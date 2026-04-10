CPI Report Shows Inflation Hit 3.3 Percent And Economists Say April Could Be Even Worse

The March 2026 Consumer Price Index report was released this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it confirmed what economists had been bracing for.

Consumer prices rose 3.3 percent over the past year, up from 2.4 percent in February, driven almost entirely by a massive spike in energy costs tied to the US-Israel conflict with Iran that began on February 28.

The monthly increase was 0.9 percent, the largest single-month CPI reading since June 2022, when the inflation surge that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was at its peak.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3 percent for the month and 2.7 percent year-over-year.

That core number matters because it reflects the underlying inflation picture before the war distorted the headline, and it was already running above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

What Drove The Numbers?

The single biggest factor in March’s inflation reading was energy. Bank of America economists estimated that energy prices jumped roughly 10.6 percent in a single month, a figure that, if confirmed by the full BLS breakdown, would represent the kind of monthly energy shock the US has rarely seen.

Pantheon Economics described the one-month jump in fuel costs as the largest since at least 1957.

Oil prices spiked above $110 per barrel during the conflict, the highest level in four years, while national average gas prices surged above $4 per gallon.

The Iran war is the direct cause of that. The US-Israel conflict with Iran, which began February 28, disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which approximately 20 percent of global energy supplies pass.

The disruption was immediate and severe. Within weeks of the conflict starting, consumers were paying meaningfully more at the pump.

The Joint Economic Committee’s Democratic minority estimated that American consumers paid an additional $8.4 billion in fuel costs in the first month after the war began.

Beyond gasoline, the disruption affected other commodities that move through the strait.

Helium, aluminum, and fertilizer all pass through the Hormuz corridor, creating upstream cost pressure that ripples into goods prices across the economy. Airfares are expected to rise as jet fuel costs climb.

Grocery prices are expected to follow as transportation and production costs increase. The inflationary impact of an energy shock is rarely contained to the gas pump.

Also feeding into March’s numbers: tariff-related price pressures on goods, particularly in apparel, which economists had flagged ahead of the report.

The effective tariff rate is now approximately 8 percent, down significantly from the peak of 21 percent in April 2025, but still contributing to core goods inflation.

LPL Financial chief economist Jeffrey Roach noted that trade policy pressures have not gone away despite the ceasefire announcement and falling oil prices.

Lagged gains in wholesale used car and truck prices were also expected to feed through into the March print.

Where Do Things Stand With The Ceasefire?

A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran was announced on Tuesday April 8, two days before today’s CPI release.

Oil dropped roughly 15 percent in the immediate aftermath, falling to about $96.41 per barrel. That sounds like relief. It is not, at least not yet.

At $96.41, oil remains 43 percent higher than it was just before the conflict began. Gas prices do not move as quickly on the way down as they do on the way up.

Economists have a name for this dynamic. The “rockets and feathers” principle.

Energy prices launch like rockets during supply disruptions and drift down like feathers after the disruption eases. The two-week ceasefire, which is temporary and does not resolve the underlying conflict, does not bring prices back to where they were before February 28.

Oxford Economics was direct about what comes next. The firm forecast that the war’s impact on energy prices will push headline CPI inflation above 3 percent in March and above 4 percent in April.

Today’s 3.3 percent reading confirms the first part. If Oxford’s April forecast proves correct, the March report is not the worst of it, it is merely the first data point in what could be a multi-month inflation escalation.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, put it plainly: “We’re going to be paying the price for this through much of the year.”

He pointed specifically to airline tickets and grocery prices as categories where consumers should expect continued increases.

Where Was Inflation Before The War?

The 3.3 percent headline number is dramatic, but the full picture is more complicated than the Iran war alone.

Even before February 28, inflation was not at the Fed’s target. The February CPI came in at 2.4 percent year-over-year.

Core inflation, the measure that strips out food and energy and that the Fed watches most carefully, was running at 2.5 percent year-over-year as of February.

The Fed’s preferred measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, showed core PCE at 3 percent in February, released Thursday April 9.

That is a full percentage point above the Fed’s 2 percent target, and it predates the war’s full effect on prices.

