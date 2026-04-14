Dr. Pimple Popper Had A Stroke And Said Part Of Her Brain Died

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper to her nearly nine million YouTube subscribers and the millions more who have watched her Lifetime series, sat down with People magazine this week and disclosed something she has been keeping private since November. She had a stroke.

She had it while filming her show. She finished shooting for the day before she knew what was happening.

The line she used to describe what the MRI eventually showed is not the kind of thing you forget, “I had a part of my brain that died.”

Lee is 55. She is a board-certified dermatologist who has spent her career performing procedures that require steady hands and precise control.

She is also the child of a doctor, married to a doctor, and trained to recognize the symptoms of strokes in her own patients.

None of that made the November morning when everything came into focus any easier to process.

“It was just a shock,” she told People in the interview published April 14. “As a physician, I couldn’t deny that I had slurred speech, that I was having weakness on one side, but I was like, ‘Well, this is a dream, right?'”

What Happened To Dr. Lee?

The stroke occurred at Lee’s practice in Upland, California, while she was seeing patients for Season 2 of Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out on Lifetime.

The first sign was not what most people would flag as a medical emergency. “I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn’t feel like myself.” She finished the day’s filming. She went to her parents’ home.

This is how strokes often go, especially in people who have never had one. The symptoms can begin subtly, and the brain, the very organ being damaged, is sometimes not well-positioned to accurately assess its own condition.

Lee, despite her medical training, did what a great many people in her situation do: she waited.

The symptoms worsened overnight. “I just felt very restless. In one leg I kept feeling shooting pains.” She could not sleep. She noticed she was having trouble walking down the stairs.

By the following morning, the left side of her body had deteriorated in a way that could no longer be rationalized away. “I would hold my hand out, and it would just slowly collapse.”

She called her father. He is a retired dermatologist. He told her to go to the emergency room immediately.

At the ER, she got an MRI. The results confirmed what she had already begun to fear. She had suffered an ischemic stroke, the most common type, caused by a blood clot blocking blood flow to part of the brain, cutting off the oxygen and nutrients that tissue needs to survive.

“What essentially happened,” she said, “is I had a part of my brain that died.”

What Is An Ischemic Stroke?

Ischemic strokes account for approximately 87 percent of all strokes. They occur when a blood clot, either formed in the brain itself or traveling from elsewhere in the body, lodges in an artery supplying the brain and cuts off blood flow.

The brain is uniquely vulnerable to this kind of interruption. Unlike most organs, it has almost no reserve capacity and no ability to store oxygen.

When blood flow is blocked, neurons begin dying within minutes. Every sixty seconds of untreated ischemic stroke, approximately 1.9 million neurons are lost.

Lee’s risk factors were, in retrospect, textbook. “My blood pressure and my cholesterol were not under control,” she told People, “and I have a lot of stress in my life, dealing with my patients and the show.”

Hypertension is the single most significant modifiable risk factor for stroke. High cholesterol contributes to arterial plaque buildup, which can lead to clot formation.

Chronic high stress raises blood pressure over time. Lee had all three, and she knew it.

The more uncomfortable truth embedded in her story is that knowing your risk factors and managing them are two different things. Lee is a doctor who was not managing hers.

That is not a judgment, it is one of the most human aspects of what she went through.

Physicians are notoriously bad patients, and the people who spend the most time caring for others are often the least diligent about caring for themselves.

The Signs She Experienced, And Remembering FAST

The symptoms Lee described are precisely the ones public health campaigns use the acronym FAST to communicate. Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911.

Lee experienced arm weakness, her left hand slowly collapsing when she held it out.

She experienced speech difficulty, struggling to articulate and enunciate, noticing her words were not coming out the way she intended. She experienced what is essentially unilateral motor weakness on her left side.

She recognized them. “I noticed that I had a tough time articulating and just enunciating. I thought, ‘Am I having a stroke?'” She knew. And still, the overnight delay between the first symptoms and the ER visit happened.

This is not unusual. Studies consistently show that even when people recognize stroke symptoms in themselves, they frequently delay seeking emergency care, sometimes for hours, sometimes longer.

