectiles. A chicken nugget leaving someone’s hand at that speed carries significant kinetic energy.

A sauce container, even a small one, can cause real injury to anyone it strikes. Cedar Point’s prohibition on loose articles is not arbitrary park bureaucracy.

It is a safety measure designed around the specific physics of objects traveling at the speeds the park’s coasters generate.

Ferrell, to his credit, understood this argument and said so explicitly. “They just don’t want other people getting hurt on the ride,” he told Fox 8. “I understand.”

He noted that Cedar Point had called him and said they were considering pressing charges, a conversation that apparently ended with a mutual understanding. “I’ve been going there since I was a kid. I understand. And we kind of worked it out.”

The worked-out part is the lifetime ban from all Six Flags properties, which includes Cedar Point now that the two companies have merged.

He will not be going back to a park he has visited since childhood. He managed to avoid criminal charges. Seven out of ten nuggets consumed.

The Context Of The Prior Video And Why This One Crossed The Line

The chicken nugget video did not emerge from nowhere. In 2025, Ferrell posted a video of himself eating a McDonald’s Big Mac while riding the same Millennium Force, a video that accumulated more than five million views and that Ferrell reviewed on camera as “five stars for him.” The Big Mac video was the precedent. The chicken nugget video was the escalation.

Cedar Point had also updated its filming policy in February 2026, announcing new rules that allowed limited on-ride recording under specific conditions.

The new policy provided explicit guidelines for content creators about what was and was not permitted when filming on rides.

Ferrell’s nugget video violated those guidelines in multiple ways, not just by having food on the ride but by documenting the violation explicitly, posting it publicly and generating the kind of widespread attention that made it impossible for the park to treat the incident as a private matter.

The combination of the prior offense, the escalation in the new video and the very public documentation of both produced the lifetime ban that Six Flags announced on May 28.

The Broader Trend This Story Reflects

Allen Ferrell is not the first social media creator to be banned from an amusement park for content made inside that park, and his situation reflects a genuine tension that has been building across the theme park industry as creators with large audiences generate enormous visibility by doing things on rides that the rides’ operators specifically prohibit.

The visibility cuts both ways. A creator who documents themselves doing something impressive and entertaining on a ride generates attention for the park that park operators cannot buy through conventional advertising.

The same creator who documents themselves violating safety rules, especially in a way that makes the violation funny and shareable, creates a specific problem, because the documentation makes enforcement both necessary and difficult. The park cannot pretend it did not happen.

The footage of Ferrell telling the employee about the nuggets in his underwear has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Six Flags’ decision to issue a lifetime ban rather than a temporary one reflects the specific deterrence calculation the industry has been making more frequently as creator-related incidents have multiplied.

A ban that ends after a season provides a clear path for the creator to return, with a new video, after the ban expires. A lifetime ban removes that incentive entirely.

Ferrell accepted the consequence with the same equanimity he brought to reading the original dare.

He got banned for life from his favorite amusement park that he has been visiting since childhood. He managed seven nuggets. The sauce got everywhere. He understood.