Fox McCloud Is In The Mario Galaxy Movie And Star Fox Fans Are Already Emotional About It

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens in theaters on April 1, six days from now. Nintendo just used one of those six days to drop a piece of news that has the gaming internet genuinely losing its mind.

Fox McCloud is in the movie. Not as an Easter egg. Not as a background detail you might catch on a second viewing.

As of Thursday morning, the official Super Mario Galaxy Movie social media accounts posted a full character poster featuring the ace pilot and leader of the Star Fox team, in full CGI glory, with his Arwing visible in the background and the caption, “Let’s rock and roll! Fox McCloud joins The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1.”

Let's rock and roll! Fox McCloud joins The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/13pRQ2yEah — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) March 26, 2026

That is the first official non-Mario character to be confirmed for the film. And for a franchise that has been largely dormant for a decade, it is the kind of moment that hits differently than a standard marketing announcement.

Who is Fox McCloud?

Fox McCloud has been one of Nintendo’s flagship characters for 33 years. He made his debut as the lead of the 1993 Super Nintendo game Star Fox, a game created by Nintendo and Argonaut Software that was genuinely revolutionary for its use of 3D polygon graphics at a time when home consoles had no business attempting them.

The character himself was designed by Takaya Imamura, a Nintendo artist who also created Tingle from Zelda and Captain Falcon from F-Zero, and whose distinctive visual style shaped some of Nintendo’s most iconic non-Mario characters.

The franchise that followed, Star Fox 64, Star Fox Adventures, Star Fox: Assault, Star Fox: Command, and eventually Star Fox Zero, built Fox McCloud into a character with a full mythology, a father killed in battle by the villain Andross, a team of wingmates he leads across the Lylat system, and a core gameplay loop built around aerial combat in his signature fighter ship, the Arwing.

The series also made Fox one of the original twelve fighters in the first Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 64 in 1999, and he has been in every single Smash Bros. game since.

The problem, until today, was that Nintendo had done essentially nothing with the franchise for nearly ten years.

Star Fox Zero released on the Wii U in 2016 to a mixed critical reception, weighed down by a divisive control scheme that used the GamePad gyroscope in ways many players found uncomfortable.

There has been no new mainline Star Fox game since. The franchise has sat dormant, its character well-known but its property largely untouched, while Nintendo built out franchises like Animal Crossing, Splatoon, and Pikmin into major commercial forces.

That context is why a Fox McCloud poster for a Mario movie, six days before release, feels like it means something.

How The Internet Responded

The reaction split along two clear lines. The first camp was pure joy. Takaya Imamura, the original Star Fox character artist who has been retired from Nintendo since 2021, saw the announcement and posted a response that quickly circulated, “Overwhelmed with emotion… Thank you, Miyamoto-san.”

The man who designed Fox McCloud in 1993 watching his creation appear in a major animated theatrical release over three decades later is not a small moment.

The second camp was frustrated, but not about the appearance itself. It was about the timing.

Multiple gaming outlets and fans pointed out that revealing this five to six days before the movie opens undercuts what would have been an extraordinary in-theater surprise.

If you walked into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on opening night not knowing Fox McCloud was going to appear, the moment would have been genuinely shocking for anyone who grew up playing Nintendo games.

Instead, it is now confirmed marketing. The Nintendo Life coverage of the announcement captured this tension directly, “We sort of wish they hadn’t shared this, because it would’ve been such a cool reveal.”

The decision to post it anyway, this close to release, suggests Nintendo and Universal calculated that the confirmed announcement drives more ticket sales than the unspoiled surprise would have generated. That math may well be correct. But it is a choice.

What Is The New Mario Movie About?

The Fox McCloud reveal is the biggest non-Mario character confirmation, but it was not the first hint that this film was expanding beyond its source franchise.

Earlier promotional materials confirmed that Pikmin, the small plant-animal creatures from Shigeru Miyamoto’s Pikmin series, would appear in the film. R.O.B., the Robotic Operating Buddy peripheral from the 1980s NES era, was also confirmed.

Both are Nintendo properties that have no narrative connection to Mario whatsoever.

That trend toward expansion has been building since the final trailer in early March, when Chris Pratt, who returns as Mario, hinted there were “a couple more” character surprises still to be revealed.

Fox McCloud is presumably one of them. Whether there are others, Samus Aran from Metroid, Captain Falcon from F-Zero, Kirby, Link from Zelda, nobody outside of the production knows yet.

Variety noted in its coverage that the earlier Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailers had already shown a blink-and-you-miss-it Arwing, Fox’s spaceship, in the background of one shot.

Fan communities had flagged it and speculated about what it meant. Thursday’s poster confirmed their theories.

The Bigger Picture: A Nintendo Cinematic Universe

This is the question that the Fox McCloud announcement has pushed from theoretical to very much on the table.

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023 grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and one of the most successful animated films ever made.

Its post-credits scene teased Yoshi, who is now confirmed as a major character in the Galaxy sequel, voiced by Donald Glover.

That film’s success was built on the Nintendo brand and the depth of emotional connection generations of players have with its characters. It did not need to crossover with anything to work.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie appears to be using that foundation to begin building something larger.

Pikmin. R.O.B. Now Fox McCloud. The Arwing in the background of an early trailer that fans noticed months ago.

These are not random choices, they are deliberate signals to an audience that has grown up playing Smash Bros. and knows exactly what it means when characters from different Nintendo universes share a screen.

The logical endpoint of that direction is a Super Smash Bros. movie, a film that would essentially have the license to put every major Nintendo character, and potentially third-party Smash fighters, in the same story.

Whether that is actually in development is not confirmed. But the fact that the gaming internet spent Thursday mostly discussing whether a Smash movie is now inevitable says everything about how this announcement landed.

What Fox McCloud’s actual role is in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, whether he has a handful of lines or a substantive part in the story, nobody outside the screenings knows yet.

His voice actor has not been announced. The space-based setting of the film, which draws from Super Mario Galaxy and its sequel, gives a narrative justification for an Arwing pilot to show up.

How that pays off is going to be one of the most-discussed moments in gaming cinema when the film opens on April 1.

Takaya Imamura, who spent years designing the character and has spent the last decade watching the franchise go quiet, said he was overwhelmed with emotion.