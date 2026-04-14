Colorado River Claims The Life Of San Marcos Man And The Reason He Went Into The Water Will Haunt You

Kristopher Nathaniel Logan was 26 years old. He was on a pontoon boat on the Colorado River near Davis Camp Park in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Monday morning when his hat blew off into the water.

He went in after it, but unfortunately the young man did not come back up.

The Bullhead City Fire Department dive team recovered his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Emily Fromelt, a spokesperson for the Bullhead City Police Department, confirmed the death and the circumstances. The department posted a statement on social media:

“The drowning appears to be accidental and not suspicious or criminal in nature. The victim was not wearing a life jacket. We offer our sincere condolences to the family.”

Logan was from San Marcos, California, a city in San Diego County, roughly four and a half hours from the stretch of the Colorado River where he died.

Calls came in to emergency dispatch at approximately 11:15 a.m. Scanner traffic from the scene indicated he had been in the water for five to ten minutes before crews arrived.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner reached the scene around 1:35 in the afternoon.

Where Did This Tragedy Happen?

Davis Camp Park sits on the Arizona bank of the Colorado River directly across from Laughlin, Nevada.

It is one of the most heavily visited recreational areas on the entire lower Colorado River, drawing boaters, swimmers, and jet skiers from Southern California, Nevada, and Arizona every season.

In the summer months the area becomes a destination, a stretch of water where people who grew up landlocked come to feel the river. It looks like exactly the kind of place where nothing bad happens.

The river does not look dangerous here. That is part of the problem. The Colorado at this latitude is wide and often calm at the surface, and on an April morning with the desert warming up, the water can appear inviting in ways that obscure what is happening beneath it.

What the surface of the Colorado River does not communicate is the current, the cold, and the speed with which both can take a person who was not expecting them.

What Dangers Did Logan Face?

Logan entered the water from the pontoon boat, not from shore, not with a plan, not with any gear.

He stepped or jumped off the boat to retrieve something that had drifted away from him, and the river decided the rest.

The United States Coast Guard reports that up to 86 percent of drowning victims were not wearing a life preserver.

That statistic appears in incident after incident, year after year, in almost every drowning report filed in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs across the country. The life jacket is usually present.

It is on the boat. It is sitting right there. People do not wear it because they are not planning to be in the water. That is precisely when they end up in the water.

The specific danger of an unplanned, unprotected entry into moving water goes beyond the obvious.

Experts who study cold water immersion describe a cascade of physical responses that begin the moment a person hits cold water without preparation.

Cold water shock causes the body to vasoconstrict immediately, shunting blood to the major organs. The gasp reflex fires.

The heart rate spikes and blood pressure surges, creating conditions for cardiac dysrhythmias.

If a person’s face is underwater when the gasp reflex fires, and in a sudden, unexpected entry into a river, there is a real chance it will be, the drowning process can begin within seconds of hitting the surface.

Water robs the body’s heat approximately 25 times faster than air at the same temperature.

A strong swimmer in 65-degree water has roughly ten minutes of useful muscle function before cold begins to systematically dismantle the ability to move, tread water, or keep a face above the surface.

Kristopher Logan entered it to get his hat, with no life jacket, and did not resurface.

This is not an unusual sequence. It is, in fact, one of the most common sequences in recreational drowning.

The scenario that looks low-risk, a quick swim, a short distance, a calm surface, is the scenario that kills people, because the conditions that make it feel low-risk are exactly the conditions under which no one prepares.

This Marks Two Lives Claims At The Same Location

What makes this death harder to absorb is that it is not the first time this specific scenario has played out in this specific part of the Colorado River.

In July 2025, nine months before Logan died, a 48-year-old man named Manuel Guillermo Segura, also from California, from Covina, in Los Angeles County, drowned in the Colorado River near Bullhead City after swimming out to retrieve a hat and not resurfacing.

That incident required a multi-agency search operation involving the Bullhead City Fire Department, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Arizona Game and Fish, the Arizona Department of Public Safety air rescue team, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office dive team.

Searchers worked through the evening and resumed the following morning before recovering Segura’s body.

Two men. Two hats. Two drownings. Nine months apart. All in the same river, and the same city.

The Bullhead City stretch of the Colorado River sees multiple fatalities every year.

In 2021, two people drowned within five days of each other in the same area, a 27-year-old California man at the community park swim beach and a 48-year-old Bullhead City woman near Rotary Park. The names and dates change. The circumstances repeat.

The Dangers Of The Colorado River

Davis Camp Park is not a dangerous-looking place. That is what makes these deaths so difficult to explain to people who have never experienced cold water shock or sudden current.

The Colorado River in April in northwestern Arizona sits beneath warm desert air. Boaters arrive in t-shirts. The water looks manageable.

From the deck of a pontoon boat, the distance to a floating hat doesn’t look like a threat.

But the river does not care what it looks like from above. Current exists beneath calm surfaces. Cold water exists beneath warm air.

The body’s response to sudden, unexpected immersion is not the body’s response to a planned swim on a warm day. These are different physical experiences. The difference is what costs people their lives.

The US Coast Guard has a term for what a life jacket does in the moments after an unexpected entry into water. It buys time. Not just for rescue services to arrive, but for the cold water shock response to pass, for the gasping to stop, for the panicking person to regain some control.

A life jacket does not prevent someone from entering the water unexpectedly. It prevents them from going under when they do.

Kristopher Logan did not have that. He went in after his hat, and the river did what rivers do.

Who Was Kristopher Logan?

Kristopher Logan was 26 and from San Marcos, California. He was out on the Colorado River on a spring Monday morning, on a pontoon boat, somewhere he and whoever was with him had chosen to spend the day.

The Bullhead City Police Department has not released information about who was with him or what the moments before looked like beyond the witnesses’ accounts. They have offered their condolences to his family.

The Bullhead City Fire Department recovered his body and the Mohave County Medical Examiner confirmed the facts.

The police issued their statement and closed the public portion of the case. The family in San Marcos received the kind of call that no one should ever receive.

The river at Davis Camp Park was moving on Tuesday, as it always does.