What that means is that even before oil hit $110 per barrel and gas hit $4 per gallon, underlying inflationary pressures had not been fully brought under control.

Shelter costs remain elevated. Healthcare costs are rising. Tariff effects are still filtering through the goods side of the economy.

Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial was unambiguous about this:

“Independent of the activities and pressures coming out of the Middle East, inflation is still running hotter than what the Fed would like.”

Elizabeth Pancotti, managing director of policy and advocacy at Groundwork Collaborative, described a consumer landscape that was already under significant strain before the energy shock:

“We had started to see credit delinquencies increase. We had started to see savings rates go down. We have seen wage growth really stagnate. If you pile on to that, I think you go from flashing warning signs to major flashing alarm bells.”

The data supports that framing. Hardship withdrawals from 401(k) accounts reached a record in 2025. Loan delinquency rates rose last year even among higher-income households.

Consumer spending in February was up 0.5 percent but only 0.1 percent after adjusting for inflation.

Personal income fell 0.1 percent in February. Q4 2025 GDP was revised down to 0.5 percent annualized growth, well below the initial estimate of 1.4 percent.

The economy was already decelerating before the war.

The one genuinely strong data point in recent weeks was the March jobs report, released Good Friday with markets closed.

The economy added 178,000 jobs, roughly three times what economists had expected.

That figure signals the labor market has not cracked under the pressure of higher prices and geopolitical uncertainty, which gives the Fed some room to wait rather than act.

What Does The Fed Do Now?

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at its March 17-18 meeting at a target range of 3.50 to 3.75 percent.

The minutes from that meeting, released Wednesday April 9, show policymakers were already worried about both sides of their dual mandate, stable prices and maximum employment, before today’s CPI print.

The minutes included language indicating that some officials think it may become necessary to raise the target range for interest rates if inflation continues to run above the 2 percent target.

That is a meaningful shift in tone. For most of the past year the conversation has been about when to cut, not whether to hike.

The March minutes signal that a rate increase is at least on the table as a scenario, even if it is not the base case.

The April 29 FOMC meeting is the next scheduled decision. As of midday Wednesday, CME FedWatch showed 98.4 percent of market participants expected the Fed to hold rates steady at that meeting.

The near-unanimous expectation of a hold reflects the reality that the Fed cannot meaningfully respond to a geopolitically-driven energy shock by raising rates, higher borrowing costs do not produce more oil or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Heather Long, chief economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, described the Fed’s posture clearly:

“The Federal Reserve is on a prolonged pause until the fog of war clears and they can assess the full impacts on the U.S. economy.”

The March CPI report makes that fog thicker rather than thinner.

It confirms that the Iran war has materially reversed the inflation progress made in the first two months of 2026, and it suggests April’s number, the first full month after the war started with prices that were already elevated, could be worse.

The Fed in March had penciled in one rate cut for 2026. Many economists have since removed that cut from their forecasts entirely.

The question now is not whether the rate cut timeline shifts, it clearly has, but whether the ceasefire holds, whether oil stabilizes, and whether core prices can remain contained even as headline inflation rises.

If the ceasefire breaks down and oil returns to $110 or higher, the April CPI reading could push the Fed into territory where holding steady starts to look insufficient.

What This Means For You

The practical effects of 3.3 percent annual inflation layered on top of years of cumulative price increases are felt differently depending on what you buy and how you live.

Gas above $4 per gallon is the most visible and immediate impact. Airline tickets are expected to follow fuel costs higher. Grocery prices are expected to rise as transportation costs increase across the supply chain.

For households that were already stretched before February 28, carrying higher credit card balances, drawing on retirement savings, or seeing their real wages stagnate, the timing is particularly difficult.

Kiplinger’s economists noted that even if the war ends and gasoline prices fall back to pre-war levels, core inflation excluding food and energy is likely to continue drifting toward 3 percent by year end due to tariff effects and rising healthcare costs.

The energy shock is the headline, but the underlying inflationary pressures were already present and will not disappear when oil stabilizes.

The next CPI report, covering April, will be released in mid-May. Oxford Economics expects it to show inflation above 4 percent, the highest reading since the peak of the post-pandemic inflation surge.

Today’s 3.3 percent may look like the start of something rather than the top of it.