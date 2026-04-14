Hampshire College Announces Permanent Closure After 56 Years

Hampshire College, the small liberal arts school in Amherst, Massachusetts that helped shape some of the most distinctive creative voices in American culture, no grades, no majors, no SAT scores required, announced Tuesday that it will permanently close at the end of the Fall 2026 semester.

The Board of Trustees voted to shut down the college after concluding there was no viable path forward financially. December 2026 will be the last month Hampshire College exists.

“We are faced with the clear, heartbreaking reality that progress on each of these three key factors has fallen far short of what we had hoped,” said President Jennifer Chrisler in a statement to the Hampshire community.

Board Chair Jose Fuentes was more direct, saying, “The financial realities we face, declining enrollment, the weight of long-standing debt, and stalled progress on land development, left us no other responsible path.”

The announcement ends a story that began in 1965 with a genuine experiment: what if a college trusted its students completely?

What Was Hampshire College?

Hampshire was not a conventional place. It was founded on the premise that the standard American college model, letter grades, required courses, fixed majors, standardized test scores, was not the only way to produce educated people, and might not even be the best way.

The college opened to its first class in 1970, and from the beginning it operated differently from everything around it.

Students at Hampshire did not receive letter grades or GPAs. Instead, they received detailed written narrative evaluations from faculty, paragraph-length assessments of what a student had actually done and learned, rather than a number or letter that collapsed everything into a single symbol.

Students did not choose a major from a list. They designed their own academic concentrations, built around their interests, supervised by faculty who helped them think through where their curiosity was taking them.

There were no required distribution courses, no boxes to check. The curriculum was divided into three divisions, exploration, concentration, and an independent senior project, rather than four grade-years.

The final project was the equivalent of a book-length thesis, a film, a scientific study, a body of artwork. It was the thing that proved you had learned something, rather than the grades that accumulated along the way.

Hampshire stopped accepting SAT and ACT scores from applicants in 2014, one of the first institutions in the country to do so, on the grounds that standardized test scores introduced income and ethnicity biases while providing data less correlated with actual college success than other factors.

It was test-blind, not merely test-optional, a meaningful distinction. The college described itself as “experimenting” rather than “experimental,” to signal that its approach was ongoing and evolving rather than fixed.

It worked, on its own terms. Sixty-five percent of Hampshire alumni have at least one graduate degree. A quarter have founded their own business or organization.

The college has produced recipients of Pulitzer Prizes, National Humanities Medals, Emmy and Academy and Peabody and Tony and Grammy Awards, MacArthur Fellowships, Guggenheim Fellowships, and the National Book Award.

It was consistently among the top producers of Fulbright Students nationally.

What Celebrities Attended Hampshire?

Ken Burns enrolled at Hampshire in 1971 and graduated with a degree in film studies and design. He went on to create The Civil War, Baseball, Jazz, The Vietnam War, Country Music, and dozens of other documentary films that have won 16 Emmy Awards and two Oscar nominations and become defining works of American public television.

He has said of Hampshire, “I don’t recognize the person who went into Hampshire College and the person that came out.”

He called it “the most exciting place on earth” when he arrived.

Lupita Nyong’o graduated from Hampshire in 2007. She made a documentary there called In My Genes, following people with albinism in Kenya.

Her Hampshire film professor Baba Hillman said she “always stood out from the beginning as a brilliant, gifted actor and exceptional filmmaker.” She went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave and to star in Black Panther and multiple Star Wars films.

Jon Krakauer graduated from Hampshire in 1976 with a degree in environmental studies and went on to write Into the Wild and Into Thin Air.

Liev Schreiber started at Hampshire in 1985 and became a Tony Award-winning actor and Emmy-nominated television star.

Elliott Smith, the musician, attended Hampshire. Amy Goodman, the journalist and Democracy Now founder, came through Hampshire.

Michael Pollan developed his interest in food and botany at Hampshire before writing The Omnivore’s Dilemma. Barry Sonnenfeld, who directed The Addams Family and Men in Black, is a Hampshire graduate.

Jeffrey Hollender co-founded Seventh Generation Inc. there.

The list is not a coincidence. It is an argument. Hampshire consistently produced people who built original things in the way that they wanted to build them, not in the way they had been told things were built.

That is what the institution was designed to do. Burns put it plainly, “Hampshire has always been, and remains to this day, transformational.”

