Dollar General Settlement Is Real And You Can Still Claim Your Benefit Even If You Missed The Deadline

If you have ever walked out of a Dollar General store feeling like you paid more than the sticker price on the shelf said you should, a class action lawsuit has been working its way through the courts on your behalf for years.

Dollar General has agreed to pay $8.5 million to settle that lawsuit, and while the cash payment deadline was yesterday, April 13, 2026, there is still a benefit available to eligible customers that requires no proof of anything and can be redeemed at any Dollar General location nationwide in June.

Here is everything you need to know about the settlement, who it covers, what you can still get, and why the case existed in the first place.

What Was The Dollar General Lawsuit Really About?

The class action is formally titled Braun v. Dolgencorp LLC d/b/a Dollar General, filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Middlesex County.

The lawsuit accused Dollar General of charging customers a higher price at the register than the price advertised on the store’s own shelves, a violation of consumer protection laws in multiple jurisdictions.

The behavior described in the complaint was not an isolated glitch. It was a pattern that affected shoppers across thousands of Dollar General locations nationwide, primarily people shopping for everyday household essentials and groceries.

Dollar General’s customer base skews toward lower-income and rural communities, people who often do not have the time or resources to scrutinize each register transaction against each shelf tag.

The lawsuit argued that Dollar General knew prices were ringing up incorrectly and failed to fix the problem.

Dollar General has not admitted any wrongdoing. The company agreed to pay $8.5 million to resolve the case without acknowledging the allegations were true. That is standard practice in class action settlements.

The court gave the settlement final approval at a fairness hearing on March 19, 2026, and the case is now in the payout phase.

Who Is Covered By The Settlement?

The settlement class is broad. It covers all consumers in the United States who paid more or less for merchandise than the advertised price labeled on the shelf at a Dollar General store at any point between October 10, 2016 and November 19, 2025.

That is a nine-year window covering effectively anyone who has shopped at Dollar General in the last decade.

If you received an email or letter earlier this year with a Notice ID and Confirmation Code, Dollar General’s records identified you as a likely class member.

If you did not receive a notice but shopped at Dollar General during that period and believe you were overcharged, you were still eligible to file under the settlement, the class is not limited to people who received direct notification.

What Are The Two Offerings?

The settlement offered two separate things to class members. A cash payment and an in-store benefit.

They have different eligibility requirements and different deadlines, and understanding the distinction matters right now.

The cash payment required proof. Specifically, you had to provide either documentation of a contemporaneous complaint you filed with a government agency, like your state’s consumer protection office, or with Dollar General directly, referencing a specific price overcharge that Dollar General had not already resolved.

Alternatively, you could provide objective, contemporaneous evidence of a specific overcharge, a receipt showing the discrepancy, a timestamped photo of a shelf tag, that kind of documentation.

If you had qualifying proof, the payout was $10 or the actual amount of the overcharge, whichever was higher, for each separate documented complaint.

The cap was two complaints per household, meaning the maximum cash recovery per household was $20 or the total of the actual overcharges, whichever was higher.

The deadline to submit that cash claim was April 13, 2026. That was yesterday. If you missed it, the cash payment window is closed.

The in-store benefit is different. It requires no proof of anything.

Every eligible class member, which is every US consumer who shopped at Dollar General between October 10, 2016 and November 19, 2025, can receive a $3 discount on the first $10 of any purchase of at least $10 pre-tax at any Dollar General store nationwide.

The redemption window is a two-day period, June 1 and June 2, 2026. That benefit is still available. You have roughly six weeks to register for it.

How To Claim The In-Store Benefit

Registration for the in-store benefit goes through the settlement website. You need a myDG account, Dollar General’s rewards program, or you can complete an online registration form on the settlement website without one.

If you received a settlement notice by email or mail, you do not need to take any additional action to receive the in-store credit.

It should be attached to your myDG account or delivered via postcard or email depending on how you are registered.

If you did not receive a notice and want to register, go to the settlement website and complete the registration form.

Those without a myDG account who register through the form will receive a postcard or email from Dollar General containing the in-store credit before the redemption window opens.

The discount applies to the first $10 of a qualifying purchase of at least $10 pre-tax, for a maximum benefit of $3 per person.

It cannot be combined with any other Dollar General store coupons, but it can be combined with national manufacturer coupons.

That means if you stack it with manufacturer coupons on items where Dollar General carries the relevant brands, you can extend the value further.

The two-day window on June 1 and 2 means this is not something to procrastinate on. Write it down. Put it in your calendar. The benefit expires if you do not use it during those 48 hours.

What Happens To Unclaimed Money?

For the cash payment portion, once checks are issued, they expire 60 days after being mailed.

Any uncashed checks from the settlement will be donated to a national food bank organization rather than reverting to Dollar General.

Within 30 days of the final court approval on March 19, Dollar General is required to deposit the settlement funds into a settlement account, after which payments will be distributed.

Why This Settlement Matters Beyond The Money

Three dollars is not life-changing. Twenty dollars is not life-changing. But the settlement matters for reasons that go beyond the individual payout amounts.

Dollar General operates approximately 20,000 stores across the United States, concentrated in rural and suburban areas, many in communities with limited retail alternatives.

For a significant portion of its customer base, Dollar General is not a convenience store visited occasionally, it is the primary place to shop for groceries, cleaning supplies, and household essentials.

The people most likely to have been overcharged are also the people least likely to have the margin to absorb that overcharge without noticing.

The pricing discrepancy issue at Dollar General has been documented by state consumer protection agencies across multiple states over many years.

Tennessee fined Dollar General multiple times for shelf price violations. Similar investigations occurred in other states. The class action brought those scattered complaints together into a single national case.

The $8.5 million settlement, while it sounds large in isolation, works out to a relatively small amount relative to Dollar General’s scale. The company reported net sales of approximately $38 billion in fiscal 2025.

Eight and a half million dollars is not a deterrent. What class actions like this accomplish is the combination of modest individual restitution and a legal record of the conduct, which can inform future regulatory action and serves as notice to the company that the behavior has been documented.

If You Are Not Sure Whether You Qualify

The settlement class is defined as everyone who paid more or less for merchandise than the advertised shelf price at a Dollar General store in the US between October 10, 2016 and November 19, 2025.

The “or less” language is included because the allegation covers any pricing discrepancy, in either direction, between the shelf label and the register price.

If you shopped at Dollar General at any point in the last nine years, it is worth checking the settlement website.

The in-store benefit registration requires no documentation and costs nothing. The settlement administrator contact is 844-262-4248, or the settlement website directly.

The cash claim window is closed. The in-store benefit window is June 1-2. That is what remains available, and it is still worth claiming.