Gordon Ramsay Is Opening Hell’s Kitchen In London On April 2 And Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Gordon Ramsay is bringing Hell’s Kitchen home. The UK’s first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant opens on April 2, 2026, at The Cumberland Hotel in Marble Arch, central London. Bookings are already open.

The restaurant is housed in a 7,500 square foot space inside the hotel, seats more than 200 diners, has four chef’s tables, and has its own dedicated bar.

The chef’s tables offer a six-course tasting menu prepared and presented live. Live DJs play throughout the week.

This is the first Hell’s Kitchen in the United Kingdom. Every other location in the world is in the United States or Ibiza. London is where Ramsay’s career began, and he’s described the opening as a full-circle moment.

“Bringing Hell’s Kitchen to the UK for the first time is an incredible full-circle moment,” Ramsay said in the official announcement.

“London is where it all began in 1998, so this feels like a real homecoming. Hell’s Kitchen is about fire, theatre and bold flavours, and I can’t wait to share the signature dishes guests love alongside new creations, developed especially for London’s diners.”

What Does The Restaurant Look Like?

The design is built around performance. An open kitchen sits at the heart of the space, so diners watch every dish being prepared from their seats. Chefs wear the trademark red and blue bandanas from the television show.

Flickering flames and bold tiles run through the décor. The whole concept is built to recreate the energy and intensity of the TV series in a dining room.

General manager Santino Cicciari brings more than 20 years of experience across luxury hospitality in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, with previous senior roles at The Ivy and San Carlo Group.

Head chef Kyle Lewis described the atmosphere of joining the team as “extraordinary” and said he was bringing his passion for “fresh, bold cooking to a restaurant with such a strong identity.”

The Cumberland Hotel itself is one of London’s largest, with more than 900 bedrooms and a strong music heritage, the hotel has hosted Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Diana Ross, Buddy Holly, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber over the years.

The partnership with Ramsay is described as the beginning of a multi-site deal between Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global and the Clermont Hotel Group.

The Menu At Gordon Ramsey’s New Restaurant

The menu at Hell’s Kitchen London balances the signature dishes the restaurants have become known for globally with new creations developed specifically for UK diners.

The core dishes: Beef Wellington, Lobster Risotto, Pan-Seared Scallops, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Premium steak cuts include a 1.2kg wagyu tomahawk, a bone-in striploin, and a 500g chateaubriand.

There is also a five-course tasting menu walking through Ramsay classics and London exclusives. Apple Butterscotch Cheesecake closes the dessert menu.

The bar has its own signature cocktail. Notes from Gordon, Plymouth Dry Gin, green tea, lemongrass, peach, and lemon, served with a personal note from Ramsay himself. An extensive wine list accompanies the menu.

For context on the Beef Wellington specifically: the Hell’s Kitchen restaurants collectively have served over one million Beef Wellingtons since the first US location opened in Las Vegas in 2018. It is the dish most associated with Ramsay and the most ordered item across the chain.

The Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant Chain

The first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant opened in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace in January 2018, built around the set design and energy of the television show.

Eight locations now exist, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Southern California, Atlantic City, Washington DC, Connecticut, Miami, and Ibiza. London is the ninth, and the first in the UK.

The London opening is also significant in the context of Ramsay’s broader expansion right now.

He recently announced a high-rise Bread Street Kitchen opening in London in May 2026.

Reports suggest he is also in negotiations with ITV about reviving the original UK Hell’s Kitchen television format, which aired for one series in 2004.

The Hell’s Kitchen TV Show

The UK version of Hell’s Kitchen originally aired on ITV in 2004. Ramsay hosted the first series, in which he trained ten celebrities to cook in a live restaurant setting.

Three more series followed, but Ramsay handed over head chef responsibilities to Gary Rhodes, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Marco Pierre White respectively.

The format evolved over those series from celebrity contestants toward members of the public competing for prize money and the chance to open their own restaurant.

The US version launched on Fox in 2005. It replaced celebrities with aspiring professional chefs, contestants who actually wanted careers in the industry.

Ramsay ran it as an intense competition where contestants cooked in two teams distinguished by red and blue, which became the trademark of the brand.

The US version has now run for 24 seasons and airs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Who Is Gordon Ramsay?

Gordon Ramsay was born November 8, 1966 in Johnstone, Scotland, and grew up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. He showed early promise as a footballer and was pursued by Glasgow Rangers, but injuries ended that path before it started.

He went back to college and earned a diploma in hotel management, then moved to London and began working his way through the kitchens of the city’s best restaurants.

He worked under Marco Pierre White at Harveys, where he later described enduring “the rages and the bullying and violence” before deciding the way to advance was through French cuisine.

He went to Albert Roux’s Le Gavroche in Mayfair, then moved to Paris to cook under Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon, two of the most technically demanding kitchens in the world.

He returned to London and became head chef at Aubergine in 1993. Aubergine won its first Michelin star within two years and its second by 1997.

In 1998 he opened Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea — the first restaurant entirely his own.

It earned three Michelin stars in 2001, making Ramsay the first Scotsman to achieve that distinction. The Chelsea restaurant has held three Michelin stars continuously for more than 20 years.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global now operates 29 restaurants in the UK and 65 internationally, spanning the US, South Korea, Malaysia, Dubai, and Singapore.

The group has been awarded 17 Michelin stars overall and currently holds eight. He received an OBE in 2006 for services to the industry.

Ramsay became a television presence with the Channel 4 documentary Boiling Point in 1999, which followed him opening the Chelsea restaurant.

The success of that led to Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and the original UK Hell’s Kitchen in 2004.

The US versions followed on Fox in 2005 and 2007 respectively. His US shows, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Next Level Chef, air across more than 200 territories worldwide.

He lives between Los Angeles and South London with his wife Tana and their six children.

Hell’s Kitchen London opens April 2 at The Cumberland Hotel, Great Cumberland Place, Marble Arch, London. Bookings available at thecumberland.com and OpenTable.