Clavicular Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose On Kick Livestream

Braden Peters, known online as Clavicular, one of the most prominent figures in the “looksmaxxing” influencer world, was hospitalized Tuesday night in Miami after suffering what authorities are describing as a suspected overdose.

He is 20 years old. He was in “stable condition” as of Tuesday evening, a source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The incident unfolded live on Kick, the streaming platform where Peters has built a following earning him more than $100,000 a month.

He was at a restaurant in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood with fellow influencer Androgenic when viewers watching the stream noticed something was wrong. Peters slid back in his seat.

He put his hands behind his head, then over his face. He said “Oh my God bro, Oh my God.” His friends asked if he wanted water. One asked if he wanted “an Addy,” a reference to Adderall. The stream went dark.

Video later posted on X showed Peters being carried by several people to a black car as an ambulance arrived at the scene.

TMZ obtained the 911 dispatch audio from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, in which the EMS dispatcher calls in a “20-year-old male possible overdose” at the location where Peters and his companions had been streaming.

Androgenic addressed the situation on X shortly afterward:

“I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds.”

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted the Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department for further information.

Who Is Clavicular?

Braden Eric Peters was born on December 17, 2005. He is from Florida, currently Miami-based, and he built his platform on Kick and TikTok starting in 2025 through what is called “looksmaxxing” content, videos, streams, and advice centered on the idea of maximizing one’s physical attractiveness by any means available.

His alias comes from the looksmaxxing community’s particular fixation on clavicle width, collarbones, as a marker of masculine attractiveness. It became his identity.

By February 2026, he was earning more than $100,000 a month from Kick alone, according to the New York Times.

In the same month, Thomas Chatterton Williams writing in The Atlantic called him the “newest star” and “most recognizable member” of the looksmaxxing movement.

Rolling Stone described him as “a premier figure” in the space. The Guardian placed him among “the most prominent influencers in the looksmaxxing community.”

Wired had noted his influence the previous September. In February this year he walked the runway at New York Fashion Week for designer Elena Velez’s Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show.

He was profiled in the New York Times and appeared in Louis Theroux’s documentary Inside the Manosphere.

Earlier this week, he sat for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired on April 12 and became widely discussed.

Why Is Clavicular Popular?

The practices Peters advocates and documents publicly are not ordinary fitness content. They include anabolic steroid use beginning at age 14, which, by his own disclosure, left him infertile by 2025, as his body had ceased natural testosterone production.

He has discussed and demonstrated “bone smashing,” repeatedly striking facial bones with a hammer or fist to create micro-fractures, in the belief they will grow back with altered contours.

He has openly admitted using crystal methamphetamine to suppress appetite and maintain leanness.

On livestream, he injected his then-17-year-old girlfriend with fat-dissolving peptides to reshape her jaw.

In a later stream, he injected influencer Jenny Popach with Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving acid used in cosmetic procedures.

On 60 Minutes Australia, Peters told journalist Adam Hegarty he started steroids because “there’s no reason for me to go to the gym and work out in any way other than the most efficient one, and that was with anabolic steroids.”

He explained bone smashing as creating “micro-fractures in specific areas of your face” so the bone “grows back stronger.” He acknowledged methamphetamine use as a weight management tool.

Melbourne aesthetic surgeon Dr. Angie Taras, appearing in the 60 Minutes segment, described these practices as “shocking” and said there is “absolutely no scientific evidence behind most of the things that they are talking about.”

Clinical psychologist Dr. Zac Seidler warned that the looksmaxxing trend carries a “real dark undercurrent of nihilism,” telling young men that without maximizing their appearance “you will not be able to have a mate… you will not be able to have financial success and status,” a message he said leads toward “self-destruction.”

The 60 Minutes Walkout Days Before The Overdose

The 60 Minutes Australia interview aired two days before Tuesday’s hospitalization. For most of the segment, Peters answered questions about his practices.

The interview ended when correspondent Adam Hegarty asked Peters about his association with Andrew Tate, the self-described misogynist facing human trafficking charges in Romania, and whether Peters considers himself connected to incel communities.

Peters became visibly defensive. He called Hegarty a “cuckold,” said “I’m not linked to that group in any way,” thanked the interviewer, and walked out.

Peters has also spent time with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist commentator who has appeared in his streams and social media circles.

He refers to women in streams as “targets” or “foids,” the latter a derogatory contraction used in incel-adjacent communities meaning “female humanoids.” He has previously spent time with Andrew Tate.

Clavicular’s Recent Legal Trouble

Peters’s legal record over the past several months reflects the pattern of his public behavior.

In February 2026 he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, allegedly carrying Adderall and steroids. Those charges were dropped one week later.

In March 2026, he was arrested in Florida on misdemeanor battery charges after authorities issued a warrant, accusing him of provoking a fight between two women and exploiting them by posting the footage online, per the New York Times.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also investigating him in connection with a video appearing to show him shooting an alligator.

In December 2025, a livestream clip went viral showing Peters hitting a man with a Tesla Cybertruck in Miami-Dade County.

That clip, along with an interview with conservative commentator Michael Knowles in which Peters made comments about US Vice President JD Vance, expanded his mainstream notoriety.

What Is Looksmaxxing?

Looksmaxxing originated in incel-adjacent forums, 4chan, Reddit, and post-incel offshoots like PUAHate and Sluthate, in the early 2010s.

The premise is that physical attractiveness determines social and sexual success, and that male appearance can be systematically engineered to maximize competitive advantage.

The range of practices extends from ordinary grooming and fitness at the benign end, through steroids and cosmetic surgery in the middle, to bone smashing, injection of chemical compounds, and the substance use patterns Peters has publicly documented at the extreme end.

Peters positioned himself as a “lab rat for the community,” someone willing to undergo and document extreme physical interventions so others could observe the results.

He instructed followers on how to “ascend” (become more physically formidable) and “hardmaxx” (undergo intense, painful alterations). His audience skews young, significantly including teenagers who find his content via TikTok’s algorithm.

The concern from psychologists and medical professionals is not simply that his practices are dangerous, though they are, but that the underlying ideology ties physical appearance to worth, status, and the ability to have relationships with women.

Dr. Seidler’s warning in the 60 Minutes segment that this leads toward “self-destruction” was not abstract.

It described a framework that positions the male body as a project to be relentlessly optimized, at whatever physical cost, with no endpoint of being sufficient.

What Is Known Right Now?

Peters is 20 years old. He has been publicly documenting steroid use since he was 14, methamphetamine use as an appetite suppressant, and a range of other substance and self-modification practices that medical professionals have consistently described as dangerous and evidence-free.

He was hospitalized Tuesday night after going unresponsive on a livestream. The 911 audio uses the word “overdose.” He is in stable condition.

The substances involved have not been publicly confirmed. The friends on stream asked about Adderall.

His February arrest involved Adderall and steroids. His public admissions include meth and various other drugs. None of that constitutes confirmed information about what happened Tuesday.

What is confirmed is that a 20-year-old with a documented history of extreme substance use went unresponsive on camera in front of an audience that watches him partly because he does dangerous things on camera, and was taken to a hospital by emergency services.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, the SAMHSA National Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-662-4357.