Seven Years Of Struggle Comes To An End

Hampshire has been in financial trouble before. In January 2019, the Board of Trustees announced the college was seeking a “strategic partner,” the euphemism that immediately told everyone the school might be absorbed or closed.

Students organized sit-ins. Faculty protested. Alumni mobilized. Ken Burns stepped up to co-chair an emergency fundraising campaign called Change in the Making, with a goal of raising $60 million in unrestricted operating support.

The 2019 crisis became the subject of the 2022 documentary The Unmaking of a College. Hampshire survived it. The campaign raised approximately $55 million.

Enrollment improved by 79 percent from 2021 to 2024. Hampshire rebuilt its admissions operation and achieved a 68 percent increase in first-year enrollments over 2020. The college appeared to be turning the corner.

Then the streak ended. In Fall 2024, Hampshire cut its admissions staff by 31 percent and shifted to a direct admissions model without sufficient staff to support it effectively.

Enrollment dropped by nearly 100 students from Fall 2024 to Fall 2025. The college had been budgeting for 1,000 students and was falling well short of that.

A $21 million bond debt the college had been unable to refinance hung over everything, lenders had extended the deadline to September 2026 in exchange for a mortgage on certain campus properties, but that extension only delayed the reckoning.

On March 5, 2026, the New England Commission of Higher Education, Hampshire’s accreditor, announced it was requiring the college to show cause at its June 2026 meeting why its accreditation should not be withdrawn.

That was, effectively, the last warning signal. Six weeks later, the Board of Trustees concluded the warning was correct.

What Will Happen Now For Students?

The college will not accept a new incoming class. All deposits from admitted students will be refunded. Current students fall into two categories.

Students in Division III, Hampshire’s final year, the independent project year, who are on track to finish their degree by December 2026 will be able to complete their degrees at Hampshire.

The college is using the summer to help them prepare their independent projects for the fall semester. Campus housing and academic support will remain available through the end of the fall term.

Some advanced Division II students may also be able to accelerate and complete their degrees at Hampshire by December.

Students in Division I and Division II who are not on track to finish will receive individualized advising and access to transfer pathways at partner institutions.

The Five College Consortium partners, Amherst College, Smith College, Mount Holyoke College, and UMass Amherst, are working with Hampshire to facilitate those transfers.

Faculty and staff are being supported with information and resources as the timeline toward closure unfolds.

Massachusetts Commissioner of Higher Education Noe Ortega acknowledged the weight of what is being lost.

“The news that Hampshire College will close at the end of this calendar year comes after more than five decades of the College providing students with a unique, interdisciplinary, self-directed liberal arts education that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact. We recognize how deeply impactful this closure is for the entire Hampshire community, especially for students who must now determine their path forward.”

Is Hampshire’s Closure An Isolated Incident?

Hampshire’s closure does not happen in isolation. Small, tuition-dependent liberal arts colleges have been closing, merging, or downsizing at an accelerating rate as the demographic pool of traditional college-age students shrinks, particularly in the Northeast, where Hampshire sits.

Anna Maria College in Central Massachusetts was reported to be at risk of closure just the day before Hampshire’s announcement. Michael Horn, co-founder of the Clayton Christensen Institute, said Tuesday that Hampshire’s closure is a sign of the times and that many more colleges will follow.

He noted that he was surprised Hampshire’s Five College Consortium partners did not move more aggressively toward a merger or rescue. “Demographics are what they are. You can’t beat gravity. It is hard as a small college to make it at this moment in particular.”

Hampshire had one structural disadvantage that older institutions did not. Its oldest alumni are only in their early 70s, the age at which significant bequests typically begin.

The generational wealth that flows to colleges through end-of-life giving had not yet arrived for Hampshire.

A founder of Hampshire, Ken Rosenthal, had pointed this out years ago. Amherst College, Mount Holyoke, Smith, and UMass all have decades more of alumni bequests behind them.

Hampshire, founded in 1965 with its first graduating class in the early 1970s, simply had not had enough time.

The campus in Amherst also houses the National Yiddish Book Center and the Eric Carle Museum. What happens to those institutions and to the physical campus itself has not yet been determined.

Hampshire College spent 56 years asking whether education could be done differently.

The evidence of its alumni suggests the answer was yes. The evidence of its finances suggests the market, at this particular historical moment, was not organized to sustain it.

The last Hampshire degree will be awarded in December 2026.