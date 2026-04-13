Sombr Just Announced His First Arena Tour And Tickets Go On Sale This Week

Two days ago Sombr stood on the Outdoor Theatre stage at Coachella during the sunset slot, one of the most coveted spots in the entire festival, closed his set with “12 to 12” while the crowd lost its mind, and pointed at the future.

“See you back here when I f****** headline.” The next morning he announced a 37-date North American arena tour.

The timeline from viral TikTok teenager to Madison Square Garden headliner has taken this 20-year-old exactly as long as it should have: not long at all.

The tour is called the “You Are the Reason” Tour. It kicks off July 22 in Mexico City and ends November 23 at MSG, which is his hometown.

Tickets go on presale tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time through Sombr’s website. General sale opens Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Prices start around $45 to $120 before fees. If you are already a fan, you know what to do. If you are not yet a fan and are trying to figure out what this is all about, read on.

Who Is Sombr?

Shane Michael Boose grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the son of two people who worked for amfAR.

He learned GarageBand at the tail end of elementary school and started stacking harmonies in his bedroom.

He was a voice major at LaGuardia High School, the performing arts school that produced Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Aniston and a hundred other artists, when “Caroline,” a song he released in June 2022, started spreading online. He left school during his junior year to chase it.

He changed his name to Sombr, it carried his emotional state at the time and hid his initials (SMB) inside it.

He signed to Warner Records, released a few singles, put out an EP called “In Another Life” in September 2023 with producer Tony Berg.

He was building something, but the real break had not happened yet.

It happened in March 2025 when “Back to Friends” and “Undressed” both went viral on TikTok in the same window.

“Back to Friends” then did something that almost no song does, it stayed. It charted for 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

It hit No. 1 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. charts simultaneously. It spent five weeks at No. 1 on alternative radio. It then hit No. 1 on U.S. pop radio more than a full year after its release. Songs do not normally do that.

That summer, Sombr released his debut studio album, “I Barely Know Her.” “Undressed” and “12 to 12” joined “Back to Friends” in the Top 20 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Hot 100.

The album turned a viral moment into a body of work that people actually lived inside for months.

He spent the rest of 2025 and the start of 2026 on the “Late Nights & Young Romance Tour,” nearly 70 shows. The surprise guests along the way included Niall Horan, Joe Jonas, Laufey, Cigarettes After Sex, and Sam Smith.

In February, he performed “12 to 12” at the Grammy Awards and was nominated for Best New Artist. The nomination alone was a marker of where things had arrived. He did not win. He did not appear to care.

What Happened At Coachella?

The Outdoor Theatre sunset slot at Coachella is a particular kind of gift. The light is going golden, the crowd has been building for hours, the main stage is loud enough in the distance that the energy of the whole festival bleeds into where you are standing.

If you fill that slot you have a Coachella moment. If you overfill it you have something that gets written about.

Sombr overfilled it.

He came out in a studded leather jacket with “77” on the back, a see-through lacy top, and leather pants.

He opened with “Homewrecker,” his most recent single, already his highest first-week debut on the Hot 100, and told anyone who thought they were too cool to jump to go find another set.

The crowd stretched so far to the outer edges of the field that the sound from the main stage was bleeding into the space. “If you think you’re too cool to jump, go to another f****** set,” he said during “Come Closer,” early in the show.

Midway through the set, Sombr called for the loudest noise the crowd could make for someone who had never played Coachella before. Billy Corgan walked out.

The founder and frontman of Smashing Pumpkins, one of the most important rock bands of the last 30 years, making his festival debut at 59 years old in the middle of a 20-year-old’s sunset set.

They performed “Speed” together and then “1979,” the 1995 Smashing Pumpkins single that has resurged so hard on TikTok over the past year that a generation that wasn’t born when it came out now knows every word. Corgan took lead vocals and guitar. The crowd sang the entire thing.

During “Back to Friends,” the backdrop lit up with the words “You are the reason.” Sombr told the crowd: “Love is the reason. Coachella is the reason.” That line became the name of the tour announced the next morning.

He closed with “12 to 12.” Then he made his promise about headlining. Based on everything that happened Saturday, it is less a boast than a reasonable expectation.

How Many Dates Will Sombr Play?

The “You Are the Reason” Tour is a 37-date North American arena run that begins in Mexico City on July 22 at the Pepsi Center and closes at Madison Square Garden on November 23.

In between there is also a full summer of European festival appearances including Red Rocks (July 26), Lollapalooza in Chicago (July 30), Osheaga in Montreal (August 1), Reading and Leeds (August 29 and 30), Sziget in Budapest, Way Out West in Gothenburg, Lowlands in the Netherlands, Rock En Seine in Paris, Electric Picnic in Ireland, Pukkelpop in Belgium, and Superbloom in Munich.

The North American arena leg proper begins September 29 in Vancouver. It moves through Seattle (October 1), Portland (October 3), Sacramento, San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles (October 10), and San Diego before turning east through Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Houston, Dallas, and Austin across mid-October.

From there it pushes through the South and up the East Coast, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, Nashville, before heading through the Midwest in late October and early November, hitting St. Louis at the Enterprise Center, Kansas City at T-Mobile Center, Minneapolis at Target Center, Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum, Chicago at United Center, Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Detroit at Little Caesars Arena, and Columbus at Nationwide Arena.

The final stretch through November covers Washington DC at Capital One Arena, Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena, Cleveland, Buffalo, Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, Boston at TD Garden, Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Newark at Prudential Center, and then Madison Square Garden on November 23 to close it all out.

Every venue on the arena leg is a legitimate first-tier room. There is no filler in the routing.

Who Will Play With Sombr?

The rotating cast of openers is as carefully assembled as anything else about this tour, and it is worth paying attention to who is on which dates.

Interpol opens the Vancouver kickoff, the band that spent the early 2000s redefining what post-punk could sound like in America, now serving as the elder statesmen on night one of Sombr’s first arena run.

That pairing is deliberate and a little poetic. The Last Dinner Party, the British band that has been one of the most talked-about new acts in the UK and beyond, joins for the southern and Midwest swing from Oklahoma City through Chicago.

Tom Odell, whose catalog of emotionally precise indie-pop has earned him a devoted international following, handles the California stretch.

Dove Cameron takes over from Indianapolis through the Madison Square Garden finale, adding serious star power to the homestretch in the markets where it will matter most.

King Princess, Balu Brigada, The Hellp, and Hannah Jadagu fill out other select dates. There is not a weak link in the support lineup.

Fans who show up for every city will have heard five or six different openers by the time it is over.

The New Single And What Comes Next

The tour announcement came alongside news that Sombr has a new single dropping this Thursday, April 16, a song called “Potential,” with an official music video at 6 PM ET the same day.

“Homewrecker,” the single that preceded it, was his fifth entry on the Billboard Global 200 and his highest first-week debut to date on the Hot 100. “Potential” is the next chapter, dropping two days before general tickets go on sale, which is not an accident.

The tour name, the Coachella performance, the new single, and the arena announcement all land within a 72-hour window.

This is a coordinated moment, the kind that a career builds toward and that a team executes when they believe the ceiling has genuinely moved.

Sombr announced the tour on Instagram with a simple message:

“I’m so excited to announce my first arena tour coming to North America. This will be a very special show.”

He has been building toward this since a bedroom in the Lower East Side. The presale opens tomorrow. The general sale is Friday. Madison Square Garden is November 23.