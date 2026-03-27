Sony Cancels Spider-Man’s Biggest Animated Franchise And Reveals What Comes Next For The Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures has confirmed that the Spider-Verse saga centered on Miles Morales is ending. The film will not be spinning off into a fourth film. Ending.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller made the announcement on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, confirming that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, due in theaters June 18, 2027, will conclude the Miles Morales trilogy and that Sony does not plan to continue that specific story beyond it.

Miller was precise about the framing, “It’s the last of this trilogy,” he said. Lord echoed it, “The last of this trilogy, for sure.”

That confirmation closes the door on a franchise that, from 2018 to now, has arguably done more for the cultural standing of an animated superhero film than anything since the genre existed.

It also opens a set of different doors, and what’s coming through them is the more interesting part of the story.

What Is Coming To An End?

To understand what Sony is canceling, you need to understand what it built.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrived in December 2018 and immediately changed the conversation about what superhero animation could look like.

The film’s visual language, its comic-book halftone dots, its variable frame rates, its distinct art style for each universe, was genuinely unlike anything audiences had seen.

It introduced Miles Morales to a mainstream global audience. It won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Then Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023 expanded everything: more characters, bigger stakes, deeper mythology, and a cliffhanger that left Miles stranded on Earth-42, trapped in an alternate universe where he became the Prowler, having watched his own father get shot.

That cliffhanger is where we still are. Beyond the Spider-Verse picks up immediately after it. Lord described Miles as being “on the run” at the start of the film, forced to escape Earth-42, reunite with Gwen and the Spider-Society, and stop the Spot, who continues posing a multiversal threat.

Lord and Miller have called it “the most emotional of the three movies” and a “massive finale” that provides a “satisfying conclusion.”

They have also been clear about the scale of ambition. “There’s no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves,” Miller said in a recent interview. “Wanting to outdo ourselves each time and see things that you haven’t seen before and make it feel like something you’ve never experienced before.”

The film began production in earnest after the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes resolved, went through significant internal reworking, including a period where portions of the script were restructured after the team determined the original second-half material didn’t have a standalone beginning, middle, and end, and has been confirmed on track for its June 2027 date.

Co-directors Bob Persichetti (Into the Spider-Verse) and Justin K. Thompson (Across the Spider-Verse) are helming the film. The script is by Lord, Miller, and returning co-writer David Callaham.

Shameik Moore returns as Miles, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, and Jharrel Jerome as the Earth-42 Prowler.

Why Sony Is Ending It Here

From the outside this looks like a strange moment to stop. The Spider-Verse films have been critically acclaimed, commercially successful, and culturally significant in ways Sony’s live-action Spider-Man spin-offs spectacularly failed to be.

Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter were disasters. The Venom series worked for a while on chaotic energy before running out of road. The Spider-Verse was the thing that was genuinely working.

But Lord and Miller’s position is that completing the Miles trilogy on its own terms, giving it a definitive ending rather than stretching it into a fourth and fifth film, is the stronger creative choice.

A story that knows when to stop is a story with integrity. And the Spider-Verse concept itself does not require Miles Morales as the center to continue.

The whole premise of the multiverse is that anyone can be under the mask. Sony is betting that the universe the trilogy built is worth more than the specific storyline it was built around.

What Sony Is Building Instead

The confirmed next phase of the Spider-Verse universe involves three distinct projects, each aimed at a different audience, platform, and tone.

The first arrives before Beyond even hits theaters. Spider-Noir premieres May 25, 2026, on MGM+ and drops globally on Prime Video on May 27 as a full binge release.

This is a live-action series, eight episodes, starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who once operated as the city’s only superhero under the name The Spider.

The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and developed by the same team that built the Spider-Verse. Lord, Miller, and Amy Pascal are all executive producers.

Cage approached the character as “70 percent Humphrey Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny,” describing Reilly as “a spider trying to cosplay as a human.”

The show’s tagline, “With No Power, Comes No Responsibility,” is an explicit inversion of the franchise’s defining line. Spider-Noir will be available in two formats simultaneously, “Authentic Black and White” and “True-Hue Full Color.”

The director of the first two episodes is Harry Bradbeer, whose previous credits include Fleabag and Killing Eve. The supporting cast includes Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Brendan Gleeson as villain Silvermane, and Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy.

Spider-Noir is notably not connected to the animated Spider-Verse universe, despite Cage having previously voiced the Spider-Noir character in Into the Spider-Verse.

This is a separate live-action adaptation rooted in the original 2009 Marvel Comics run, operating in its own timeline within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Beyond that, Sony has two animated spinoff films in active development built around characters who broke out during the Spider-Verse trilogy.

Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk, played in the films by Hailee Steinfeld and Daniel Kaluuya respectively, are both expected to headline their own standalone stories.

These films have not received release dates or official production announcements yet, but their development reflects where audience connection actually landed during the trilogy: not just on Miles, but on the characters around him.

The Miles-and-Gwen relationship, which has been the emotional throughline of the trilogy, could extend into the Spider-Gwen film depending on how Beyond the Spider-Verse resolves it and where the spinoff is set in the timeline.

And the Multiverse concept, by design, keeps the door open for variants of Miles to appear in future projects even if he is no longer the protagonist of a central series.

The Bigger Picture: Sony Spider-Man In 2026 And Beyond

Sony’s Spider-Man strategy right now operates on two simultaneous tracks. The animated universe, Spider-Verse trilogy completion, spinoffs, Spider-Noir, runs entirely independently from the MCU.

The live-action MCU track continues this summer with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters in July 2026 with Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker.

That film operates under Sony’s ongoing deal with Marvel Studios and has no connection to the Spider-Verse animation.

What Sony is doing, essentially, is acknowledging that its attempt to build a live-action cinematic universe out of Spider-Man villains was a failure, Madame Web, Kraven, and Morbius are exhibits A, B, and C, while doubling down on the animation and streaming portfolio where it actually has something that works.

Spider-Noir is a streaming series, not a theatrical gamble. The Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk films, when they arrive, will benefit from the goodwill the trilogy built rather than trying to manufacture it from scratch.

The trilogy ending in 2027 will mark nearly a decade of Miles Morales at the center of Sony’s animated ambitions.

That’s a complete run. Whether what replaces it can generate the same level of connection is an open question.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse arrives June 18, 2027. Spider-Noir arrives May 27, 2026 on Prime Video.