Lee’s story is a reminder that recognition and action are not the same response.

The night at her parents’ house, the shooting pain in her leg, the difficulty on the stairs, the hand slowly collapsing, those were hours during which treatment, had it been administered, might have changed what the MRI eventually showed.

How Is Her Recovery Progressing?

Production on Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out stopped for two months.

Lee did physical therapy and occupational therapy simultaneously, with a specific focus on her hands, the tools of her profession, the things she relies on to perform every procedure in every episode of her show.

“I don’t like that I don’t have total control of my left hand, or the grip wasn’t as strong,” she told People. “If I feel like I’m not at my best, it’s very scary.”

For a dermatologist whose entire career is built on what her hands can do, the fear of permanent impairment was not abstract. It was the thing that determined whether she could go back to work at all.

She did go back. “I’m pretty much back to normal,” she said. She remains on blood thinners and continues physical therapy at home.

Her doctors say she has made encouraging progress, and the word “encouraging” in that sentence carries real weight, stroke recovery is often nonlinear, and “pretty much back to normal” after two months of intensive therapy represents a genuinely positive outcome.

But “pretty much” is doing work in that sentence too. “There’s a lot of PTSD because it happened while I was filming the show,” she said.

She also disclosed something that people who have not had a stroke might not think to ask about. She notices changes in her own speech. “I notice it right now that I don’t speak exactly the way I used to. You’re really embarrassed to speak because you notice it.”

That specific detail, noticing the difference from the inside, feeling self-conscious about it, is one of the less-discussed aspects of stroke recovery.

The person most aware of the change is usually the person who had the stroke.

The Wake-Up Call And What She Is Saying About It

Lee is framing the stroke not primarily as a tragedy but as a recalibration. “I want to think about it as a blessing in disguise. Because it reminds you to take better care of yourself.”

She is now paying close attention to her blood pressure and cholesterol and deliberately managing her stress in ways she was not before.

She also has a public message. “I want to get the word out that if you have symptoms like I did, get yourself checked out. Do not wait.”

Coming from a physician who waited, who finished filming, who spent the night at her parents’ house before going to the ER, that message carries a specific weight.

She is not speaking from a position of having done everything right. She is speaking from the experience of having done what most people do and understanding, now, what that delay cost.

What Was Her Show About?

Season 2 of Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out premieres Monday, April 20 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The season was filmed around the stroke, production paused for two months and then resumed.

A trailer released two weeks before this interview already hinted at what viewers would learn. In it, a colleague says to a group of others, “We don’t know how she is, but it’s pretty bad.”

It was not played as a mystery. The People exclusive published today is the confirmation of what that trailer was foreshadowing.

Lee has been making television about her patients’ bodies since 2018, first on TLC and now on Lifetime.

She has spent eight years showing what happens when something goes wrong with the skin, with the tissue underneath it, with the things the body grows that it was not supposed to. Season 2 of Breaking Out will, among other things, show what happened when something went wrong with her.

Who Is Sandra Lee?

Sandra Lee grew up in Southern California, the daughter of a Singaporean father and a Malaysian mother who immigrated to the US in 1969. Her father is a retired dermatologist.

She attended UCLA as an undergraduate, worked as a medical assistant for an allergist in downtown Los Angeles during school, and went to medical school at Drexel University College of Medicine, graduating in 1998.

She is married to her fellow dermatologist Jeffrey Rebish. They have two sons.

She started posting pimple popping videos on YouTube in the mid-2010s, at a time when the format did not have an established audience or an obvious commercial future.

She built one anyway, nearly nine million subscribers, 6.5 billion total views.

The videos are visceral, sometimes hard to watch, and massively popular for reasons that Lee herself once explained simply.

People are initially drawn in like a car accident they can’t look away from, and then they realize there is something genuinely satisfying and even heartfelt about watching a patient leave in less pain than they arrived.

She turned that platform into a television career. She is now, at 55, the kind of celebrity who has a trending term named after her, Dr. Pimple Popper Stroke, and who is using the attention it generates to tell people to go to the ER when their hand starts slowly collapsing.