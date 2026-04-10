Abbey and David From Love on the Spectrum Have Broken Up After Five Years And The Reason Is Heartbreaking

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, the couple who fell in love on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum and became the most beloved relationship in the show’s history, have broken up after five years together.

The split was confirmed Thursday April 9, 2026 by sources speaking to The U.S. Sun. Neither Abbey nor David has made a public statement.

Abbey is 27. David is 31. They met on Season 1 of the show and spent five years building a relationship that fans watched develop from a first date at a wildlife park into what looked, from the outside, like a love story headed toward marriage. It was headed toward marriage. That is exactly what ended it.

The reason the relationship is over is that they could not agree on when to get married.

According to a source who confirmed the news:

“Sadly it’s true that David and Abbey broke up. They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.”

A second source close to David told the publication, “They did break up, but he is doing very well.”

Remembering Abbey And David’s Last Appearance

Season 4 of Love on the Spectrum premiered on Netflix on April 1, 2026, just eight days before the split was confirmed.

In those episodes, filmed around spring 2025, Abbey and David appeared together and attended the engagement party of costars Madison Marilla and Tyler White in Florida.

The milestone prompted an honest moment on screen. Abbey told her mother she wanted to be a bride so badly. She then told David, “Hopefully we’re next.”

He answered, “Yes, we can only be engaged whenever the time is right. Besides, I love you to infinity and beyond.”

That exchange, which viewers watching in April 2026 saw as a sweet and slightly hopeful moment between a couple clearly moving toward the next step, was filmed roughly a year before those viewers watched it.

By the time Season 4 aired, Abbey and David had not posted each other on social media in nearly five months.

The last time either appeared in the other’s social media content was the start of December 2025.

They did not acknowledge Valentine’s Day together in February 2026, the first year they had not marked the occasion publicly.

Abbey had appeared on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk Podcast and confirmed they were still together, but that recording was made at least two months before it aired and was timed to coincide with the new season. By the time it reached listeners it had already stopped being accurate.

According to reports, David had privately confirmed the split to a fan who reached out to him on Reddit, but that post was subsequently removed.

How Did Their Relationship Start?

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman were the first couple to be officially paired on the US version of Love on the Spectrum.

Their first date took place on July 12, 2021, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. They bonded over their shared love of lions, Disney movies, and the kind of earnest, sincere emotional connection the show was built around.

From the beginning they were the couple the audience rooted for most, not because their relationship was perfect or effortless, but because watching two people navigate real intimacy with honesty and care was genuinely moving television.

Over the following seasons viewers watched them meet each other’s families, take trips together, deepen their emotional vocabulary with each other, and grow as a couple in real time.

By Season 3, Abbey had written and performed an original song for David during the finale, a personal tribute she said she had spent the summer writing because he was the best boyfriend and she never wanted to lose him.

David said it was the most beautiful thing he had ever heard and that he felt her words from the bottom of his heart.

In July 2025 they celebrated their four-year anniversary, and David gave Abbey a bracelet.

They were, by any reasonable measure, the emotional core of the show.

Other couples came and went, other relationships developed or dissolved across seasons, but Abbey and David were the constant.

The relationship that proved the show’s central premise, that authentic, lasting love is available to people on the autism spectrum and is worth watching unfold with patience and respect.

The Marriage Question

The marriage question had been present in their relationship publicly for a long time. Abbey had spoken about wanting to marry David as far back as Season 2.

By Season 4, with Madison and Tyler’s engagement as a backdrop, it was clearly at the front of her mind. She asked her mother during filming, “What if he gives me a wedding ring?”

She told producers she hoped she and David would be next.

David’s consistent answer, both on screen and in his more guarded way off it, was a version of the same thing he said at Madison and Tyler’s party. Whenever the time is right.

That is not an unreasonable answer. Marriage is a significant decision and needing time to feel ready is not a character flaw.

Five years is a long time to wait for someone to be ready, and Abbey had been ready for years. Those two timelines, running alongside each other without converging, were ultimately what ended the relationship.

In April 2025, when Abbey was promoting the Season 3 finale and the song she had written for David, she had softened the public framing of the marriage question considerably.

She said they were already “married from the inside.” She said she did not want to rush because she did not want to end up divorced like her mother.

Those statements sounded at the time like a woman making peace with her partner’s timeline.

In context now, they read differently, like someone who had been waiting long enough that she had started adjusting her own language to fit the gap between what she wanted and what was being offered.

What Is Love On The Spectrum?

Love on the Spectrum is a Netflix reality series that follows autistic adults as they navigate the experience of dating and building romantic relationships.

The US version launched in 2022. It is based on an Australian series of the same name.

The show’s approach to its subjects is straightforward and respectful, it does not use their autism as a punchline or a source of dramatic manipulation, which sets it apart from most of the reality dating genre.

The relationships that develop on the show are treated as real, because they are.

Abbey and David were the show’s longest-standing couple and its most prominent success story.

Their split is the end of something the show had been building around for four seasons and a significant moment for a series whose whole purpose was to demonstrate what lasting love on the autism spectrum looks like.

What it looked like, in the end, was two people who loved each other for five years and could not find the same answer to one question.

Neither Abbey nor David has spoken publicly about the breakup. Netflix has not commented.

No future seasons of the show have been announced, and it is not yet known how a potential Season 5 would address what has happened.